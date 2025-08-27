Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
5h

Excellent analysis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Mustafa's avatar
Al Mustafa
5h

I never understood the logic of “hold your war objectives, can’t you see I’m trying to take a picture”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture