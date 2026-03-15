Part Two: The Daniel Clarke-Serret interview

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Daniel Clarke-Serret and I agree on a great deal. Yet not on everything. In Part 2 of my interview with him, we spar over nation states versus empires and individual versus collectivist societies while discussing his new book Pax Arabica. You can buy it on Amazon or through his outstanding Guerre and Shalom Substack. If you missed it, here is Part 1 of the interview.