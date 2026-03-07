This how anti-Israeli activists make me feel.

Many things do not interest me. Stamp collecting. Pickleball. The British Royal Family. Yet none induces the particular, marrow-deep exhaustion of those who have made Israel their personality while contributing nothing new, rigorous, or even faintly original to the discussion.

Disagreement can be exhilarating. It can clarify principles, expose hypocrisy, and sharpen thought. Boredom is different. It is what happens when you can draft the speaker’s next paragraph before they inhale.

And when it comes to Israel, there are more inhalers than an asthma clinic.

They rotate across studios, campuses, podcasts and parliaments like liturgical officiants in a secular religion of predictable outrage. They are not wrong because they dissent. They are boring because they repeat themselves endlessly, contributing to a wider intellectual decay.

Here they are.

The celebrity with the low-wattage mind

Celebrities are boring because they are fungible. Today it is an actress. Tomorrow it is a singer. Next week it is a retired athlete whose political awakening coincides suspiciously with a new streaming deal.

The formula is fixed: a sepia-toned photograph with a caption drafted by an assistant who once took a Middle East elective. Naturally, comments are disabled in case anyone gets triggered or, worse, makes a valid point.

They do not read maps or history, only engagement metrics.

Their political vocabulary comprises three adjectives — “heartbreaking,” “horrific,” “unacceptable” — and one sanctimonious pause.

They speak as though the Levant were an Instagram backdrop rather than a corridor through which empires have marched for 3,000 years. Assyria, Rome, the Ottomans, the British Mandate — all reduced to a carousel slide.

It is too mechanical to provoke anger. Replace one with another and the result is identical.

In the second century AD the Roman satirist Juvenal lamented bread and circuses; we have merely traded bread for hashtags and circuses for verified accounts.

Interchangeability is boring.

The western academic in his 1970s time machine

This one is not ignorant so much as preserved.

Like the bodies in the peat bogs of Denmark, he remains intact but no longer alive. He discovered dependency theory back when the Carter Administration was appeasing Iran and has been narrating history through that lens ever since.

Israel is “a colonial project,” the Palestinians are “the subaltern,” while the US is forever in a state of “late empire.” The script was typeset in 1974 and has not been revised despite the Soviet Union’s fall, China’s rise, the Abraham Accords, or Iran’s theological fanaticism.

Reality intrudes but he dismisses it as noise. He mistakes framework for foresight.

If medieval scholastics had debated angels on the head of a pin with less rigidity, Europe might have industrialized in the 13th century. Instead, they perfected commentary upon commentary while the Mongols were reorganizing the map on ponies.

There is something monastic about the modern academic — cloistered, convinced, untouched by consequence. It is repetition with footnotes.

If I can draft your conclusion before you clear your throat, you are offering ritual, not insight. Ritual has its place — weddings, funerals, Passover. In geopolitics, it is embalming fluid.

Embalming fluid is deadly dull.

The professional protester

The protester is percussion without melody.

His arguments must rhyme, fit on cardboard, and survive a drum circle. Complexity is shaved down until it fits on card board between two pieces of duct tape.

Ask him to define genocide under the 1948 Convention, or about Hamas’ charter, or the Palestinian political schism between Gaza and Ramallah and you will receive slogans, not sentences.

Slogans are compressed algorithms designed to preserve emotion by eliminating detail.

After the thousandth chant, you realize their slogans are as empty as my piggybank after a visit from the IRS.

There is no expansion, depth, or substance. The French Revolution at least progressed from pamphlets to guillotines. Our protesters remain frozen at the pamphlet stage, except the pamphlets now come with QR codes.

They speak about politics with so little curiosity that it is pure choreography. It is synchronized boredom.

The diaspora moral exhibitionist

“As a Jew…”

The sentence always begins this way, which means there is 100 percent chance that no meaningful analysis will follow, only a craven display of absolution-seeking.

The incantation is always identical, and therefore so is the outcome. Jewish dissent can be brilliant. Jewish self-critique is a civilizational art form. The Talmud is essentially a never-ending argument.

The Diaspora moral exhibitionist is boring because his identity alone is his argument. The structure is always identical: Invoke ancestry, perform public disavowal, await applause.

In medieval Spain, conversos proclaimed orthodoxy to survive inquisitions. Today, some proclaim denunciation to survive dinner parties and a backlash on X.

Performance art can be daring but this mob is as predictable as the tides.

Predictability is boring.

The influencer who learned the word “Gen-o-cide” yesterday

Words once had gravity. Now they have acceleration. “Genocide” trends because it is terminal. It forecloses nuance. It compresses history into accusation. It requires no knowledge of intent, legal thresholds, or military precedent.

“Genocide” trends because it is maximal. It ends conversation rather than starts it. It is deployed without reference to intent, legal definition, comparative casualty ratios, urban warfare precedents, or historical context.

This is not because these questions are unknowable like the exact position and momentum of a particle in quantum physics, or because it is complicated like string theory. It is because real research takes time and slowness does not trend.

The boredom here is intellectual laziness disguised as moral urgency. It is always the same escalation of vocabulary, the same refusal to define terms, and the same tedious certainty.

It is monotony.

The earnest podcaster

Three hours. Two guests. No friction. The podcaster confuses duration with depth. There will be solemn nodding, therapeutic tones, and less cross-examination than a Chinese court.

Claims drift past unchallenged like clouds over the Sinai. The Enlightenment was built on disputation. Podcasts are built on vibes. If Socrates had hosted a podcast, he would have been cancelled for asking follow-up questions. Instead we have to endure mutual affirmation posing as insight.

After the 15th identical episode it is just ambient noise with microphones.

Wallpaper is more stimulating.

The European politician

His speech is already written and he has long had the terms “proportionality,” “international norms,” and “deep concern” laminated.

There is something almost admirable about the predictability. You could script the press conference months in advance and be right on the adjectives.

He condemns Israel in public, coordinates with the Mossad in private, and speaks of restraint as abstraction while living under NATO’s umbrella, or used to until US President Donald Trump told them the game was up.

There is a ritualistic quality to it — like late Byzantine emperors debating theology while Ottoman cannons were being cast.

Ritual is comforting. You can set your Swiss watch by it.

Europeans are boring.

The algorithm

Perhaps the most tedious of all because it poses as democracy.

The algorithm rewards outrage and punishes nuance. It amplifies simplification and buries correction. It does not care whether something is true, only whether it is shareable.

It cannot distinguish scholarship from cosplay. It does not even try.

What makes it boring is its inevitability. The outrage cycle is as predictable as a liturgical calendar: outrage, amplification, moral escalation, forgetting.

We scroll, perform, and forget.

Civilizations rarely collapse from a single blow. Usually they erode through mediocrity — when spectacle replaces thought and repetition replaces inquiry. The late Roman Senate continued to meet long after power had shifted elsewhere. It debated, declaimed, and congratulated itself on its relevance.

Irrelevance is boring.

What does interest me is risk.

Israeli parents calculating whether to send their children to school under rocket fire. Palestinian reformers risking imprisonment to criticize Hamas. Analysts who admit uncertainty and wrestle moral trade-offs without theatrical certainty.

Complexity, trade-offs, and unresolved tensions are interesting. Cosplay is not. If you wish to criticize Israel, do so with data, law, military history, demographic projections, regional context and facts.

Yet if your argument can be predicted, templated, hashtagged, and monetized before it is spoken — it is not interesting.