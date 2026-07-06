The world’s leading expert on Israel is a remarkable man.

He does not speak Hebrew or Arabic. He cannot distinguish Hamas from Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine from the People’s Front of Judea, or the Israeli government from the one he has fabricated in his imagination.

His knowledge of Jewish history begins shortly before 1948 and ends with a photograph of Benjamin Netanyahu looking insufficiently ashamed.

Still, his authority is unquestionable. He writes for a major newspaper.

His credentials are formidable. He once spent seven hours at Ben Gurion Airport en route to Phuket. He has read three tweets about Gaza, watched half a documentary while answering emails, and possesses several intense feelings his therapist has helped him name.

The feelings matter. Facts can be checked, disputed, contextualised, or disproved. Feelings are sovereign. Our expert feels Israel is doing something wicked, although the precise wickedness changes with the news cycle.

International relations bores him. He never finished von Clausewitz. History is cluttered with dates, factions, wars, treaties, and other impediments to moral exhibitionism. The Middle East contains far too many actors for a subject expected to fit inside an 800-word column.

His intellectual awakening occurred at Ben Gurion Airport. He bought a coffee, noticed an armed security officer, and immediately grasped the militarisation of Jewish consciousness.

The officer did not speak to him, which he later described as “chilling.”

Uniforms were visible. Passengers were questioned. Bags were searched. Passports were inspected. The entire airport behaved as though the country had enemies.

In his own country, airport security responds to threats. In Israel, it reflects paranoia, authoritarianism, and an unhealthy Jewish preoccupation with not being murdered.

This distinction is central to sophisticated journalism.

He also encountered an impatient woman in the coffee queue. She looked tired, spoke brusquely to the cashier, and failed to apologise for standing near him. He filed the experience away for a panel on “the hardening of Israeli society.”

Hearing her speak and realizing she was an Israeli Arab caused a brief neurological malfunction.

By departure, he had acquired what generations of historians, soldiers, diplomats, archaeologists, linguists, and theologians had somehow missed: a comprehensive understanding of Israel.

The newspaper recognised his genius immediately. Soon he was explaining what Israelis should do, what Palestinians believe, what American Jews fear, what Arab regimes intend, and what the Middle East requires.

The arrangement suits everyone. He supplies moral theatre at negligible intellectual cost. The editor acquires a conscience without undertaking research. Readers enjoy righteous indignation without confronting a single strategic dilemma. Awards committees detect bravery, television producers detect gravitas, and colleagues detect the approved opinion delivered with suitable solemnity.

His ignorance is not an obstacle. It is the qualification. Knowledge might introduce hesitation, proportion, or doubt. It might even force him to choose between mutually incompatible accusations, an intolerable burden in modern journalism.

His expertise is omnivorous. He understands Israel’s past, future, psyche, moral deformities, and the secret motives of ten million strangers.

When Israelis elect a government he dislikes, fear has corrupted their politics. When Palestinians elect a terrorist movement, agency becomes a culturally insensitive concept. Israel is responsible for its choices. Palestinians are responsible only for their suffering.

This is first-principles reasoning in its purest form.

His second principle is that every Israeli action must be judged against an imaginary alternative in which no civilian is harmed, every hostage released, every missile intercepted, every terrorist arrested peacefully, and every foreign correspondent remains comfortable in a Jerusalem hotel, which is presented in print “just kilometres from the front line.”

Reality offers trade-offs. He offers adjectives. He urges Israel to “show restraint,” though he has never specified how much, for how long, or what Israel should do when restraint produces more Jewish funerals.

Such vulgar details are best left to generals, whom he distrusts.