When I was in secondary school in Australia, back before Genesis, we had a choice of learning French or German. We had inherited the British worldview. I recall looking at a map as a teenager and wondering why we were not learning Indonesian, Chinese, or Japanese.

It was clear even then that the boom that has transformed Asia was coming, and I desperately wanted to be part of it—or at least to bear witness. As soon as I got to university, I studied Indonesian and ended up living and working there, reporting on the biggest stories from across the region.

In just a few decades, I watched Asia’s poor countries become middle-income ones, middle-income ones become rich ones, and China transform from a basket case into a behemoth. The world is very different now from the one I ventured into as a young man. Fly from a European airport to many Asian ones and it feels like traveling forward in time. Fly from JFK Airport in New York and it feels like traveling to another universe.

This has been on my mind lately, thinking about Israel’s diplomatic spats with European states and its burgeoning relationship with India. While it is true that Israel’s relations with its traditional Western allies are going through a rough patch, these countries’ importance is not what it was 30 years ago.

Israel will have some diplomatic fence-mending to do once the war against Hamas in Gaza is over. That is doable, and attitudes will ease once the conflict ends. Yet Israel must have a clear-eyed view of how the world order will look in the decades ahead as Western influence wanes further.

Asia is going to eclipse Europe in terms of economic and strategic power. Israel must prioritize deepening strategic, technological, and military ties with rising giants such as India.

Europe has enjoyed a central role in world affairs for the last few centuries, but it is now in decline. Bad policy has contributed to this, but there is also an inevitability to it. For most of history, China has been the pre-eminent power center, so in some sense the changes ahead mark a reversion to the mean.

By 2050, the European Union’s 27 states could account for less than 10 percent of global gross domestic product, as measured in purchasing-power-parity terms.

Mexico, Turkey, and Vietnam could well have larger economies than Germany, France, and the UK by then. Europe will remain prosperous on a per-capita basis with high living standards, but it will account for less total output, from which national power ultimately derives.

Rising powers that do not defer to Western ideals have already dented Europe’s role as a shaper of global norms. We can see this in the global financial and diplomatic architecture, where the G20 has overtaken the G7 as the preeminent international forum.

This is just the first step in what will be a seismic shift. It is only a matter of time before these new powers demand permanent seats and vetoes on the United Nations Security Council. The incumbents will be reluctant to give up power. It is going to be messy.

This is what will ultimately send the feckless UN the way of the League of Nations. I think Israel should quit the UN because it is a corrupt and unreformable antisemitic body. I believe Israel can do so with minimal consequence because the UN’s days are numbered for the reasons above.

Israel should not imagine the US will walk out with it or defund the UN. While President Donald Trump is no fan of the UN, the US benefits more from the present system than it will from any future one in which other nations have a greater say.

In realist terms, influence stems from power—economic, demographic, and military—and Europe is losing ground in all three (although Asia faces its own demographic challenges), even as it remilitarizes in response to Russian aggression.

Correspondingly, Israel must reassess how much weight it gives to European opinions versus those of ascending powers.