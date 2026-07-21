With less than a week to go until Moral Clarity’s paid subscriber event “The trilemma: Israel’s three impossible choices in Judea and Samaria,” here is the first of several of our most popular stories on the topic we will be republishing to help sharpen your mind before the big day. This one is from December 1, 2024.

Everything you know about settlements in Judea and Samaria is wrong

If you follow media coverage of Israel’s settlements in Judea and Samaria, then I have some bad news. You probably have no idea what is going on.

Lies, distortions, propaganda, and false premises, are endemic. It is time to marshal the facts.

Israeli’s settlements in Judea and Samaria have been in the news lately. The US and Europe imposing sanctions on some extremist settlers, Donald Trump’s re-election to the US presidency and his appointment of settlement supporter Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Jerusalem, and Far Right Israeli politicians calling for Israel to annex the region have all made headlines.

However, what has not made headlines - what never even makes the news - is the Palestinian Authority (PA) building swathes of settlements illegally in direct violations of the Oslo Accords.

In fact, there are vastly more illegal Palestinian buildings as Israeli ones. There are 81,317 illegal Palestinian structures in Area C, compared with 4,111 illegal Israeli structures (which includes bizarre things such as bathroom extensions built while there was a settlement freeze.)

The PA’s illegal building has multiple strategic aims. I have written about the illegal Palestinian construction over ancient Jewish archaeological sites and how the PA is trying to erase Jewish history and evidence of Jewish indigeneity.

This construction is also designed to encircle and isolate Jewish settlements and stoke international anger at Israel. Understanding the PA’s actions and goals makes the whole issue look very different to what is commonly reported.

The Israeli-Palestinian dispute is a complex one, so you might want to grab a coffee and a prune Danish while we do a quick review of the history. This is essential to understanding what is happening and who is and who is not allowed to build where.

Most news media treat it as a fact that Judea and Samaria is illegally occupied, as do many countries, the feckless United Nations (UN) and its corrupt kangaroo court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has made meaningless advisory rulings to that effect.

These are political positions, but no amount of political consensus makes something a fact. Judea and Samaria is disputed. Here is the history.

In 1948, about 40,000 Jews lived in the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria, then part of British Mandatory Palestine, where Jews have lived for millennia.

Five Arab states attacked the newly declared state of Israel (the 1948 War of Independence or the First Arab-Israeli War). During this war, Jordan illegally occupied Judea and Samaria, ethnically cleansed it of Jews, and rebranded it as the West Bank.

Israel then took Judea and Samaria in the 1967 Six-Day War, which was a defensive war in which Israel defeated a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt, Jordan and Syria, which attacked Israel in a genocidal effort to destroy the Jewish state and people.

This is Israel’s so-called “occupation” of Judea and Samaria.

However, occupation is a legal term that comes from Articles 42 and 43 of the 1907 Hague Convention. These articles state that for a territory to be considered occupied, it must have previously been under another state’s sovereign control. A Palestinian state has never existed, so it could not have held sovereignty.

Jordan’s occupation from 1948-1967 was illegal, as it was gained in an offensive war. Before 1948, Judea and Samaria was part of the British Mandate for Palestine, which had a legal obligation to create a Jewish state in Palestine.

The customary international law concept of uti possidetis juris is clear that new states should have the same boundaries as their preceding dependencies. This means Israel has a legal entitlement to all of British Mandatory Palestine, including Judea and Samaria.

Critics of Israel ignore this fact because it is inconvenient to their fictional narrative about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians should have a claim, too, based on the UN’s 1947 partitioning of Mandatory Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state, but the Palestinians rejected it and launched a war with genocidal intent. Hence, the territory is disputed.

UN Security Council Resolution 242, which was passed at the end of the Six-Day War, lays out a framework for peace talks. It links the issues of Israel withdrawing from territories captured with Israel’s right to security and recognized, defensible borders.

The resolution makes no mention of where a final border should be, as that was to be negotiated.

The 1990 Oslo Peace Accords was an attempt to resolve the dispute in accordance with this framework and the accords divided Judea and Samaria into areas A, B, and C.

The PA administers Area A, which makes up 18 percent of the territory and is the most densely populated part.

The PA administers Area B but shares security responsibilities with Israel. Israel has overall security responsibility and authority over Jewish residents, while the PA has jurisdiction over Arab residents. It accounts for 21 percent of the area.

Most Palestinians, about 2.8 million, live in areas A and B, meaning most Palestinians in Judea and Samaria are self-governing under PA rule.

The media rarely mentions this because they prefer to spread the lie that all Palestinians are living under an Israeli jackboot.

Israel administers Area C, which is 61 percent of Judea and Samaria. It is sparsely populated, mountainous, undeveloped, and home to the “controversial” settlements. About 500,000 Israelis and 300,000 Palestinians live in Area C.

This map is complicated because it was not meant to be a permanent solution. It was designed to allow the greatest number of Palestinians to live under Palestinian rule, and address Israel’s security concerns, while the two sides negotiated a final status agreement.