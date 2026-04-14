Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Helen Mendes's avatar
Helen Mendes
2h

Another Israeli prime minister might have seen Israel through the last two and half differently, but not better. I get the impression that, for all the reasons many Israelis might have for disliking Netanyahu, they nonetheless have tremendous confidence in him to protect and defend Israel right now.

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Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
27m

Netanyahu loves his country. That much is abundantly clear. His autobiography _My Story_ was an amazing read. He has my respect.

I am not crazy about Trump’s leadership style but he got my vote because there is no way I wanted Harris in the White House.

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