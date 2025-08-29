The Israel-Hamas War is not a football match in need of impartial refereeing. It is a battle against evil in the form of Hamas and its sick Islamist ideology. Remaining neutral in the face of such evil is moral cowardice.

Politicians, journalists, and self-styled “human rights activists” love to pretend they are impartial in the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that they just want peace.

Yet, this position is really an anti-Israel one. In declaring their neutrality, they pretend that both sides are equally to blame for this conflict and that there is some equivalence between them.

When they call for “all sides to de-escalate,” and “all parties to show restraint,” they are calling for something that would ensure Hamas’ survival, allowing it to regroup and live to kill Jews another day. That is anything but a sober expression of neutrality.

There is also a whiff of condescension about it, as if they are above the fray and taking sides in a war is beneath them. They seem unaware that history judges neutrality harshly.

Neutral Switzerland kept its borders closed to Jews fleeing the Holocaust. The country preserved its neutrality, while Nazi gold flowed into its banks’ vaults and Jews were murdered. No one today, outside of Bern, takes the idea that the Swiss were truly neutral seriously.

Britain declared neutrality in the Spanish Civil War, while France effectively did so by adhering to a non-intervention agreement. Hiding behind this shield of neutrality, they refused aid to the Republican Government. The result was that Hitler and Mussolini armed General Francisco Franco and his fascists won. Spain was under fascist dictatorship until Franco’s death in 1975.

If you want to understand the scale of this betrayal, George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia is a great place to start and, for my money, Orwell’s best book.

Then, of course, there is the United Nations (UN) and Israel. The UN is meant to be an impartial representative body but it is an organized crime syndicate that condemns Israel at every opportunity and whose refugee agency is in bed with Hamas like a sick orgy from the reign of Caligula.

The sheer savagery of Hamas’ massacre of 1200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023, should have ended any morally sane person’s desire to be neutral or balanced.

Yet within days, the chorus of equivalence began. Western leaders who did not dare to speak of “both sides” after Al-Qaeda’s September 11 attack on America suddenly discovered their love of it when Jews were slaughtered.

Leader writers who demanded Western action against ISIS in Iraq and Syria found their fountain pens conveniently out of ink when Israel was faced with the same jihadist threat.

It is extremely revealing.

Neutrality is not a natural default position. It is a choice that is never neutral in practice. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza would benefit Hamas, so a government calling for one is not a neutral act, regardless of how often or how strongly they condemn Hamas. If this strikes you as a consequentialist position, give yourself a biscuit.

Governments could not sell neutrality without the media. Journalists manufacture the illusion of balance by equating victim and aggressor, attacker and defender, terrorist and civilian.

This is not a new phenomenon. Consider Walter Duranty, The New York Times’ Moscow correspondent in the 1930s. Duranty whitewashed Joseph Stalin’s crimes, denied the Ukrainian famine, and assured the world that Soviet communism was working just fine. Millions starved in the Holodomor, yet Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize for his dispatches.

Prestige journalism rewarded the lie, because the lie served the day’s ideology. This is a salient reminder that The New York Times’ good old days were not always so good.

The Duranty precedent reminds us that the Western press has long been willing to sacrifice truth to flatter monstrous tyrants and peddle their dangerous ideologies.

If Stalin could buy sympathetic coverage at the cost of millions of lives, how much easier is it for Hamas to manipulate reporters in Gaza? The media complex that lionized Stalin now amplifies Hamas.

The scandal is not that Hamas tries to manipulate the media; it is that manipulating the international press is as easy as eating ice cream.

The “Gaza Health Ministry” - a Hamas-run propaganda bureau - provides casualty figures that The New York Times, the BBC, Reuters, CNN, and others publish uncritically. They parrot the genocidal terror group’s lies. It is a level of collaboration unseen since France’s capitulation to the Nazis in 1940.

The pretense that Israel and Hamas are reflections of one another, as though deliberately massacring civilians is equivalent to accidental civilian casualties after extraordinary efforts to avoid them, is a monstrous lie.

The equating of a death cult with a liberal democracy would be insane, if it were not so nefarious.

Israel may be imperfect, but it is a state of laws, with a free press, courts, and internal critics who hold it to account. Hamas is a theocratic death cult that kills dissenters and homosexuals, oppresses women, and indoctrinates Palestinian children to murder Jews.

Pretending there is any equivalence is to erase the difference between civilization and barbarism.

Neutrality is seductive. It flatters and allows one to pose as wise and above the fray. It stokes the egos of those who long to be respected without risking the cost of conviction.

Yet, beneath this pose lies old-fashioned Jew hatred. No one demanded neutrality when ISIS was slaughtering Yazidis. It is summoned, without fail, when Jews are involved. It is the ancient pattern of holding the world to one standard and Jews to another.

Those who defend their neutrality assemble a pitiful array of arguments.

They claim that being neutral allows them to play a mediation role and broker peace. Eight decades of war between Israel and the Palestinians disprove this empirically. So-called neutral peace brokering sends a message that terror attacks and massacres will go unpunished and lead to negotiations. Peace does not come from neutrality. It comes from victory over those who reject peace.

Another claim is that remaining neutrality prevents escalation. Wrong. It guarantees more bloodshed, because it allows Hamas to survive and regroup. Leaving Hamas intact ensures that these sadists who use civilians as shields will continue to rule Gaza.

The world tells Jews to “show restraint” as they are murdered, then congratulates itself on its impartiality. This is a natural extension of 2,000 years of Jewish persecution.

Israel’s existence is the Jewish people’s answer to this. Never again will Jews rely on the goodwill or impartiality of others for their survival.

The fact that I feel the need to write this shows the West has lost its moral sextant. Taking a stand against evil should not present a great moral quandary for any true civilization.

History will judge this moral failure for what it is, that is if we are lucky enough to be the ones who get to write the history.