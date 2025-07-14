A common criticism of Israel’s war against Hamas is that it is just radicalizing the next generation of Palestinians. It seems ‘obvious’ that those children in Gaza having suffered through the war, had relatives killed, and had their homes destroyed, will grow up wanting to murder Jews and do so.

It is a highly intuitive belief. It is also wrong. There is a strong empirical case against this idea in Gaza itself. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, so the radicalization of Palestinians there did not happen under Israeli occupation. Do not believe the lie that Gaza was blockaded in that period. Israel checking goods before they entered Gaza was not a blockade. They were security checks. Their radicalization came straight from Islamist Hamas.

Gaza has an unusually young population. About 47 percent of people are under 18 years old, and 65 percent are under 30 years old. The reason for this young population is that Hamas encourages high birth rates so that it will have children to radicalize and become martyrs when they grow up. This is Hamas’ stated policy and it achieves it by linking pay rises to the number of children a man has. This young population means that most Palestinians in Gaza have never meaningfully lived under an Israeli occupation.

The link between suffering and radicalization is much weaker than most people would presume, or would intuit, and this is not a new observation. Cognitive and behavioral psychologists have long noted that many Jihadists, almost everywhere in the world, are often middle class and well educated. They are often people who have decent other life options. Israel has spent decades trying to profile Islamist terrorists and come up with more or less nothing.

People hate learning this, and do all sorts of mental contortionism to deny it. No one likes facts that challenge their intuitions. In this case, no one likes the feeling of helplessness that comes from realizing that there is not some easy solution we could adopt, if only there was the political will. It is terrifying.

There are other problems with the hypothesis that Israel’s actions contribute to radicalizing Palestinians. Criticizing Israel on these grounds is classic victim blaming. It makes Israel responsible for Islamist terrorist attacks against it. It is like the way rape victims get asked what they were wearing.

Mainly, though, it speaks to the West’s inability to understand Islamism and the hold it has on its adherents. It is incredibly difficult for the Western mind to understand the devotion with which Islamists believe their twisted religious doctrines. Plenty of Western analysts and commentators understand intellectually that Jihadists believe exactly what they say, but they very rarely have the visceral understanding required to appreciate it.

Share

This is partly because of the West’s secularism. While it has brought so much to the West and is something it must not lose; it has not equipped Westerners to understand the Islamist mind.

It also stems from most Westerners having had little interaction with extremists. Plenty of people know ordinary, sane, and decent Muslims, but relatively few Westerners have had much to do with Islamists. I have written about the first time I came face-to-face with Islamic extremists when I was a language student in Indonesia.

I have had other far worse encounters with them in my journalism days. I was targeted and chased down the main street of Jakarta by a machete-wielding mob, I was in the Jakarta Stock Exchange building when they set off a bomb in the carpark, and I missed being blown up in the London 7/7 bombing attacks by about two minutes. So, yes, I take it personally. My therapist says I will eventually get over it.

The cause of radical Islam is Islam. I know this is absurdly tautologous, but it is amazing how many people insist that the Islamists are somehow perverting the faith and not representing it properly. How Islam should be practiced is a matter for Muslims and not something to which I can speak. The fact, though, is that there can be no Islamism without Islam.

If you have not read the Quran, you owe it to yourself to do so. It is impossible to speak knowledgeably about Islam if you have not read it. The Quran is a political text as well as a religious one. I do not know what percentage of it is political versus spiritual, but I would estimate that at least 70 percent of it is political doctrine, and that is being very conservative. It is a political ideology with celestial consequences.

It is not a case of a few extremists misunderstanding a few potentially dangerous passages. That is naive, wishful thinking. Here is a useful way to think about it; those Muslims who adopt Islam’s political ideology are Islamists, while those who adopt only the spiritual aspects are what we term moderate. It is a challenge to be moderate when the most of your holy book is politically extreme.

Sane voices in Muslim countries know this well, which is why they are less apologetic than their Western counterparts. In 2017, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) foreign minister Abdullah Bin Zayed said: “There will come a day that we will see far more radical extremists and terrorists coming out of Europe because of lack of decision making, trying to be politically correct or assuming that they know the Middle East, and they know Islam, and they know the others far better than we do. And I’m sorry, but that’s pure ignorance.”

Bin Zayed knows Islamism comes from Islam and does not blame Israel for it. The UAE recognizes Israel, but also supports creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel. However, the UAE recognizes the extent to which Palestinianism is a form of Islamism, which is why it has banned all pro-Palestinian protests since the Israel-Hamas War began.

Islamism is hardly something new. It has a long history that predates the US as a country, let alone US imperialism or Zionism, or any other grievance, real or imagined, that apologists dream up.

