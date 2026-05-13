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The pundits analyzing the Middle East speak with the confidence of prophets but have the record of fortune cookies at a cheap Chinese takeaway.

If you can get far enough away to gain some perspective, the entire commentariat circus reveals itself as something of a freak show. Newspaper editors, think-tank boffins, diplomats, retired generals, academics who have never been off campus, graduate students with ring lights; they spend their days making fanciful forecasts about Israel, Iran, Gaza, Hezbollah, and the whole region.

They speak with the assurance of ancient oracles with predictions about what Israel will and must do, what Hamas can and cannot survive, and where America’s and Iran’s red lines are drawn this week.

Most of them, however, know nothing. Oddly, though, they are fully committed to showing the world this fact, which suggestions introspection is not among their strong points.

The entire Middle East commentary industry is built upon the nonsensical premise that the region is stable, legible, and predictable enough to make forecasts about if only one has sufficient expertise.

Yet the opposite is true. Intelligence agencies missed October 7, experts failed to foresee the Abraham Accords, and analysts declared Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime finished a full decade before he finally fell and fled to Russia. Others wrongly insisted Hezbollah would use its vast missile arsenal to overwhelm the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while also declaring that it would never risk such an escalation. Entire academic departments have spent decades producing elegant theories that reality casually strangled in an alley at the first opportunity.

The region is now so fluid that the most consequential questions remain unresolved. For many issues there are no answers, nor even reliable frameworks for answers.

Here are eight things we do not know, despite the immense amount written about them with great and unwarranted certainty.

Who will govern Gaza?

Perhaps the greatest fantasy in diplomatic circles is the idea that some form of meaningful “post-war governance” is being planned for Gaza.

It is not.

What does exist is a collection of competing hallucinations. US President Donald Trump has convinced himself — along with his acolytes who agree with all his plans all of the time down to every detail — that his invented Board of Trustees is going to oversee a governance renaissance in Gaza.

No board member appears entirely certain what it is supposed to do or how it is meant to function, though many clearly wish to remain in Trump’s good books or position themselves advantageously to meddle in Gaza’s future for their own gain and Israel’s loss.

Trump imagines a coalition of moderate Arab states running the strip, which is very much like me imagining myself vacationing in the Maldives next week — it is a nice idea but it is not going to happen.