Dr Moses is in today. We are closed at 12.30pm to 1.30pm, 5pm to 6pm and 9pm rds
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture
Israel's trilemma: Tough choices in Judea and Samaria
Here is the recording of Moral Clarity's presentation and Q&A for paid subscribers held on July 26,
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Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture Podcast
No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.
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