Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Greg Nadeau's avatar
Greg Nadeau
5h

You say "no amount of consensus makes something a fact." I disagree. Whether it is climate consensus or the growing global consensus that Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu are moral outliers provides moral clarity: stop the corruption and civilian carnage.

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