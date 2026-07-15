Reminder: A Moral Clarity event, Israel's trilemma: There are no good options
Israel's choices in Judea and Samaria lie between difficult, dangerous, and disastrous. Join Moral Clarity for the this one-hour discussion on this key mattert. Time is running out so register NOW.
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Dear Friends,
With tech issues sorted after a false start, Moral Clarity has scheduled another live event for paid subscribers.
This is a shorter one-hour event (20 minute presentation/40 minute Q&A). The format allows for maximum Moral Clarity punch and more participant discussion, and has proven very successful in recent presentations I have done for other platforms in other regions.
The forward-looking topic will be The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:
Maintain the status quo
Withdraw from the territory
Annexation