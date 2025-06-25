What Israel has achieved strategically over the past 18 months has been extraordinary. So much so that Hamas’ October 7 attack now looks like one of the worst moves in military history. Israel’s arch-enemy Iran has been humiliated and Israel has emerged as the region’s superpower.

It reads like something from the pages of a Fedrick Forsyth novel. Israeli intelligence penetrated its enemies at the highest levels and killed them in targeted strikes with weapons ranging from cruise missiles to exploding beepers.

One can rightly wonder where these awesome capabilities were on October 6, 2023. Nothing can make up for the security failures that allowed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust to happen. Since Israel has gotten its act together, however, it has made an absolute mess of enemies that once posed an existential threat.

The 12-Day War, as Israel’s attack on Iran to destroy its nuclear and missile facilities is now being dubbed, is Israel’s greatest military achievement since the 1967 Six-Day War.

It bookends a remarkable period in which Israel has smashed much of Iran’s military capabilities, reduced Hamas in Gaza from an army to a group of guerilla fighters, pushed Hezbollah in Lebanon back behind the Litani River, and destroyed Syria’s army after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s vile Iran-backed regime.

Even more remarkable is that Israel has achieved this with very little support from the international community which, bar the United States, has been critical to the point of being antisemitic. Shame on them. A pox upon their houses.

The enormity of Israel’s achievements has humiliated its harshest critics such as Spain, Ireland, and Brazil. These countries must now face up to their own irrelevance in the Middle East. All they did was issue unhelpful statements supporting the wrong side in a war between civilization and primitivist barbarism.

Western countries in Europe and Britain, Canada, and Australia have been left looking like fair-weather friends. Their incoherent and two-faced policies of acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself while undermining it at every turn, have been exposed. It will take a long time for them to regain credibility.

The so-called international community now looks bunker-bustingly stupid. Israel has done in 12 days what they failed to do in three decades, which is remove the Iranian nuclear threat.

Now these countries belatedly acknowledge that despite any reservations they might have about Israel’s attack on Iran - and the US’ late-stage attack on Iran’s deep underground nuclear facilities - the world is safer for it. Only now that the stakes have been lowered do they speak of Iran as the insane Jihadist regime and global terror sponsor that it is.

Israel will remember which countries stood by it and which did not. Jews never forget.

US President Donald Trump, who waited to see which way the winds of war were blowing before acting, has emerged as the most decisive president in modern history.

Trump has never impressed me in any way, but he made a correct decision in striking Iran’s most heavily fortified nuclear sites. Credit must be given where it is due.

If the Iranian regime collapses and chaos ensues, critics - including isolationists in Trump’s own administration - will be outside the White House with pitchforks. However, no one should forget that any outcome is better than annihilation at the hands of crazed mullahs with a nuclear bomb.

Israel has remembered that it is a Middle Eastern country and that it is a region where strength equals respect.

As Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion said, “It doesn't matter what the world says about Israel; it doesn't matter what they say about us anywhere else. The only thing that matters is that we can exist here on the land of our forefathers. And unless we show the Arabs that there is a high price to pay for murdering Jews, we won't survive.”

Israel’s peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan came when they acknowledged that Israel was too strong to defeat militarily, and the Abraham Accords were brokered when the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, acknowledged Israel was here to stay.

Arab states, whether friendly towards Israel or not, are now under no illusions as to the Jewish state’s regional dominance and to just how far ahead Israel is militarily, and in terms of intelligence and technology.

Arab countries, including whatever passes as Palestinian leadership these days, would be wise to pursue peace and join the Abraham Accords now that the delusion that Israel can be beaten militarily has been shattered.

The decisiveness of Israel’s victories matters. Israel has long been a master of intelligence, clandestine operations, assassinations, and daring operations. The mystique behind this has long been part of Israel’s deterrence.

The October 7 attacks reduced Israel’s aura of invincibility. It has now restored its reputation. The reverse is true for Iran. Tehran’s belief that its distance from Israel and the fact that it had a ring of proxy armies around it meant it was untouchable has been shattered.

Crucially, Israel has shown what Jewish sovereignty means. Israel did all of this - from going into Gaza to destroy Hamas and its vast terror infrastructure to attacking Iran’s nuclear program - despite most of its so-called allies cautioning against it. Never again will Jews rely on others for their protection. The danger for Israel with regard to sovereignty is that its becomes overly indebted to America for its support and feels it must do what Washington wants.

Western countries now look cowardly for not backing Israel fully and not standing on the side of light. They have also shown how ill-informed they are about the region. At every step they warned Israel that its actions would lead to disaster and at every turn they have been wrong.

It is unlikely any foreign leaders will admit this. Most are too self-absorbed even to see it. A few of the crazier and more mendacious states are still talking about sanctions against Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza. They must come from a parallel universe where everyone is really stupid.

Israel has regained its dignity and sovereignty on other fronts, too.

It has finally stopped listening to the corrupt and criminal United Nations (UN) and kicked the terror-infested United National Relief and Works Agency out of Israel. It should have done it a decade ago. Israel should quit the feckless, irrelevant, and immaterial UN immediately, although it will not.

WHAT IS NEXT

While Israel’s achievements are stunning, the idea of peace in the Middle East is largely a fiction of Western minds. There is a difference between peace and security, and it is the latter that matters for Israel, whether that requires peace or war.

Iran will resume its nuclear and missile programs, though it has been set back potentially decades. The truth, however, is that we do not know the degree to which Iran’s nuclear program has been damaged.

Media speculation about it is exactly that. Many journalists and analysts are writing as though they know things that they cannot possibly know.

The international media is so US-centric that its focus has been on how successful, or not, America’s strikes were. Very little is being written about how much damage Israel has inflicted on Iran over the past 12 days, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as “crushing” and on the scale not previously seen.

Vast infrastructure and technical knowledge are needed to build nuclear weapons that extend far beyond centrifuges and Israel struck much of it. Likewise for ballistic missiles. Any analysis that does factor this in is worthless. This follows almost no media coverage of how much damage America’s three-week bombing campaign against the Houthis caused.

Lest anyone forget, Hamas is still holding almost 50 Israelis hostages, some 23 of whom are believed to still be alive. That is intolerable. Israel must not lay down its guns in Gaza until every one of them is back.

Islamist forces believe their immortal souls are at stake, so they will attack Israel again in whatever form they can muster, most likely more terror attacks from within and outside the Palestinian territories.

For now, Israelis can draw breath. They should be incredibly proud of what the Israel Defense Forces - a true people’s army, if ever there was one - has achieved.

Take a bow, Israel.