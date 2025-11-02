Houthi pirates attacking a ship in the Red Sea.

Israel’s war against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen has been the most underreported front in Israel’s seven-front war against Iran and its Islamist proxies.

While the war in Gaza has dominated news headlines for two years, Israel’s decapitation and demolition of Hezbollah in Lebanon and its spectacular 12-day war against Iran have received extensive coverage. Yet, news about Israel’s war against the Houthis has comprised little more than reports that they have fired missiles at Israel and that Israel has shot them down and retaliated.

One reason it has gotten little coverage is that Israeli and American air defenses have intercepted most Houthi missiles. Mainly, though, the scant coverage is due to Western politicians gaining no votes by talking about Yemen, few journalists wanting to report from such a desperate place, and NGOs and think tanks being unable to raise money from weaponizing it.

This has made it difficult to get a clear picture of what is going on—and frustration about this lack of reporting is the genesis of this piece. If you want something done, you have to do it yourself.

The battle between Israel and the Houthis is no minor matter. The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have launched over 1,100 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel and Israeli-linked ships since October 7, 2023. These attacks targeted civilians to sow terror in Israel’s cities.

Houthi aggression has not been limited to missiles. Starting in late 2023, the Houthis began hijacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those with Israeli, American, or British connections. Several ships were seized at gunpoint and redirected to Yemeni ports, while drones and anti-ship missiles damaged others.

The Red Sea, a vital global trade artery, began to look like a war zone. Lloyd’s of London, the world’s premier shipping insurer, declared the area a high-risk shipping corridor, and major companies were forced to reroute traffic around Africa, increasing costs and delays.

The US responded with Operation Prosperity Guardian, deploying warships to protect maritime traffic and conducting air and missile strikes on Houthi radar sites, drone bases, and launch infrastructure. The strikes—joined at times by British, French, and Dutch naval assets—destroyed dozens of targets in weeks of intensive strikes. While they did not eliminate the Houthi threat, they reduced Houthi piracy and forced the group to launch attacks from deeper inland. The US strategy was to keep the sea lanes open.

Israel, by contrast, went for the head.