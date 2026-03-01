Expatriate Iranians celebrate the Ayatollah’s death.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei is gone.

Ding dong the witch is dead.

Is it wrong to take please in another’s downfall? Of course, it is. But I don’t care. I am delighted to see this clerical psychopath’s demises and hopefully an end to his regime’s venomous theocracy, regional arson, sadistic domestic repression, and genocidal incitement towards Israel and Jews.

That chapter is closing.

