Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Cohen MUSIC's avatar
Debra Cohen MUSIC
3h

Annex 100% of Gaza. Let the US and Israel re-develop it. Destroy Hamas. Make the UN accountable for allowing Hamas to have negotiating powers. Sign this petition:

https://chng.it/Wx2pnGTP7f

Get involved with Israel365 to start taking back Judea and Samaria. We should NEVER have given away our Promised Land for fictitious peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Reality Check's avatar
Reality Check
36mEdited

Nachum,

Would be interested in hearing your thoughts on the risk this annexation would pose to Diaspora Jews as they would not be able to count on their governments and police to protect them from what we are currently seeing with the antisemitic explosion in the West.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture