Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Israel's trilemma: Tough choices in Judea and Samaria

Here is the recording of Moral Clarity's presentation and Q&A for paid subscribers held on July 26,
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Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם
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