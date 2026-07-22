With less than a week to go until Moral Clarity’s paid subscriber event “The trilemma: Israel’s three impossible choices in Judea and Samaria,” here is the first of several of our most popular stories on the topic we will be republishing to help sharpen your mind before the big day. This one is from July 27, 2024, titled “The case for a bigger, stronger, Israel.”

Israel’s Far Right are often dismissed as messianic maniacs and Jewish supremacist warmongers. There is much to dislike. However, they predicted the Islamist takeover of Gaza after Israel’s 2005 withdrawal with unerring accuracy. Do they understand something about Israel’s security that so-called moderates do not?

The Right-Left divide in Israel is different to most countries. There is the joke that when you get off the plane at Ben Gurion Airport, the first thing you do is take eight steps to the right. When it comes to security and defense, this joke contains much truth.

Israelis have differing views on how the war in Gaza has been prosecuted, but an overwhelming majority support destroying Hamas, and no one advocates Israel being weak on defense or deterrence. Differences emerge when it comes to what an endgame might look like in Gaza, and in the wider conflict with the Palestinians.

The international community blindly and foolishly supports a two-state solution that is destined to fail. Israel’s Right, by contrast, thinks Israel controlling the whole area - Gaza, and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) - will provide the greatest security and greatest prosperity, for Jews and Palestinians.

Since the October 7 attacks, the war in Gaza, and with a full-scale war with Hezbollah in Lebanon brewing, more Israelis are starting to see merit in the Far Right’s analysis. Let us have a look at the case.

Israel must take a long-term view and recognize that it alone is ultimately responsible for its security. This is partly philosophical; the point of Jewish sovereignty is for Jews to control their own destiny. There is also a practical element. The US remains Israel’s greatest ally, but there are emerging forces on both sides of US politics that means Israel cannot take this for granted.

Far Left elements in the Democratic Party are sympathetic to the Palestinians, and some even with Islamists. This wing looks set to get stronger with Vice President Kamala Harris now the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

In the Republican Party, Donald Trump may be flexing his pro-Israel credentials but there are isolationists elements that would prefer to see the US less engaged in foreign problems, such as Israel. Such isolationism would weaken Israel directly, but also indirectly because an isolationist US would make the world less stable and secure.

Israel's other allies such as France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, have increasingly been infected by Islamist psychopathy and Woke anti-Semitic imbecility. Israel must always build and maintain alliances, but it must not be overly reliant on them.

It does not make sense for Israel to shrink itself into something weaker by giving away its land for illusory peace. Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, are two of many active fronts in Israel’s existential war with Jihadism. By annexing and settling these areas properly, Israel could remove these fronts. There might still be terror, but there is terror now, and Israel would be better placed to deal with it. Think of it this way. Would an Israeli presence make it easier or harder for Israel to foil a terror attack? Would it be easier or harder for the Palestinians to build terror infrastructure?

Judea and Samaria are Israel’s heartland, the place where all the Biblical stories happened, and strategically important.

Bordering the capital Jerusalem, it is high land that gives whoever controls it a military advantage. The region also gives Israel greater strategic depth, which is what military types call the distance between the front lines and the rest of the country. That makes Israel annexing Judea and Samaria, or even just Area C where Jewish settlements are and which is largely empty, a sensible long-term security play.

Security was the original reason Israel built settlements after the 1967 Six-Day War - the Messianic settlers and those seeking cheap land came later - and those security reasons remain sound. Besides pushing the frontlines further from Israel’s major cities, the settlements deprive Jihadists of being able to attack Israel from that area. It would also provide more space for Israel to create security buffer zones.

Settlements can help resolve another problem that is rarely discussed. Beginning now, and in the years ahead, more Diaspora Jews are going to return to Israel. Global anti-Semitism, rising for years but at a fever pitch since the October 7 attacks, has shown that the golden age for Jews in the West is over.

While American Jews are, for now, relatively safe, attacks on Jews have become common in Canada, France, Britain, Australia, and elsewhere. Many are concluding, and more will do so in the years ahead, that making aliyah (returning home to Israel from exile) is the best and safest option for their families. Things do not need to reach Holocaust levels to be very bad indeed.

Israel will need space to absorb these people and accommodate a larger population, and there is room in Judea and Samaria. From this perspective, annexing all, or parts of, Judea and Samaria would not just make Israel safer, it would make Jews everywhere more secure. Further settlement would also disperse the Jewish population over a larger area, potentially reducing the impact of attacks on densely populated areas.

The counterargument is usually that Israel being in Judea and Samaria, and expanding its presence there via settlements, is a cause of conflict itself, as Jews and Arabs compete for land to which they both lay claim.

That is a credible analysis. But, is it right?