Mr. Secretary-General, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen,

Let us dispense with illusions. Every year this chamber convenes a ritual: Israel in the dock, Israel as defendant, Israel as the problem. The charges change — “occupation,” “settlements,” “blockade,” “excessive force” — but the verdict is always the same: guilty.

You have passed your resolutions, which you drafted long before getting here, and now you are applauding yourselves for moral courage you do not possess.

So let me state Israel’s position with clarity.

Jerusalem is our eternal and indivisible capital. No power on earth will divide it again — not the UN, not the EU, not any foreign chancery.

Judea and Samaria is the heartland of the Jewish people. These hills are where our prophets walked, where our kings ruled, where our nation was born. They will never again be ethnically cleansed of Jews.

Our security is non-negotiable. We will not permit another terrorist state to rise on our borders. We will not permit rockets to rain down on our cities. We will not gamble our children’s lives to earn your approval.

If that offends this chamber, so be it. Israel is not here to please those of you who despise us.

And now let us examine the demand that you have made, for the establishment of a Palestinian state in Israeli soil.

We have heard it before. We have offered it to the Palestinians on multiple occasions, and on each occasion it was rejected.

In 1947, the United Nations itself proposed partition. We said yes; the Arabs said no and chose war. The Oslo Accords followed. In 2000, Prime Minister Ehud Barak offered Yasser Arafat a state; he walked away and unleashed a suicide-bombing campaign that killed over a thousand Israelis.

In 2008, Prime Minister Ehud Olmert offered Mahmoud Abbas more than 90 percent of Judea and Samaria with land swaps. Abbas refused even to answer. He still refuses to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist or to condemn what the massacre that occured on October 7, 2023.

We will not be offering it again.