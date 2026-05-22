Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
2h

At last, something profound and real about this occurrence.

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Reality Check's avatar
Reality Check
1hEdited

The west will continue their delusional fixation with Israel "wherever the wind may blow" while they inexorably continue to invasively rot out internally.

Insiteful piece Nachum.

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