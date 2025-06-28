Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nachum Kaplan's avatar
Nachum Kaplan
5h

I have made a few corrections online to the emailed version of this. Of course, I meant feet and not miles when mentioning the depth of Iran's nuclear facility and it is Mensa, not Mentzer. Thanks to my eagle-eyed readers for catching!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture