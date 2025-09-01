There are disturbing parallels between progressive American Jews and the German-Jewish elite of the 1930s. Whereas Germany’s assimilated Jews believed the “excessive” visibility of Zionists and unruly Jews from the East invited antisemitism, today’s progressives believe it is Israel’s actions.

Germany’s Jews, the most assimilated anywhere, told themselves that Nazi hatred was aimed at the shtetl, not at them. They believed being the “right kind” of Jew would shield them.

Today’s progressive Jews act as though they believe that if they can show they are different from Israelis - quieter, more apologetic, less Jewish - the hatred around them will subside and they will be accepted.

This delusion has led them to place a double expectation on Israel, as if the country were not already burdened with the weight of double standards.

Liberal American Jews demand that Israel act both in the interest of its citizens and in the interest of Jews in New York and California. This is peculiar. Québécois do not demand that France govern in their interests. Nor do Bostonian Irish expect Ireland to do so.

The most grating example is the sanctimonious J Street, a lobby group that pretends to be a “pro-Israel, pro-peace” organization reflecting progressive Jewish values. It set itself up as a counterweight to the more established American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Frankly, J Street needs to shut its bloody gob.

In truth, the group exists to protect the feelings, reputations, and social standing of leftist Jews in leftist circles. It is absurd that a group claiming to be pro-Israel demands that the Israeli government be accountable to them as well as to Israelis.

Its central demand, which is that Israel compromise its security to spare liberal Jews from feeling awkward at their Manhattan cocktail parties, is lunacy.

If I had a shekel for every time I heard someone claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies were causing antisemitism, I would have enough to buy a small, run-down, one-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The claim that Netanyahu, or Israel, is responsible for antisemitism is obscene.

It shifts the blame away from the bigots, jihadists, and ideologues who hate Jews and places it on Israel. It is the equivalent of telling a woman she “provoked” harassment by daring to walk alone at night.

This victim-blaming nonsense has become common in progressive US Jewish circles. The torrent of op-eds and synagogue statements in which liberal Jews insist that Israel’s behavior puts them at risk is dismaying.

What these Jews are really saying is: “We don’t want to deal with the cost of Jewish survival. Israel, please be quieter, smaller, less Jewish, less visible, so that we can continue to fit comfortably into polite, progressive society.”

This does not impress me.

It is remarkable how openly they say this, too. After October 7, while Israel was still burying its dead, one prominent American rabbi - who I will not dignify by naming - wrote that Netanyahu’s government was “endangering American Jewry” because the war in Gaza would inflame antisemitism in the US.

I must be losing it.

For some misbegotten reason, I thought Hamas started this war with a vicious pogrom against Israeli civilians. And how delusional I must have been to think Netanyahu’s job was to defend Israel, not to ensure that do-gooder Jews in Brooklyn are welcomed at dinner parties with shellfish hors d'oeuvres.

What arrogance it is to say to Israel: “Your security, your survival, and your right to defend your children must be weighed against whether Jonathan in Manhattan will feel welcomed at Columbia University.”

It also denies the obvious truth that antisemitism exists because antisemites exist. Antisemitism exists in America because progressives have been marinating for years in intersectional dogmas that cast Jews as white oppressors. It exists in Europe because Islamism has merged with the continent’s older pathologies of Jew-hatred. It exists on the Far Right because conspiracy theories never die.

Israel caused none of this. If Israel disappeared tomorrow, antisemitism would simply take a new form, as it always does.

Yet victim-blaming has become the norm in progressive Jewish circles. They would never suggest that Black Americans are responsible for the racism directed at them. It is a special blame reserved for Israel and, heaven forbid, any Jew who does not bow before the false gods of Wokeness.

This entitlement has them worrying about the wrong things. They panic at every Israeli election, obsess over Netanyahu’s coalition partners, and work themselves up over judicial reform that does not affect them.

Instead, they should be standing up to antisemitism where they live and demanding that their own governments, universities, and communities confront Jew-hatred.

Israel does not exist to make progressive Jews, or anyone else, comfortable. It exists because the Jewish people have a right to self-determination in their homeland, and to ensure that Jews will never again be slaughtered with impunity.

It is just too bad if that makes life inconvenient for American-Jewish leftists at faculty cocktail parties at Harvard and Yale.

The psychology behind this is pathetic. These Jews want to dissolve into the secular mainstream, to be white enough for the racial left and oppressed enough for intersectionality. They want their Jewishness private, personal, and apolitical.

Israel being loud, unapologetic, militarized, and putting Jewish identity into the headlines ruins this. Most annoying for the progressives is that Israel is strong.

Finding this intolerable, they reverse the script and blame Israel for the antisemitism they encounter. If Israel would just be quiet, concede, and apologize, maybe the world would leave them alone.

Rather than confronting antisemitism in their own ranks, they have swallowed every lie and piece of propaganda and joined in the condemnation of Israel to stay in step with their political tribe.

It is pitiful.

This brings us back to Netanyahu. I dislike his domestic policies. Yet I hold the unpopular view that he has been an outstanding wartime leader in near-impossible conditions. Even if every criticism of him were true, he would still not be responsible for antisemitism anywhere.

If Diaspora Jews dislike Israel’s leaders, they are free to argue, lobby, or even put their money where their mouths are by making Aliyah and voting. But blaming Israeli leaders for antisemitism from American progressives, Islamists, or neo-Nazis is outrageous.

Israel’s very existence does an enormous amount for Jews everywhere. It makes every synagogue and every Jewish community stronger. Israel’s strength is the guarantor that Jews will never again be defenseless.

For 2,000 years, Jews lived at others’ mercy. Before doing anything, they had to ask whether it would offend the Church, the Czar, or the Sultan. Life without sovereignty meant permanent self-censorship and a permanent fear of standing out.

Israel’s rebirth ended that humiliation. Sovereignty means Jews governing themselves, unapologetically, like any other nation.

Why progressive American Jews long to return to dependency and submission is beyond me. It is shameful.