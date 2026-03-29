The remains of a Security Trust bus in London.

It has been less than a week since terrorists destroyed four Security Trust buses in London, and I have already received my fourth email from a British Jew telling me this has finally prompted them to move to Israel.

The news is depressing. Yet, I admit to a quiet, guilty exhale of relief. At least some Diaspora Jews are finally waking up to reality. They are no longer safe. Every one of them tells me the same thing: it is not merely the violence. It is the normalization. Antisemitism is no longer fringe. It is ambient.

Soothsaying is hard. If you were a German in 1912, you would have boasted of living in the most advanced, cultured nation on earth, home to the most assimilated Jewish community in history. The catastrophe to come—World War One, National Socialism, World War Two—would not have entered even your darkest imaginings.

We are no better at predicting the future today. Yet at least Jews now have something they did not always have: a plan. That plan is Israel. A tiny state and regional superpower where Jews can defend themselves, rather than waiting for others to fail to do so.

For those unaware, Security Trust buses are charity vehicles transporting Jewish children to and from school in London. When those buses are bombed, the discussion is over. It is time to leave. It does not matter whether you are in the US, Canada, Australia, France, or anywhere else. The geography is incidental. The lesson is universal.

This attack was not an anomaly. It was merely the latest entry in a catalogue of antisemitic aggression across the Western world—a world in which Jew-hatred has been normalized to a degree not seen since the mid-twentieth century.

Governments will point to their task forces, funding packages, police initiatives, and solemn declarations. It is all noise. The results speak for themselves. They have failed.

There is no mystery here. The problem is leadership. More precisely, the absence of it.

After the bombings, the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, offered the usual anemic condolences, describing the attack as “deeply shocking.” This is managerial politics in its purest form: perform emotion, signal concern, change nothing. This is sadly as predictable as mosquitoes in February.

We are then subjected to the ritual incantation of “zero tolerance,” a phrase that inadvertently raises a devastating question: if there is now zero tolerance, what exactly was the acceptable level before?

Damningly, it appears there was one.

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Worse still is the obligatory moral bundling. Antisemitism is condemned alongside “Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry,” as though it were merely one interchangeable prejudice among many. This moral evasion is the language of people too cowardly to name a problem because doing so would require confronting it.

Islamophobia is not a real thing. It is a rhetorical shield. And “all forms of bigotry” is a category so vague and bloodless that it explains nothing and solves less. Antisemitism is not interchangeable. It is historically distinct, structurally persistent, and uniquely dangerous. It requires a response calibrated to its reality, not diluted into a catch-all slogan.

Leadership would mean demonstrating, from the outset, that antisemitism does not pay.

That requires severity. The UK already possesses anti-terror legislation that allows for detention without trial and other extraordinary measures developed in the aftermath of 9/11. Use them. Deploy them aggressively. Make it unmistakably clear that even the smallest infraction will be met with overwhelming consequences.

If this sounds like middle-of-the-road fascism, good. You are beginning to get it. This is not a debate on free speech. It is a question of whether allowing Islamic-Nazis to dominate public spaces and openly threaten Jews is compatible with a functioning society.

It is not.

These are not complex ideas. They are obvious to everyone except a political class composed of intellectual plodders who cannot grasp even the elementary relationship between deterrence and behavior.

I, by contrast, have no shortage of ideas.

In a olden days, Britain transported criminals to penal colonies. Revived today, it could even serve as a model of Commonwealth cooperation. One imagines King Charles beaming, while Starmer and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, convene to found the Obsidian Order of Dishwater-Grey Leadership.

Australia, of course, would not admit these transported sociopaths. They would be deposited into offshore detention in places such as Nauru, where they could contemplate their life choices indefinitely.

Human rights activists may object. Curiously, their concern was less visible when these same individuals were openly calling for Jewish blood.

For my part, I have limited interest in jihadists’ procedural rights. I am interested in outcomes. I want them removed. In a country that arrests dozens of people daily for offensive social media posts, it is difficult to muster outrage over dispensing with full due process for those advocating or attempting violence against Jews.

For citizens who cannot be exported, there are other options.

Adopt the Israeli practice of demolishing the homes of convicted terrorists. Yet improve it. Scale and optics matter. Use the largest industrial bulldozers available—the kind whose treads rise three meters into the air and are found on mining sites.

Turn it into a community event if necessary. A sausage sizzle. A gathering. A demonstration that society has a spine. Let the neighborhood watch and the message travel.

Impose a punitive surcharge—a 12 percent jihadist or Marxist tax—on those convicted of extremist activity. Let them subsidize the cost of containing them.

If that sounds unjust, I recommend directing your concerns elsewhere towards someone who cares.

Mark their professional records. Permanently. “Never to be promoted” is a phrase with remarkable clarifying power. Ensure that antisemitism becomes a career-ending decision.

Imams who lead mosques that produce terrorists should come under the kind of scrutiny that Stasi agents used against those wanting to cross the Berlin Wall to the West.

Minimum sentences for antisemitic crimes should be doubled and all sentences served consecutively. None of this concurrent nonsense. Most in the community do not even know what concurrent means; they think it has something to do with electricity or is a dried fruit used in fruit cakes.

Upon release, those arrested for failed attacks should have to place a moron sticker on the back of their cars so the community knows what someone too dumb even blow themselves up properly looks like.

Antisemitism has spread because it has not been met with force—legal, social, or cultural.

A society that cannot defend its Jews cannot defend itself. This is basic diagnosis. The same weakness that permits mobs to threaten Jews will, in time, permit far worse against others. History offers no shortage of examples.

Jews face a choice. Continue relying on the goodwill of societies that have repeatedly demonstrated an inability, or unwillingness, to protect them. Or assume responsibility for their own fate in the one place where Jewish survival is treated as a non-negotiable imperative— Israel.

The Jewish state does not issue platitudes. It acts, deters, and defends. Sometimes brutally. Often imperfectly. Yet always with the understanding that survival is not a debating point.

That is the difference.

That is why the question of an Israeli passport is no longer symbolic, but existential.