Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

A truly stupendous piece, Nacham! This is the kind of article I follow Moral Clarity for! The United States under President Trump must seize the opportunity to totally destroy Iran’s nuclear program. Their facilities are already badly damaged and they’ve been set back at least a decade. But the job still has to be finished. I don’t want to see a war between Israel and Iran. Nor do I wish to see the United States start a regime change war with Iran. But this is something that must be done, for the good of all life on this planet. President Trump needs to rise to the occasion as Washington, Lincoln, TR, FDR, Harry Truman, JFK, and others did. This is his moment. He needs to decide what he’s going to do with it.

I don’t know if bombing and totally wiping out their nuclear facilities will cause the regime to fall or not. But at the very least it will significantly weaken its position. The Islamic Republic isn’t collapsing yet but the foundation is definitely beginning to crack. A free and democratic Iran is something we all want and if nothing else, Trump acting decisively will bring that closer to being a possibility. Will he do it? I can’t say for sure. If not, Israel requires no help from America to pull it off. The U.S. just needs to send them the proper weapons needed to complete the job.

One thing is for certain, Operation Rising Lion 🦁 has changed the course of history! I hope the skirmishes between the two sides will be ended with a peace treaty soon. But before peace comes the final blow must be struck. Without their nuclear facilities, Iran can never pose a serious threat to Israel, the Gulf States, the Kurds, or the West ever again. Across the Middle East everyone is quietly celebrating what Israel did. Same here in the Western world. Even a sworn enemy of the Jewish like Emmanuel Macron loved every minute of what Israel did! Israel proves once again why it is the indispensable nation! Israel tried to get Barack Obama to bomb the facilities but he didn’t have the courage to do it. They should’ve been taken out years ago. But Israel 🇮🇱 as always, took action to ameliorate the problem.

More strikes are coming on Tehran, the Islamic Republic better brace themselves! It’s going to be a seriously hairy ride for them! Israel’s bold strike on Iran’s laboratories will go down in history. I couldn’t agree more with what they did! Iran is a pariah state with a gender apartheid who persecutes religious and ethnic minorities who has wreaked havoc with their poisonous influence all over the Middle East.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
3d

Quite right Nachum. This is a wonderful satire of Trump. Listening to Trump's childish bluster is becoming tiresome. Just send the bunker bombs already...hardly a WWII commitment or an Afghanistan waste of time. Then he can brag in his typical childish way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture