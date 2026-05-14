Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
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If there is one thing that is clear after three years of war it is that Israel must conquer Gaza, conquer Judea and Samaria, destroy all PLO members there and expel the remaining Palestinians so that once and for all Israel will live in peaceful and secure borders. Where the Palestinians go is not a Jewish problem. As for Lebanon, no Lebanese presence south of the Litani river, perhaps even Israeli annexation, and a promise to devastate Lebanon should one rocket or drone fall on Israeli territory. As far as the wider Middle East is concerned, states are willing to be friendly or inimical; if the former, then trade, tourism, cooperation ensues; if the latter, nothing. This extends to the EU, definitely to Turkey; and should any country decide to slander Israel and call for its destruction, it should know that such action is tantamount to war and that country risks being demolished.

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