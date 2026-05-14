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You can read Part One of this series here

What is the status of Iran’s ballistic missile program?

The same uncertainty applies to Iran’s missile capabilities.

Public analysis tends to reduce missile programs into spreadsheets and ranges, as though war were an engineering seminar. Yet missile programs are not only about inventory. They involve survivability, mobility, launch doctrine, underground storage, dispersal capability, production sustainability, accuracy improvements, electronic warfare resistance, and strategic coordination with proxy forces.

Iran has spent years building precisely the kind of asymmetric missile architecture designed to create uncertainty. Mobile launchers, hardened facilities, dispersed production, proxy integration, and regional redundancy all complicate outside assessment.

How much was degraded? How much remains hidden? How rapidly can production recover? How sophisticated are the newest systems? How integrated are they with Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the Houthis?

Again, nobody publicly commenting truly knows.

Yet this does not stop endless declarations that Iran has been everything from “crippled” to “still a viable threat.” The Middle East analytical class often behaves like medieval physicians confidently prescribing leeches to patients while standing ankle deep in corpses.

Will Israel be allowed to finish the job against Hezbollah?

The phrase “allowed to” matters enormously here.

Militarily, Israel likely possesses the capacity to inflict devastating damage upon Hezbollah and Lebanon. Politically, strategically, diplomatically, and economically, the constraints are murkier.

Washington alternates between support and restraint. Future American administrations may behave differently. Europe remains terrified of regional escalation, and its own shadow, while being incapable of preventing it. Gulf states loathe Hezbollah but publicly calibrate their rhetoric for domestic audiences who strongly support the so-called Palestinian cause. China prefers stability so it can pursue its imperial ambitions uninterrupted. Russia prefers chaos that weakens Western influence yet not chaos severe enough to threaten its own regional equities.

Then there is Hezbollah itself. For years the punditry declared it deeply embedded inside Lebanese society, heavily armed, battle hardened from Syria, intertwined with Iran’s regional strategy, and psychologically invested in preserving deterrence credibility.

Israel, however, decapitated the group’s leadership with an exploding pager operation that read like something out of a Frederick Forsyth novel. The operation shattered prevailing assumptions about Hezbollah’s operational sophistication and the presumed impenetrability of Iran’s regional deterrence architecture. It demonstrated that Israeli intelligence penetration was far deeper than many analysts had confidently insisted possible.

Since then, and especially since the latest war with Iran began, Israel has been devastating Hezbollah and much of Lebanon along with it, destabilizing trade, triggering mass displacement, inflaming global political tensions, and potentially dragging multiple actors into escalation spirals nobody fully controls.

In other words, the pundits were as wrong as everything I learned about dinosaurs at school before anyone had yet figured out they were birds with feathers.

There are people writing confidently about imminent war and people writing confidently about inevitable restraint. Both are mostly engaged in narrative projection.

We do not know. In fact, nobody understands Lebanon, including the Lebanese.

Will Israel establish permanent security buffers on all its borders?

After October 7, many assumptions about Israeli security doctrine collapsed. One was the belief that technological surveillance and deterrence were sufficient substitutes for territorial control and could keep Hamas contained.

Now the pendulum has swung violently back toward buffers, depth, and physical separation as Israel has established buffers in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria and may be there for the long haul.

Israel may conclude that defensible borders require permanent territorial security arrangements in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and more parts of Judea and Samaria. Or it may discover that maintaining indefinite buffers creates unbearable diplomatic, military, and demographic costs.

There is also a larger philosophical shift occurring inside Israel. October 7 damaged faith in abstraction. Israelis were told barriers, sensors, intelligence collection, and deterrence management would contain genocidal enemies. Then thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed across the border.

That trauma changed national psychology.

The appetite for physical buffers may prove deeper and more durable than many outside critics understand. Yet sustaining such buffers indefinitely would require military manpower, political will, international tolerance, and domestic consensus over many years.

Again: unresolved.

Will Israel act against Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria?

There is no issue more poorly reported than the situation in Judea and Samaria. The amount of incorrect and contextless guff written about the region is stupefying.

Jewish nationalist violence, which is tiny compared to Palestinian terror which is practically an international industry, is as much a product of poor policing as a mass of extremist settlers.

The way the media uses the word “settler” itself is often as meaningless as the European aristocracy.

Anyone who has spent more than a minute-and-a-half in a Jewish settlement, where roughly 10 percent of Israelis live, knows that the movement is not monolithic. It contains ideological nationalists, religious Zionists, security maximalists, pragmatic suburban families, messianic factions, economic opportunists, and peaceniks trying to forge coexistence between Jews and Palestinians.

The Israeli state itself is internally divided over the issue across the military, judiciary, intelligence apparatus, political system, and public opinion.

Some international commentators fantasize that Israel will eventually conduct massive removals of settlers under external pressure. Others insist settlement expansion will continue indefinitely without restraint.

Reality is more complicated.

October 7 strengthened certain arguments for territorial depth and Jewish presence in disputed areas. Simultaneously, extremist settler violence creates growing strategic, diplomatic, and moral complications for Israel itself. Some elements within the Israeli security establishment increasingly view certain radical settler factions as destabilizing actors who complicate broader national objectives.

Will Israel crack down hard? Selectively? Symbolically? Not at all?

Nobody knows because the answer depends upon political coalitions, security conditions, American pressure, Palestinian violence, demographic shifts, judicial dynamics, and internal Israeli cultural evolution over time.

Complex societies rarely behave according to activist slogans.

Will Israel make peace, or even normalize ties, with Syria and Lebanon?

This possibility sounds absurd to many people today, which is exactly why it deserves caution. Middle Eastern history repeatedly humiliates linear thinking. Not one serious observer predicted the Abraham Accords. They had no clue yet simply ignored this fact and kept writing as though the accords were some inevitability they had long forecast. The traditional description for this is lying.

Egypt was once permanently committed to destroying Israel. Then Anwar Sadat flew to Jerusalem. Gulf states that publicly treated normalization as impossible suddenly signed agreements. Syria is a black box whose regional identity is changing and which has reportedly held multiple rounds of security talks with Israel.

Washington has gotten Israel and Lebanon talking - albeit not yet at the prime ministerial level - about how to disarm Hezbollah and coexist peacefully. The timing is a factor as Hezbollah’s patron Iran is militarily weaker than it has been in decades.

If Iran weakens significantly, the entire regional structure could reconfigure. Hezbollah’s position might evolve. Syrian reconstruction needs may eventually outweigh ideological rigidity. Lebanese exhaustion with permanent instability could deepen. New regional blocs could emerge around economics, trade, technology, energy, and anti-Islamist interests.

Or none of that may happen. The people claiming certainty here are often the same people who failed to foresee the Abraham Accords in the first place.

Which brings us to the broader point.

The greatest problem in Middle East analysis today is not ignorance. Ignorance is unavoidable. We are all ignorant of many things. The problem begins when ignorance acquires a television studio.

Too many people are emotionally, ideologically, professionally, or institutionally invested in pretending they possess clarity where only ambiguity exists.

This produces catastrophic analysis.

The Middle East is undergoing a profound restructuring and could remain in flux for years before settling into some kind of new normal. States are improvising. Militias are adapting. Populations are traumatized. Alliances are fluid. Red lines keep moving. Old assumptions are collapsing faster than new ones can stabilize.

Yet every morning the experts emerge again from television studios and editorial pages to explain precisely what comes next with the confidence of first-class confidence tricksters.

In modern Middle East commentary, confidence is often treated as evidence. More often it is evidence only of careerism.