Podcast: Hate mail before Yom Kippur

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview1442Podcast: Hate mail before Yom KippurIt is almost Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, so I thought I would read my hate mail to see for what it is that I have to atone.Nachum KaplanOct 01, 2025∙ Paid1442ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inMoral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture PodcastNo punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNachum KaplanRecent EpisodesHere is an idea...Aug 22 • Nachum KaplanThe part of Israel's Gaza occupation plan everyone has overlookedAug 12 • Nachum KaplanThe real meaning of fake famine photosAug 3 • Nachum KaplanSlovenia: Europe's latest hypocrite Jul 20 • Nachum KaplanBritain's threats against Israel are patheticJul 9 • Nachum KaplanThe Interview: Anti-Zionism is antisemitismJul 1 • Nachum Kaplan and Daniel Clarke-SerretA trauma expert talks about vicarious trauma, Jews, and October 7Jun 15 • Nachum Kaplan