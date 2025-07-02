Iran’s and its various proxies have discovered that attacking Israel does not end well.

Israel’s incredible defeat of Iran in what is being dubbed the 12-Day War has been a continuation of 20 months of warfare in which Israel has sent its battered enemies a devastatingly clear message: “Do not mess with Israel”.

This story, first published on October 21, 2024, looks at Israel’s extraordinary military and intelligence response to aggression from the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Middle East proxies.

Israel has sent a clear message with its killings of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Ismail Nasrallah, and a host of other leaders. That message is not to mess with Israel and the Jews.

Foreign leaders have spent the last year bleating that Israel must listen to the international community's concerns about its defensive wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Rather, it is the cow-hearted West that must listen to Israel's concerns and absorb its simple message - never again means never again, and never again is now.

Israel must defend itself robustly because many of its Western allies have proven unworthy.

This is unsurprising. It is implausible that countries that persecuted Jews for millennia up until the Second World War can be relied upon even to care about Israel, let alone defend it.

The international community’s weakness, indifference, and decadence, are what has allowed Iran and its proxies to build armies and wage war on Israel.

The US has led the way with its shameful appeasement of Iran (during President Obama and President Biden’s administrations) in which it unfroze oil export revenues in exchange for minor nuclear concessions. This gave Iran access to billions of dollars to arm its various proxies encircling Israel.

For almost 20 years the international community has done nothing to stop Hezbollah from building an army and amassing a huge arsenal on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, which UN peacekeepers have sat and watched happen despite it being in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The international community, including many Western governments, allowed billions of dollars in aid to flow to Hamas in Gaza, which the group used to turn the enclave into a full terror state from which the October 7 attacks were launched.

If any members of the so-called international community cared about Israel, or cared about the Middle East, they would never have allowed this to happen.

Western leaders have zero credibility in telling Israel what it should do. They have forfeited the right, morally and policy-wise, to be taken seriously.

Now that Israel has finally said enough is enough - after Hamas’ October 7 pogrom and a year of sustained rocket attacks from Hezbollah - the international community is preaching for ceasefire, restraint, and peace. In other words, they favor still doing nothing despite Israel being under attack.

Quite simply, Israel is cleaning up the neighborhood because the international community - both as individual states and via the feckless United Nations - have dithered and done nothing. Dithering, of course, is a European core competency.

Many of Israel’s so-called allies have also given woeful advice. Western leaders said Israel should not invade Gaza because it would become a quagmire, not enter Gaza’s tunnels because they would suffer heavy losses, not attack Rafah because it would cause huge civilian casualties, and not invade Lebanon because Hezbollah would rain tens of thousands of rockets on Israel.

In reality, if Jerusalem had not invaded Gaza, Israel would not have destroyed Hamas’ military forces and capabilities, including its tunnels. Had Israel not invaded Rafah, it would not have rescued eight hostages and not have killed Sinwar. And if Israel had not gone to war in Lebanon, Hezbollah would still be sitting on its border firing thousands of drones, rockets, and missiles at Israel.

Western leaders were wrong on every one of these points, mainly because they were acting in their own domestic political interests rather than to help Israel. The hysterical song-and-dance they did before Israel’s Rafah operation was especially self-damning and egregious, given that Sinwar was there.

Thankfully, Israel runs policy for the security of its citizens, not for the electoral security of Western politicians.

In a sane world in which leaders had a basic capacity for introspection, Western leaders would admit they were wrong and apologize to Israel for their lack of support and awful advice.

Israel welcomes genuine friendship and counsel, but it is a sovereign state for a reason. Israel must rely on itself and do what it is doing now, which is put credible deterrence front and center of its defense policy.

Israel is showing its enemies, near and far, that it remains the region’s preeminent military power and that it will defend itself, secure its future, and not bow to pressure from Western states that do not truly have Israel’s interests at heart. These states seem, at best, indifferent to Jewish suffering, if not outright hostile to the Jewish state.

The West’s pathetic response, bar a few exceptions such as Germany, is unsurprising. Much of Europe has left-wing antisemites in power, or leaders who depend on Muslim voters, including Islamist ones, to stay in office.

This indifference partly answers the question of how the holocaust happened. The world looked away then, just as it looks away now from antisemitic protests across Western cities, from a complicit media not reporting endless rocket and terror attacks against Israel, or not even documenting Israeli war casualties. I would call it shameful, but these leaders feel no shame.

We now have a truly disgusting situation. Countries such as France, the UK, Canada, and Australia, are adopting policies that make it harder for Israel to defend itself against Jihadist forces whose constitutionally stated aims are to commit another Holocaust.

Canada and the UK have each cancelled 30 permits for the export of arms to Israel, while Australia is reviewing its 66 weapons export licenses. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for France to impose an arms embargo on Israel. Even the US, which has supplied vast amounts of weaponry, has threatened to withhold arms exports at times.

Halting or threatening to withhold military supplies to an ally fighting a seven-front war to avoid genocide is utterly detestable. It is not a coincidence that the victim of these policies just happens to be the world’s only Jewish state.

In most cases, these governments insist that they will continue to supply Israel with defensive weapons, but will suspend the exporting of offensives ones.

In other words, they will allow Israel to defend itself, but they will not allow it to win its war decisively. They will allow Israel to be safe today, but not tomorrow. They will allow Israel’s enemies to rebuild and try again in a few years, as they surely will.

This is the kind of policy you follow when you know nothing. Western leaders think that peace in the Middle East is just a matter of everyone putting down their guns, holding hands around the campfire, and singing Kumbaya.

What nonsense.

Peace follows security, and security comes from defeating and deterring your enemies.

The West’s abandonment and betrayal of Israel has several sources.

One is the slovenliness that engulfed the post-Cold War West. While the victors were gorging on their win, the lunatic Left was reinventing itself as Woke buffoons and cultural Marxists.

These re-emerging leftists brought post-modernist nonsense with them, specifically the idea that all cultures were equally valid, regardless of what they believe. This laid the intellectual foundation that led to Europe bringing in more Muslim immigrants than it could integrate, and allowing them to enter without having to embrace Western culture, values, and norms.

This post-modernist rot is what feeds the wider denialism about Islamism and the threat it poses to democratic government and Western civilization.

Western Europe is now waking up to this threat, but possibly too late. Far Right political parties are resurgent across the continent primarily because of this issue. Europe is more alert to this threat than the Anglosphere, which looks committed to not learning from Europe’s mistakes and continuing policies of folly.

Finally, outright corruption has weakened the West. The billions of dollars the likes of vile Islamist Qatar have poured into Western universities, think-tanks, and lobbyists, have been eagerly accepted, and gone largely unchallenged, despite the obvious national security threat.

Israel has always been open to peace as its multiple (rejected) peace offers to the Palestinians show, as do Israel’s peace treaties and diplomatic ties with Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

However, there can be no negotiating with Islamist genocidal forces. There is no basis for negotiation with monomaniacal Jihadists.

So, Israel is reminding its enemies that if they attack, it will respond with great intelligence, creativity, and overwhelming military might.

Israel would prefer to do this with allies and partners, but it can and will act alone as necessary to defend its people, its culture, its civilization, and its sovereignty, against Jihadists and others who threaten it.

Israel's enemies forget this at their peril, as Hamas and Hezbollah have painfully discovered to their ruin.

The days of powerless Jews are over. For those who do not like it, too bad.

If that sounds belligerent, then good. Now the world is getting it.

