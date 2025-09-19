A new year is upon us in the Jewish calendar, but there is one last thing all of us in the international Jewish cabal that runs the world must face before yearend, our dreaded annual performance review.

Readers will recall that last year, after years of trying, I was finally admitted into the cabal so I have just completed my first year’s employment. As it was my first year, I was rotated through several key training stations: Weather, Financial Markets, Media, Plagues, and Archaeology.

Here is my self-appraisal, which is due by Rosh Hashanah. I will get my manager’s appraisal after Yom Kippur.

SELF-APPRAISAL

Name: Nachum Kaplan, Associate Conspirator, Class B

Review Period: Tishrei–Elul, 5785

Manager: Global Zionist Directorate

Overall assessment: I believe I have had a productive first year serving the cabal and achieved most of my objectives. While it has been a steep learning curve, I believe I have made significant contributions in areas of weather control, market manipulations, pandemics and archaeological suppression. I have embraced the organization’s values — omnipotence, subtlety, and plausible deniability — while maintaining strong alignment with our long-term strategy of total domination with victim status intact.

OBJECTIVE 1: Learn to operate global climate and weather systems.

Achievements:

Delivered record-breaking heatwaves across the Arabian Peninsula and Maghreb.

Maintained Ireland’s and Norway’s drizzle as punishment for repeated anti-Israel rhetoric.

Delivered a deadly heatwave to Western Europe for its blood libels against Israel.

Used space lasers to reroute two hurricanes, ensuring Fox News and CNN could argue about whether climate change was real.

Challenges: Accidentally gave Switzerland a sunny week. This raised suspicion because Swiss people do not feel happiness but they all had a spring in their step.

NOTES: All newcomers start on weather engineering, which is done from a dank basement in the bowls of Jerusalem. Some parts are easy. Any Jew worth his salt should at least be able to control precipitation. The hard part is the winds. There are dials and knobs for atmospheric circulation, advection, pressure-gradient force, geostrophic winds, anabatic winds, katabatic winds, and that is before we even start talking about jet streams, cyclonic gales and anticyclonic winds. You have to know your stuff if you are ever going to move on to the space lasers.

There are certain things you cannot change. Australia must burn, Britain must disappoint, and California must have enough rain to grow avocados. It has been this way since Genesis. Beyond that, you have a lot of freedom. The real stroke of genius was climate change and global warming. That divided the Gentiles even more than we had hoped.

OBJECTIVE 2: Maintain global financial stability to offset the destabilizing effect of wars, tariffs, emergent populism, while ensuring money follows its ordained path from Gentile to Jew.

Achievements:

Maintained Tel Aviv property bubble despite Israel fighting a seven-front war.

Kept mortgage rates high for longer than necessary, boosting our foreclosure portfolio across the Midwest.

Orchestrated a minor run on the Turkish lira in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s deranged anti-Israel rants.

Manipulated Bitcoin with a hummus-fueled dice game at Goldman Sachs headquarters.

Challenges: Some Gentiles noticed contradictions, such as that Jews run capitalism and communism. My line manager reassured me that contradictions are essential to maintaining plausible deniability.

NOTES: After the weather, markets are the hardest thing to manipulate. There are billions of transactions every hour and your job is to make sure that we take a cut on every trade. This sounds simple but it is not.

Take the Global Financial Crisis back in 2008. That was not meant to happen. It came about because the guy in this job at the time - let us call him Goldberg - just could not grasp that when bond prices fall, the yields on them rise. No matter how many times it was explained to him, he just could not get his head around this inverse relationship. Goldberg was told to us as a cautionary tale.

OBJECTIVE 3: Maintain contradictory dominance of all news and entertainment outlets. Sow the seeds of Zionism into viewers’ minds.

Achievements: