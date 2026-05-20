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Not one shekel that Israel has collected in tax for the Palestinian Authority (PA) should be transferred to the body as long as it uses it to reward terrorists and glorify the murder of Jews.

The PA runs a policy in which terrorists and their families receive payments tied to how many Jews they kill or how many injuries they inflict — the more Jews they kill, the more they receive — in what has been dubbed the pay-for-slay policy.

This is disgusting. It should require no diplomatic conferences, no expert panels, and no tortured editorials about how terrorism must be understood within “context.” It is pure barbarism that the PA receives a single shekel in tax from Israel, which collects it on its behalf.

Yet in the morally upside down universe that is the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Israel’s position is treated as extreme while the PA’s murderous position is treated as normal. The EU, a bloated and verbose bureaucracy, is the latest international body to pressure Israel to fund the PA. Even the US is pressuring Israel to hand over tax revenue for reasons that are not clear at all.

The EU accepts the PA’s blatant lies that these funds are for social welfare and not to incentivize terror because the EU, in the finest European tradition, is vulgarly antisemitic. The EU has turned itself into moral and strategic irrelevance.

Surreally, the EU thinks its support for the PA makes the region more stable, which is like arguing that mixing nitroglycerin does the same.

So-called stability, which Western diplomats worship, has become the great narcotic of failed diplomacy. Stability for whom? For what? Is it even morally coherent to argue that stable terrorism is somehow less evil than unstable terrorism? A stable poison is still poison.

The very idea that Israel should collect taxes for the PA to use for this purpose is wicked and obscene. Not one shekel should be spent for this purpose. Most astonishing is that the PA does not even deny its murderous policy. It publicly defends it. The more severe the attack, the greater the prestige and reward.

For decades the world has clung to the fantasy that the PA represents the Palestinians’ moderate wing, or its “responsible actor,” or some other phrase only a loon could believe.

Moderate compared to whom? ISIS?

According to Western diplomats, a suit and tie is all that is needed to be considered moderate in Middle East diplomacy. Yet beneath the diplomatic jargon and suit lies the ugly reality that the PA glorifies murdering Jews as a national virtue. Schools teach children that all of Israel sits on occupied land. Terrorists are celebrated publicly. Streets and squares bear murderers’ names. Official media routinely sanctifies “martyrs.”

Then the world acts as though it were a mystery why peace never comes. Any prehensile monkey can grasp that peace cannot emerge from a political culture that romanticizes murder.

A society preparing its people for coexistence with neighboring Jews does not financially reward those who stab teenagers in bus stations. It does not glorify gunmen who massacre civilians in restaurants and synagogues.

These are not complicated moral issues; they are minimum civilization requirements.

Yet every time Israel withholds tax transfers, a chorus of foreign policy experts chime in that the world might collapse and that the earth might implode.

Notice the blackmail embedded in this logic.

The PA is threatening that if Jerusalem does not transfer money that rewards terrorism, then something worse may happen.