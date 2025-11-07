Just a reminder that many anti-Israel protestors are insane

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview31Just a reminder that many anti-Israel protestors are insaneThis is from six months ago but things have gotten only worse since then. And yes, I do have a purple beard.Nachum KaplanNov 07, 2025∙ Paid31ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inMoral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture PodcastNo punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNachum KaplanRecent EpisodesPodcast: Hate mail before Yom KippurOct 1 • Nachum KaplanHere is an idea...Aug 22 • Nachum KaplanThe part of Israel's Gaza occupation plan everyone has overlookedAug 12 • Nachum KaplanThe real meaning of fake famine photosAug 3 • Nachum KaplanSlovenia: Europe's latest hypocrite Jul 20 • Nachum KaplanBritain's threats against Israel are patheticJul 9 • Nachum KaplanThe Interview: Anti-Zionism is antisemitismJul 1 • Nachum Kaplan and Daniel Clarke-Serret