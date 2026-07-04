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The fourth task is diplomatic diversification.

Israel should preserve its American alliance. Only a fool would discard it just as only a fool would rely on it exclusively.

The future belongs to networked states: small, agile, heavily armed, technologically advanced countries that cultivate many relationships without surrendering their freedom of action to any single patron.

Israel’s diplomatic map should be redrawn around strategic usefulness, not emotional validation.

India matters greatly. It is a rising power, a civilisational state, a technology partner, a defence partner, and a country with its own long education in Islamist violence. Greece and Cyprus matter because the Eastern Mediterranean matters to Israel. Azerbaijan matters because geography matters. The UAE, Bahrain, and possibly even Saudi Arabia matter because the Sunni Arab world fears Iran more than it enjoys performing concern for Palestinians at conferences. Eastern Europe and central Asia matter because some countries remember tyranny are less intoxicated by fashionable anti-Zionism than Western Europe’s postmodern nurseries.

Israel should build overlapping partnerships in defence production, intelligence sharing, energy, cyber, water technology, food security, and missile defence. It should become harder to isolate because too many countries benefit from its success.

The fifth task is to stop chasing European approval. Europe is boring.

More seriously, Europe is not entirely irrelevant. It is still wealthy and matters economically. Some European countries remain serious even though much of Western Europe has perfected combining strategic impotence with moral verbosity. It cannot defend its borders, integrate its migrants, control its streets, confront Islamism without apologising to it, cannot maintain military readiness without American help, and yet still speaks to Israel as though the IDF should take field instruction from societies that treat policing a protest as a near-insurmountable metaphysical puzzle.

Israel should block its ears until the sermonising stops, trade where useful, and cooperate where possible.

There is no prize for being loved by countries that have outsourced their own defence while lecturing others on proportionality. European bureaucrats’ approval is not a strategic asset. Usually it is evidence that one has made a terrible mistake.

The sixth task is narrative warfare.

For too long, Israel behaved as though facts would defeat lies because facts are facts. This was adorable. Facts do not defeat lies by existing. They defeat lies when they are organised, repeated, dramatised, institutionalised, and carried into every arena where meaning is formed.