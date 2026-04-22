Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
17m

Better Spain should regret its own self-destructive foolishness where they squandered their looted gold in order to bully, exile and murder their own Jews. Their own policy impoverished their regime financially and morally. Spainish policy accelerated rise rise of the Ottoman Empire who proved to be more benign. Pedro Sánchez should stop trying to prove he is a buffoon. Spain should disavow its historical blunder. And acknowledge bull fighting is animal cruelty for entertainment.

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