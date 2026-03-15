Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Part Two: The Daniel Clarke-Serret interview

Radicalized, Arabized Islam is not anti colonial. It is colonial. That is the thesis of Daniel Clarke-Serret in his book Pax Arabica. Here is Part 2 of my interview with him.
Nachum Kaplan's avatar
Nachum Kaplan
Mar 15, 2026

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Daniel Clarke-Serret and I agree on a great deal. Yet not on everything. In Part 2 of my interview with him, we spar over nation states versus empires and individual versus collectivist societies while discussing his new book Pax Arabica. You can buy it on Amazon or through his outstanding Guerre and Shalom Substack. If you missed it, here is Part 1 of the interview.

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