In 1786, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams went to London to negotiate with an envoy from Tripolitania, a semi-autonomous part of the Ottoman Empire in North Africa. At issue was Tripolitania raiding foreign ships, taking the crews hostage, and enslaving them if no ransom was paid. Ships from the American colonies, as part of the British Empire, were protected from this piracy by treaty. The ships lost this protection when the US won its independence.

The envoy told them: "It was written in their Quran, that all nations which had not acknowledged the Prophet were sinners, whom it was the right and duty of the faithful to plunder and enslave; and that every mussulman (Muslim) who was slain in this warfare was sure to go to paradise."

Far from being the victim or aggrieved party, the Ottoman Caliphate was the colonizing force here. Jefferson, when president, refused to pay the ransom. In 1801, he deployed his new navy to stop this piracy.

In the case of the Palestinians, radicalism comes from the indoctrination of children in Jihadism from the moment they are born. The school curriculum is almost satirically antisemitic, as it is in many Arab countries. Here is what Israel’s Ministry of Foreign states about it:

“The Jews - The textbooks are replete with antisemitic expressions of hatred and hostility towards the Jewish people, including references from the Koran attesting to the corrupt, dishonest character of the Jews, who are also anti-Islam. They claim that, according to the Talmud, the Jews believe that the human animal was created to serve them and that it is permitted to deceive the gentiles, who have satanic souls. Jerusalem - Israelis covet Jerusalem above all else. They burned the Al Aksa mosque in 1969 as part of the Zionist plan to take control of Haram al-Sharif (the Temple Mount) and to destroy the Muslim buildings there, in order to build their Temple. It is incumbent on the Arab army to liberate the mosques from the thieving conqueror. Zionism - Zionism is a threat to the Arabs, and all Arabs are obligated to fight it; the Zionist germ must be expunged from the Arab nation. Teachers guides for the 10th and 12th grades explain that Zionism is a racist movement that aspires to Judaize Palestine by expelling its Arab residents. Furthermore, Zionist ideology is more racist, extremist and aggressive than other ideologies (of the 20th century) and established a Jewish political entity in Palestine that threatens the security of the Arab homeland. Jihad - already in the 2nd grade, Palestinian pupils learn that Jordanian young men are eager to sacrifice their lives for the jihad, to defend the Arab character of Palestine. Another textbook states that the Arabs and the Muslims will fight the Jews who evicted them from their homes. In the 8th grade, the students learn that the usurpers have crossed all boundaries and therefore the time has come for jihad, to unsheathe the sharp sword. The Iz a-Din al-Kassam receives much praise in descriptions of Palestinian bravery, and the battle of Karama is described as resulting from the Zionist lust for expansion. Stone-throwers are also glorified in these books. Israel - The name "Israel" does not appear on the maps, and Jewish cities are not mentioned. Tel Aviv is called "Jaffa." In the 5th grade, discussion is devoted to the question: Why must we fight the Jews and expel them from our land? In the 7th grade, the children learn that 1948 was the year of "the Great Crime," when "the gang state" was established by seizing control of cities and villages and mistreating the residents. The "Right of Return" - Eighth-graders are taught a song about Jaffa, promising to return from the diaspora and the prisons. An 8th grade history textbook explains that Israel’s close ties with imperialism made its establishment possible. Although there is a certain moderation of the militant terminology in the textbooks edited by the PA, they contain no recognition of Israel. Expressions of an anti-Zionist and anti-Jewish character are still to be found in them, although in an ambiguous and insinuated way.”

Gee, I wonder if this might play a role in Palestinian extremism. Or the fact that Jews are depicted thus on Palestinian children’s television and in mosque sermons. Nah, it must be the Jews.

The fact that this bile is standard in United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)-run schools is a disgrace beyond any redemption. I know it is wrong to wish bad things upon people, but hey, I am only human. May plagues worthy of Exodus descend upon UNRWA, and may a Genesis-worthy flood wash it away.

If you live in a Western country, there is a high chance your taxes are funding this via payments to the UN or directly to the Palestinian Authority. Think about that the next time you are in a 10-month waiting list for treatment in an underfunded healthcare system.

If another generation of Palestinian terrorists is to be avoided, then it must begin with Palestinian leaders stopping the evil indoctrination of their children in Jihadism. That is what will “free Palestine” from its true oppressor, which is Islamism.

No constitutional arrangement - whether it is one state, two states, a confederation, or anything else - will stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict until this Jihadism is defeated. That will require Palestinian leaders taking responsibility for their future instead of blaming everything on the Jews.