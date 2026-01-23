A Yemenite Jewish family on their way to Israel.

My recent piece on Israel’s airlifting of Ethiopian Jews was so warmly received that it prompted me to write about an earlier and no less extraordinary operation: Operation Magic Carpet—easily the best-named operation in history, also known as Operation On Wings of Eagles. This was the operation in which the nascent State of Israel, barely viable itself, carried out one of history’s great feats: rescuing Yemen’s Jews and returning them to Zion.

Between June 1949 and September 1950, Israel airlifted nearly 49,000 Jews—roughly 90 percent of Yemen’s Jewish population—from the Arabian Peninsula to Israel.

It was the near-total evacuation of one of the world’s most ancient continuous Jewish communities, achieved not through conquest or coercion, but through diplomacy, logistics, and the one-year-old Jewish state’s heroism and audacity.

To grasp the operation’s magnitude, one must first understand the context.

Jewish presence in Yemen predates Islam by more than a millennium. By late antiquity, Jewish tribes were embedded in the region’s commercial, agricultural, and religious life. At various moments, Judaism even enjoyed political ascendancy: in the sixth century, the Jewish Himyarite king Yusuf Dhu Nuwas ruled parts of southern Arabia before falling to Christian and later Islamic forces.

After Islam’s rise, Yemenite Jews lived under dhimmi status—protected, yet permanently subordinate. They paid special taxes, were excluded from political power, and endured legal humiliations. Jews could not bear arms, testify against Muslims in court, or ride animals. Their homes were restricted in height, their clothing regulated, and their security depended not on law but on their ruler’s temperament, mercy, and whims.

One particularly cruel law was the Orphan Decree, under which Jewish orphans could be forcibly converted to Islam. This policy alone shaped generations of communal behavior: families married early, concealed births, and guarded children obsessively to prevent the state seizing them. Survival skills became such a permanent discipline that it became part of their culture.

Yet despite isolation and repression, Yemenite Jewry developed one of the diaspora’s most internally coherent Jewish cultures. Their Hebrew pronunciation preserved ancient phonetic features lost elsewhere. Their religious scholarship was rigorous. Their craftsmanship, especially in silverwork, was renowned. Messianic hope was not an abstraction but a lived anticipation—and, as it ultimately turned out, a fulfilled prophecy.