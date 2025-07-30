The time has come for Israel to stop pussyfooting around and annex Gaza. Israel has routed Hamas and controls 75 percent of the strip, yet Hamas remains emboldened enough to have sunk the most recent peace talks with outlandish demands that it knew Israel could not accept.

Given Hamas’ recalcitrance, Israel must expand its military operations to the quarter of Gaza not yet under its control and where the remaining 50-odd Israeli hostages, of which 20 are still alive, are being held.

If Hamas does not surrender, then Israel must destroy them. If Hamas does not release the hostages, then Israel must free them. Israel could lay siege to Gaza until the terror group relents, but what it should do is start annexing Gaza.

Looking at how Western leaders have jumped up and down at the UN-manufactured hunger crisis in Gaza, the international community will not accept a siege. A siege is also unlikely to be effective given Hamas desires great Palestinian suffering, and it would indeed cause great suffering.

Annexation, by contrast, would allow Israel to avoid inflicting a humanitarian disaster on Gaza, while attaching a clear long-term cost to Hamas. Israel should establish a timetable whereby the longer Hamas keeps the hostages, the more land Israel annexes. Every day a hostage remains in Gaza; another block should fly the Star of David.

Israel annexing land, rather than just occupying it, ups the stakes by making land losses permanent. Israel should pile on the pressure even more by committing to re-establishing Jewish settlements on any land it annexes. These settlements will impose a further cost on Hamas and make Israel safer. Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 included forcibly removing 8,000 Jewish settlers. It is unlikely that the October 7 massacre could have happened if those settlements were still there.

Hamas can then choose to stop fighting and release the hostages, or watch Gaza become part of Israel again.

The international community will not like it, but Western leaders are so morally adrift, so grossly ill-informed, and increasingly so hostile to Israel, that Jerusalem need not concern itself with their objections, especially as their real anxiety is not peace, but Jewish power.

This would also strengthen Israel’s deterrence by sending a clear message to its neighbors - whose opinions count, unlike those of supine European leaders - that the costs of attacking Israel are territorial and permanent.

Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion got it right when he said, ”It doesn't matter what the world says about Israel; it doesn't matter what they say about us anywhere else. The only thing that matters is that we can exist here on the land of our forefathers. And unless we show the Arabs that there is a high price to pay for murdering Jews, we won't survive.”

Jerusalem must make it explicit that there will be no return to the status quo ante, and that the idea of Gaza as a proto state is as dead as former Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. There must be no so-called Palestinian state waiting at the end of this war, only loss, retreat, and finality.

This is not merely strategic; it is moral. For decades, the international community has operated on a sick incentive structure: Palestinian violence leads to diplomatic rewards. Rockets bring resolutions. Massacres bring statehood bids. Abductions lead to ceasefires. Terrorism is traded for timelines. Israel must shatter this twisted arrangement.

It is grotesque that the international community wants to reward Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 civilians, including babies and Holocaust survivors, with statehood. It is so morally wrong that it can be understood only as antisemitism.

Israel must reject the idea that the moral rules are different when Jews are attacked. Annexing Gaza would make clear that Israel is done with the world’s double standards and that it will not return to a border that has become a mass grave. It would make attacking Israel costly in a way that words can never do.

Annexation would also be a response to the whole ideology of jihadist maximalism. If the jihadists’ dream is to erase Israel from the river to the sea, then every move of Israel’s flag deeper into Gaza is a step in the opposite direction. It is a counter-message: From the river to the sea, the Jewish people will live free.

Detractors will scream “occupation,” but Gaza was only ever quasi-sovereign because Israel mistakenly believed disengagement would buy peace. Rather, it bought war, tunnels, rockets, and the indoctrination of a generation of Palestinian children who aspire to martyrdom by killing Jews.

Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 was not an act of cowardice, but of faith, and that faith was desecrated on October 7, 2023. Clarity must now replace faith.

Annexation would clarify the battlefield by stripping away the false hope that this is a temporary war with temporary implications. It would declare that Israel is not fighting to return to the failed status quo, but to build something new and irrevocable. Every square kilometer taken becomes a milestone on the road to an outcome Hamas cannot tolerate; a secure and sovereign Israel stretching from the Negev to the Mediterranean with no terrorist enclaves.

Some in Israel’s own security establishment will balk at the idea of annexation. They fear demographic problems, the burden of governance, or international backlash. These are genuine concerns. Yet, they are better than indefinite war, never-ending hostage crises, and the continued moral and strategic absurdity of begging the world for permission to defend Jewish lives.

Israel must show that it has learned that peace cannot be built on an illusion, or a delusion. The Oslo Accords were an illusion, and so was disengagement from Gaza. The two-state solution is an even more dangerous delusion because it fantasizes that peaceful coexistence is possible with jihadist maniacs who want to exterminate the Jewish people.

Jerusalem has no obligation to preserve Gaza as an incubator of Palestinian nationalism. In no other conflict is the aggressor given the right to retain the battlefield after losing. After World War Two, the Allies redrew maps, occupied lands, and de-Nazified entire societies. No one demanded that the Reich be allowed to resurrect itself. Why should Hamas be treated better than Hitler?

Annexation, paired with re-settlement, offers not only justice, but also security. Jewish communities act as a buffer, a stabilizer, and a permanent reminder that Israel’s land and existence are not up for grabs. The return of settlements to Gaza would symbolize Israel’s return to sanity. It would make clear that no spilling of Jewish blood will go unanswered.

The UN, which has spent decades functioning as the Hamas Press Office, will howl like the dog it is. It does not matter. It howled in 1948, in 1967, and in 1981 when Israel annexed the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the Six-Day War. The UN always howls, and it always loses. The only time the UN did not howl, or even whimper, was on October 8, 2023, after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It has forfeited any right to be taken seriously. It does not matter what is said in Turtle Bay, but what is built in Gush Katif.

If the Arab world wishes to normalize relations, let them do so knowing that Israel will not shrink for them. The Abraham Accords succeeded not because Israel made concessions, but because it stood tall. The Arabs respect strength, not self-flagellation. The simpering West does not understand this.

The world may scream, but when the last hostage walks free, or is carried home for burial, Israel will be stronger, wider, and more secure.