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FEDERAL BEHAVIORAL ANALYSIS UNIT (Federal Bureau of Investigation, Quantico, Virginia)

SUBJECT PROFILE REPORT

Classification: Ideologically motivated moral exhibitionist with narcissistic-compulsive signaling behaviors.

Common designation: Typical pro-Palestinian activist. Unknown Subject (“Unsub”).

Threat category: Reputational/Institutional/ Mob-Psychological/Episodic Violence During Emotional Decompensation.

PREPARED FOR INTERNAL ANALYTICAL USE ONLY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The unsub is generally nonviolent. Unlike organized extremists who seek territorial conquest, financial gain, or direct physical domination, the unsub is characterized primarily by symbolic aggression, reputational coercion, ideological tribalism, and compulsive moral performance behaviors.

It occasionally spills into violence only when the unsub decompensates. It is usually secondary and emotionally reactive rather than operationally disciplined.

The unsub’s operating environment is overwhelmingly social and institutional rather than paramilitary. Preferred weapons include:

Public shaming campaigns

Emotional blackmail

Doxxing

Mob intimidation

Ritual slogan chanting

Career destruction attempts

Reputational targeting

Selective moral panic

While the unsub frequently employs revolutionary language, profiling indicates a low willingness for personal sacrifice, physical hardship, or sustained exposure to genuine danger. Aggression is typically outsourced to distant actors while moral gratification is consumed domestically through digital participation rituals.

The unsub frequently employs revolutionary rhetoric while demonstrating almost no willingness for genuine revolutionary sacrifice. Exposure to hardship is carefully outsourced to poorer people in foreign countries while emotional gratification is consumed domestically through Wi-Fi-enabled activism rituals.

Observed behavioral paradox:

The unsub wishes to overthrow Western civilization but also requires oat milk delivery within 40 minutes.

I. PRIMARY IDENTIFYING CHARACTERISTICS

Age range: Typically 19–34 years old. Emotionally, often somewhere between undergraduate orientation week and an unresolved argument with a guidance counselor.

Socioeconomic background: Predominantly middle to upper-middle class. The unsub frequently originates from environments with:

Extreme emotional cushioning

Minimal adversity exposure

Chronic institutional affirmation

Low consequences for incompetence

Ideological monoculture

Parents who confus

Educational Indicators: Often university educated, particularly in:

Humanities

Media studies

Sociology

Postcolonial studies

Gender studies

International relations programs suspiciously devoid of military history

The unsub frequently mistakes vocabulary acquisition for intelligence. Use of terms such as “lived experience,” “decoloniality,” and “late-stage capitalism” produces intense self-perceived intellectual superiority despite the historical knowledge of a concussed pigeon

II. CORE PSYCHOLOGICAL STRUCTURE

A. Identity diffusion: The unsub demonstrates weak internally anchored identity formation. Rather than developing convictions through disciplined inquiry, independent thought, or prolonged engagement with reality, the unsub acquires beliefs socially through peer contagion mechanisms resembling adolescent tribal formation and low-grade cult recruitment.

Political ideology functions primarily as:

Emotional stabilization

Social camouflage

Narcissistic self-construction

Ersatz spirituality

Existential meaning replacement

Mating display for similarly confused peers

In earlier eras, comparable personalities joined:

Revolutionary student sects

Millenarian cults

Maoist reading circles

Political youth brigades

Apocalyptic religious movements

Current iteration substitutes:

Keffiyehs manufactured in China

Instagram infographics

Protest encampments smelling faintly of mildew and entitlement

TikTok radicalization loops narrated by people with ring lights and no measurable skills

B. Displaced grandiosity: The unsub demonstrates overwhelming desire to participate in “history.”

Problem: Modern Western life offers few opportunities for heroism, transcendence, or meaningful struggle. Most days involve Slack notifications and therapy appointments.

Solution: Adopt distant conflict as surrogate identity theater.

Observed psychological pattern:

“Personal mediocrity compensated through symbolic revolutionary participation. Unsub seems himself as the lead in a Jungian hero quest.”

The conflict itself becomes secondary to the emotional utility it provides the subject. Gaza and other conflicts involving Israel functions less as a geopolitical issue and more as:

A moral stage

A personality prosthetic

A substitute religion

A source of emotional intoxication

A socially acceptable method of feeling important

III. BEHAVIORAL MARKERS

A. Compulsive moral signaling: The unsub exhibits unusually high rates of public virtue display. Primary behaviors include:

Hashtag saturation

Ritual slogan repetition

Protest attendance optimized for photography

Symbolic costume adoption

Emotional performance posting

Public denunciation ceremonies

Aggressive opinion broadcasting unsupported by expertise

Analytical conclusion: The slogans are not intended to persuade. They function as secular prayer rituals reassuring the unsub of their purity. “Free Palestine” operates psychologically less as political analysis and more as emotional deodorant.

B. Selective empathy processing: One of the unsub’s most diagnostically significant characteristics. Unsub demonstrates asymmetrical emotional processing patterns.