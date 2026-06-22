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History was made this week when Western journalists discovered the world’s first inclusive jihadist.

His name is Abu Diversity al-Tolerance.

At least that is what we shall call him, because his name is less important than the remarkable achievement he represents.

For decades, Islamism has suffered from an unfortunate public-relations problem. Maybe not one as bad as Israel’s and the Jews’, but not great either.

Islamist manifestos called for religious rule, their leaders praised martyrdom, and their educational materials promoted sectarianism.

Their treatment of women resembled a time capsule accidentally recovered from the seventh century. Their views on free speech generally involved making sure nobody exercised it.

All this made it hard to get good coverage in Western media organisations, which are typically staffed by humanities graduates who regard land acknowledgements as an act of political resistance.

Fortunately, progress is here. The Inclusive Jihadist is a breakthrough.

He remains committed to establishing a religious state and stifling all forms of fun. He still opposes democracy, rejects free speech, regards religious minorities as second-class citizens, and believes apostasy warrants punishment.

He still considers women most useful when accompanied by a male guardian but, in a significant concession, he has agreed to smile during interviews.

This apparently changes everything.

The transformation began when reporters noticed that he occasionally used the word “community.” This immediately distinguished him from previous jihadists who, as everyone knows, preferred the word “community” translated into Arabic.

A major newspaper profile described him as “complex.” Another called him “pragmatic.” A third praised his “evolving worldview.”

These are important journalistic terms. They mean, respectively:

“Still dangerous.”

“Still dangerous.”

And “still dangerous.”

The Inclusive Jihadist has demonstrated his moderation through groundbreaking initiatives. For example, he no longer publicly promises to destroy all his enemies. Instead, he speaks of “reimagining regional power structures through culturally authentic methods.”

This is real progress.

Previously, he advocated the implementation of religious law. Now he does so while using PowerPoint.

A leading foreign-affairs journal recently praised his “nuanced approach to governance,” noting that while he continues to support authoritarian rule, his branding has improved.