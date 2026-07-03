Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Donca Vianu's avatar
Donca Vianu
7h

I cannot agree more. But how to achieve this? A tiny country, itself divided along political and religious lines, surrounded by fanatical militarised enemies who want its total destruction? Quite isolated globally, vilified by main international organisations, like the UN, ICJ, Amnesty International, and the main media outlets? And by all the progressive Jews rallying behind Zohran Mamdani and the like? Israel has to do this, and Israel has to do that, while almost every family is grieving the loss of dear ones, lives in anguish for the boys and girls at the front, has to find its bearings after having been evacuated for many months? The hospitals full with wounded? Stressed by hauling sirens? For almost three years? Financially strong, but no match for Quatari flowing billions? How?

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2h

Just so. I think Israel already recognizes this and I presume Israel's greatest minds are figuring out how to accomplish it and they will have to have it done by 2029 because there is a strong likelihood the next Democratic government will cut off all aid.

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