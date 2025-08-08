Given I spend much of my time critiquing news media coverage of Israel, a common question I get is: What do you read?

In terms of mainstream media, I read as widely as I can - even Pravda-like rags such as The Guardian and Haaretz - as a professional requirement. Being a commentator and a journalist, I also talk to flesh-and-blood people when researching stories. Shockingly old-fashioned, I know.

I also read many Substack publications; not for news, but for different perspectives. This list is in no particular order and is far from complete.

Future of Jewish: Joshua Hoffman has created a wonderful genre-defying publication. While it covers anything pertaining to Jews and the Jewish world, you never know what the next story will be. It could be about politics, history, religion, or metaphysics. The tone can be academic, polemical, or even humorous. The wide variety of contributing writers, of which I am proud to be one, means it showcases many different perspectives and expertise from various fields. I like this site professionally and personally.

Guerre and Shalom: The first article I read here was Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Pure Jewish Anger, which was superb. He used vulgarities without being crude and was erudite without being snobbish. His essay was truly angry. Yet, it was well-structured, well-reasoned, historically factual, and built on sound philosophy. When I checked out Guerre and Shalom, though, it was not at all what I expected. Far from being polemical, it was a unique and educated mix of politics, philosophy, poetry, religion, and all-round erudition, connected by Daniel’s love of Western thought and civilization. It was Renaissance man.

Coleman's corner: Coleman Hughes does not write very often on his Substack, but it is always worth the wait. While he has touched on Israel, and been supportive, his focus is on US politics and culture, to which he brings a rare clarity. He has an incredibly clear writing style, somewhat reminiscent of Sam Harris. He is clearly his own man and willing to buck the trend.

Hussein Abdul Hussein (House of Wisdom): Hussein provides insights into the Arab Middle East that the mainstream media lacks the expertise to match. Reading Hussain’s work, you realize how superficial most coverage is and the extent to which it comes from a Western perspective rather than a Middle Eastern one. If you are interested in Israel, it is essential to understand its neighboring countries, friends and foes. Hussein’s writing is a good place to start.

Pat's Substack: Pat Johnson is superb. He writes brilliantly with a potent mix of anger, contempt, and humor. I would read his Substack just for his writing even if I disagreed with it. Fortunately, there is little with which to disagree. Pat is one of a small number of non-Jews who genuinely understands antisemitism in all its shapes, forms, and manifestations, and how it lurks deep in the Western psyche.

Andrew Fox's Substack: Andrew has the military mind that many writers pretend they have, or wish they had. His military expertise and experience shines in every analysis. If war is diplomacy by other means, then one needs to understand the military as well as the political. Plenty of people write about politics, but Andrew is one of the few credible voices with military chops. Essential reading and Andrew is highly prolific.

Messy Times: Christopher Messina’s publication is fabulously entertaining. His prose is as tight as it is brutal as he calls out antisemites and hammers them with maximum prejudice. Talk about taking no prisoners. Christopher savages those who deserve it, but I can tell you that when you to talk to him he is highly intelligent, logical, funny, friendly, and profoundly decent. He just does not suffer Jew haters or idiots, which is high praise.

Asia Sentinel: I live in Asia so it is the region most on my mind when I am not looking at Israel. Do not tell the self-absorbed West, but Asia is where most of the world lives. It is the West that is faraway and strange. Asia Sentinel has many contributors so offers a wide range of perspectives on Asian politics. I certainly do not agree with all of it, but it is essential to read educated takes on different views.

Melanie Phillips: Melanie is my favorite writer on Jewish matters in Britain, though she writes about more than that. A former Guardian journalist who experienced their antisemitism firsthand, her insights and analysis are as sharp as her saber-like mind. She writes from the Right with a good journalist’s clarity layered on top of strong philosophical foundations.

Truth About Threats: Paul Cobaugh is a former US army narrative warfare expert so his writing intersects with my own media interest in narrative. He is highly sympathetic to Israel, but writes mainly about the US from a progressive-Left perspective. While he is a bit US-centric for me at times, and whether you agree with him or not, his insights into how narrative works are excellent.

Judean People's Front: As a Monty Python tragic, I would subscribe to this title for the name alone, Rueben Salsa’s no-holds-barred content is insightful as is his non-nonsense approach to confronting antisemitic numbnuts.

The Liberal Jew: Jill’s publication is a much-needed tonic for our time. She takes the American progressive Jewish Left to task for their meek surrender and complicity with anti-Israel forces. Here is the thing, though, she does it from the inside. As her Substack’s title says, the liberals are her tribe, and this gives her greater credibility that someone like me going off on a rant - er, sorry, I mean polemic. Although she uses swear words sparingly, she does so better than almost anyone and it always makes me smile.

Did I mention this list was a Baker’s Dozen?

Out of Babel: Alan Mairson has the rare gift of being able to write a good feature story. It is a harder discipline than strait news and something that is easy to do poorly, and very hard to do well. American journalists seem to do it the best. Alan has given himself a big canvas to express this gift as he tackles the BIG narrative questions; the ones that shaped our civilization and the ones that shape today’s world. It is gripping stuff.