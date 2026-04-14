Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of modern democratic politics’ most polarizing leaders. That is unsurprising. He has governed Israel longer than any other prime minister. He is combative, political to the bone, and suspicious of elites — both domestic and international. He inspires intense loyalty and intense hostility in roughly equal measure.

Yet something unusual has happened over the past decade. Criticism of Netanyahu — much of it legitimate — has metastasized into something broader, less rational, and more revealing. Netanyahu is no longer criticized merely for his policies. He has become a psychological container — a figure onto whom anxieties about Israel, Jews, nationalism, and Western decline are projected.

This is Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome. Few opinions I have expressed in print have drawn more criticism than my belief that Netanyahu has been a good wartime prime minister.

Like most syndromes, it is built on a foundation of truth, then expanded into distortion.

Understanding the distinction matters. Netanyahu has real flaws, failures, and controversies. Ignoring them weakens the argument. Yet conflating Netanyahu’s flaws with Israel’s legitimacy — or with the morality of Jewish self-defense — is intellectually lazy and strategically dangerous.

The problem is not criticism of Netanyahu. The problem is what that criticism has become.

Benjamin Netanyahu is not an easy figure to defend — nor should he be. His long tenure has encouraged political cynicism and institutional strain. His willingness to empower hard-right coalition partners, including figures widely viewed as Jewish supremacists, has alarmed many Israelis and diaspora Jews. Rising settler violence in Judea and Samaria and a troubling Arab crime wave have deepened those concerns and contributed to growing internal tensions.

His judicial reform push triggered the biggest domestic crises in Israel’s history. Massive protests, reservist unrest, and deep social divisions left Israel on the brink of a constitutional confrontation. Concerns about governance, checks and balances, and long-term social cohesion are genuine.

There is also the legitimate criticism that Netanyahu’s political survival instincts sometimes overshadow strategic clarity. His tendency to prolong political stalemates, manipulate coalition dynamics, and prioritize short-term tactical advantage has frustrated allies and opponents alike.

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Critics also argue that Netanyahu, over time, allowed Hamas to consolidate power in Gaza as part of a broader strategy of dividing Palestinian leadership. In hindsight, that looks dangerously short-sighted. Responsibility for Hamas’ actions lies entirely with Hamas, yet the October 7 massacre happened under Netanyahu’s premiership, and that fact will forever tarnish his legacy.

Then there are the corruption charges. Whether he is guilty or the victim of overzealous prosecutors, as many on the Right argue, the spectacle is unbecoming of a long-serving prime minister.

These are serious criticisms that warrant robust debate.

Yet none explains the intensity, tone, and breadth of the hostility directed at Netanyahu — particularly outside Israel, among observers whose Netanyahu’s domestic policies do not affect meaningfully, if at all.

It is fixation.

For many commentators, Netanyahu has become Israel.

This is absurd. Israel has professional military leadership, a multi-party parliament, an independent judiciary, a highly independent intelligence community, and a fractious democratic culture that makes European parliaments look sedated.

Israeli security decisions rarely reflect one man’s whim. They emerge from institutional consensus, professional assessment, and national experience.

Yet Western commentary increasingly reduces Israeli policy to Netanyahu’s personality.

When Israel strikes Iran or Hezbollah or defends itself in almost any way, it becomes Netanyahu escalating and provoking as if he is the Middle East’s sole political actor.

This personalization simplifies a complex reality into a convenient narrative but it is also misleading.

Israeli governments across the political spectrum — left, center, and right — have held remarkably consistent views on core security issues. There is broad agreement that Hamas cannot remain militarily intact in Gaza, Hezbollah’s missile arsenal is unacceptable, Iran’s nuclear ambitions represent an existential threat, and strong deterrence is essential for survival.

These positions long predate Netanyahu and will outlast him. Yet Netanyahu becomes both symbol and explanation — a convenient way to personalize structural conflicts and avoid confronting deeper realities.

Netanyahu also functions as a moral alibi. Criticizing Israel is controversial as it can invite accusations of antisemitism. Criticizing Netanyahu is easier. It allows critics to present themselves as nuanced, balanced, and sophisticated — even when their underlying positions remain deeply hostile to Israeli security needs.

The formulation becomes familiar:

“I don’t oppose Israel. I oppose Netanyahu.”

It sounds reasonable until you apply it elsewhere. Saying one has no problem with China, only President Xi Jinping, would sound incoherent. Yet this logic is routinely applied to Israel.

The tell is that criticism of Israel rarely changes when Israeli leadership changes. Accusations that Israel is a “colonialist” or “apartheid” state appear regardless of whether left-leaning or right-leaning governments are in power.

It is also difficult to imagine Israel’s military campaign after October 7 being fundamentally different under another prime minister, at least during the Gaz war’s first year. The strategic imperatives were not Netanyahu’s; they were Israel’s.

Netanyahu simply became the convenient symbol.

Netanyahu also triggers particular reactions because he violates Western expectations of leadership. He is combative, security-focused, existential in tone, and skeptical of international institutions.

In short, he behaves like a Middle Eastern leader responding to Middle Eastern realities, rather than a Western technocrat. This unsettles observers accustomed to diplomacy framed in the language of process and consensus.

There is also a deeper psychological discomfort. Netanyahu embodies unapologetic Jewish power — assertive, confident, and occasionally abrasive.

For centuries, Jews were expected to be vulnerable, intellectual, and defensive. Netanyahu disrupts that archetype. That shift, even when unacknowledged, makes some observers uneasy.

His political effectiveness also irritates critics. Netanyahu has survived political crises that would have ended many careers. Longevity breeds resentment. Success compounds it.

The fixation on Netanyahu obscures continuity in Israeli policy, personalizes structural conflicts, and feeds the illusion that removing Netanyahu would fundamentally alter Israeli security doctrine.

This is unlikely.

Israel’s geography will not change. Iran’s ambitions will not change. Hezbollah’s missile arsenal will not disappear magically any more than Hamas’ ideology will become moderate.

Israeli voters understand this, which is why Israeli elections often revolve around domestic governance, economic policy, and leadership style rather than basic security doctrine. Even Netanyahu’s fiercest critics generally support strong deterrence and military readiness.

This nuance is frequently lost in international commentary.

Long-serving leaders accumulate resentment. Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Angela Merkel all became symbols of fatigue as much as leadership. Netanyahu’s longevity invites similar projection.

He has governed long enough to absorb frustrations that extend far beyond his own decisions. That, too, fuels the syndrome.

There is a legitimate case against Netanyahu. There is also a distorted obsession with him. Confusing the two leads to poor analysis.

If Netanyahu loses power at the next election, Israel’s security challenges will remain. Israeli governments — whether led by Netanyahu, his rivals, or entirely new figures — will likely pursue broadly similar policies.

For many observers, Netanyahu is less the problem than the explanation. He allows critics to believe that Israel’s actions are temporary, personality-driven, and reversible. Without Netanyahu, the argument implies, Israel would behave differently.

Yet when Netanyahu eventually leaves the stage, those realities will remain.