New York City has lost its mind. It is flirting with electing a mayor who is ideologically charged, globalist-inspired, and insufficiently anchored in the responsibilities of protecting minorities—especially its Jewish citizens.

At a time when antisemitism is rampant, following the October 7 attacks and the ensuing global outburst, the Democratic mayoral candidacy of Zohran Mamdani must be seen not as progressive boldness, but as a clear and present danger to Jews in the world’s largest Jewish city outside of Israel.

He claims that concerns about him are just Islamophobia. That is pathetic. Anti-Muslim bigotry exists, but Islamophobia is not a real thing. Far from being a phobia, it is entirely rational for Jews to be fearful of extremist adherence to a religion that is the world’s primary vehicle for antisemitism.

Claims that he is moderate are laughable. This is a man who refuses to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which is a call to attack and kill Jews everywhere. He insists that it is not a literal call for violence but “an expression of Palestinian rights.”

What balderdash.

If he wanted to express such solidarity, he could say something unambiguous such as “I support Palestinian rights.” He does not do so because that is not what he means. History’s clearest message is that when people say they want to kill Jews, they mean it. Like the serpent he is, Mamdani tries to distance himself from the “globalize-the-intifada” phrase in the same breath that he refuses to condemn it, saying that he does not use the phrase himself.

Such special pleading does not impress me.