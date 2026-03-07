Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Gerichter's avatar
Susan Gerichter
4h

I love your wit and you make me smile even though Israel is still fighting and people in shelters (or not) are stil living in fear . There are many quotable quotes here to which I will return when my patience with the media wears thin.

Reply
Share
jkl's avatar
jkl
6h

https://www.reddit.com/r/NEWSPOLITICS7/comments/1rmz6u1/us_approves_151m_emergency_arms_sale_to_israel/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=65tyhn&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture