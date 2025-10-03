Reading the grim annals of Jewish persecution, Diaspora Jews have long clung to the anesthetizing consolation that “it could not happen here”—“here” meaning the liberal democratic West. After the latest attack on a synagogue in Manchester, that fiction is dead. Say it loudly and without flinching until it pierces the carapace of denial. It is happening here.

It is happening not in some distant past or far-off land, but in Western countries that imagine themselves bastions of tolerance and reason, convinced they have outgrown the antisemitism that stains their history.

I had just emerged from an evening Yom Kippur service when I learned that, while I was inside, a man in Manchester had attacked the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation. He rammed his car into congregants, leapt out with a knife, and tried to storm the synagogue. Two Jews were murdered; others were wounded. Police shot the attacker dead.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrific.” Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis pleaded for “national soul-searching.” Israeli leaders, rightly, accused the UK of having allowed antisemitism to flourish.

What is most shocking is not that it happened—in Manchester or anywhere else in the West—but that so many still believe it could not.

For decades, Diaspora Jews luxuriated in the fantasy that liberal democracies were inoculated, that pluralism had conferred immunity against the world’s oldest hatred. Pogroms were for Cossack backwaters, camps for a defeated Reich, dispossession for benighted Levantine tribes.

That illusion now lies shattered. Britain logged record antisemitic incidents in 2023 and 2024. America’s Jews suffer more hate crimes per capita than any other religious minority. French Jews are emigrating in record numbers because they understand that the Enlightenment’s supposed conquest of hatred was only a patina.

The belief that “it cannot happen here” turns out to have been the anesthetic that numbed society into passivity. It allowed the West to tolerate, excuse, and normalize what it once swore never again to accept. It permits Jewish blood to be spilled on Western soil, blood libels to be spread freely, and leaders to respond with little more than press releases and a few extra police patrols.

Manchester is not an aberration but part of a pattern across the West. From Melbourne, where arsonists torched Adass Israel Synagogue in 2024, to Los Angeles, where Jewish schools require armed guards; from Berlin, where kosher restaurants are desecrated, to New York City, where Jews are harassed in broad daylight—the through-line is unmistakable.

The Manchester attack unfolded in a political atmosphere thick with incitement. When chants of “globalize the intifada” are normalized, when Israel is branded uniquely evil, when Hamas is treated as a “resistance” movement—can anyone be surprised that someone believed he had license to storm a synagogue? It is all kindling for violence.

What makes today’s antisemitism in the West especially dangerous is that it no longer lurks on the fringes—where it was never truly absent—but thrives as respectable, even legitimate discourse. Draped in academic robes and progressive slogans, it masquerades as solidarity with the oppressed.

In America, Jewish students are told they cannot attend “diversity” events unless they first recant Zionism. In Britain, Israeli artists are disinvited from cultural festivals. In Europe, Jewish schools require armed soldiers. And everywhere, media stenographers package each attack as “tragic but isolated”—never systemic, never demanding reckoning.

The Manchester outrage matters because it shows that antisemitism in the West is no longer confined to rhetoric. It has smashed through the thin wall separating hate speech from violence.

Western leaders, those posturing mannequins, never tire of condemning antisemitism after the fact. They proclaim “zero tolerance” as though incanting magic words. They pose outside synagogues, cameras rolling, pledging solidarity while refusing to dismantle the ideological sewer that made the bloodshed inevitable.

Starmer’s belated promise of extra police protection is pathetic. The need has been obvious for two years. Melbourne followed the same script: security beefed up only after a synagogue was set alight.

Leaders burble that “antisemitism has no place in our society.” These inanities are contemptible. These are the very leaders who subsidize groups that demonize Israel, who permit mobs to glorify Hamas, and who greedily take Qatari gas dollars.

This is not ignorance; it is cowardice. To confront antisemitism seriously would mean admitting that much of the political left has become an incubator of it. It would mean acknowledging that immigration policies have imported antisemitic ideologies wholesale. It would require holding universities, unions, and media mandarins to account. That, Western leaders will not do. So they resort to hollow incantations, pretending the disease is incurable.

Clarity is urgent. The “here” where it is happening is Western civilization itself, and it teeters on the brink of moral collapse. Jew-hatred is a constituent part of the Western inheritance, as native to it as constitutional democracy. Progress was real in the half-century after World War Two. But it has been surrendered, and even deliberately undone.

The Manchester attack proved, for anyone who still doubts it, that the golden age of Diaspora Jewry is over. The antisemitism genie is very hard to put back in the bottle. Even as police combed the murder scene, Manchester’s streets filled with protesters shrieking anti-Israel bile. That is depravity. There is no moral universe in which such obscenity is acceptable.

Whether it is too late for the West to prevail in this battle is uncertain. Some measures have been attempted, but they have been woefully inadequate. More aggressive policies are needed.

Synagogues and Jewish institutions must be defended with the seriousness accorded to nuclear plants or airports. That Jewish communities must rattle tin cups to pay for security or rely on volunteers is a disgrace.

Governments must enforce laws with uncompromising ferocity. Penalties for antisemitic speech should be tripled—not merely punitive but exemplary, to deter others and sweep the riffraff off the streets. Foreign nationals who spew it should be deported without ceremony.

Universities, NGOs, and media outlets that launder Jew-hatred under the euphemism of “anti-Zionism” must face devastating sanctions.

Education systems must be overhauled. Civics must be restored to the core curriculum. Holocaust education alone is insufficient; modern antisemitism must be taught as a malignant, living reality. Mastery of it should be a graduation requirement without exception.

Above all, political leaders must stop being recreants. They must name antisemitism wherever it festers, even when it emanates from their own ideological allies or cherished constituencies. Euphemism is treachery. Names must be named.

Jews themselves must rouse from their dream of belonging. This outbreak is not a passing fever. It will not simply burn itself out. The illusion of security is gone. Only vigilance and defiance remain. Diaspora Jewry must be ready—not for another seminar, but for a fight.