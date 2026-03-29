Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
3h

Real leadership is missing from many Western countries today. Their leaders have become invertebrates (that's how I will think of them). It's irritating to constantly hear the word "Islamophobia" lumped together with antisemitism. It's been rare to hear of an incident that is classified as Islamophobic.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
3h

Good ideas all around but in a society where vitality has already been exhausted, like the UK, it won’t happen. This is how nations fall. A significant portion of the population just stops caring. My gut feeling is that both Israel and the US should be preparing for a surge of new immigrants from the EU and Britain.

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