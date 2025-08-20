A major reason that Islamism and its attendant antisemitism is spreading rapidly is that Western governments have been slow to take a stand against it. This is partly due to cold political calculation. Governments do not want to upset Muslim and Far-Left voters and are willing to sacrifice Jews’ safety and wellbeing to do so. Mainly, however, it is because few in the West understand Islamism. It is just too alien for them. I wrote this piece on November 19, 2024, to help people understand what the West is up against and how dangerous it is.

Many eons ago, I was a language student at a university in the relaxed central Javanese city of Yogyakarta in Indonesia. It was there I first met Islamists and realized fully the threat they posed.

Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country; about 87 percent of its 278 million people are Muslim. It also has a reputation for its moderate brand of Islam which, as we shall see, is only partially deserved.

One day, having lost track of place and time, I found myself across the road from a mosque just as worshippers were coming out from their Friday prayers. Two guys in their 20s saw me and walked over.

I was expecting a friendly chat. Foreigners were uncommon in these parts and Indonesians are friendly, curious, and loquacious.

Not these ones, though.

Instead of opening with the usual questions of where I came from and if I could speak Indonesian, they asked me if I was Muslim.

Upon hearing that I was not, one of them said: “You will be. You will see”.

He explained that everyone would become Muslim or die in the coming holy war, after which everyone would live happily ever after in a caliphate under joyous Shariah law.

Realizing that I was talking to deranged lunatics, I made good my departure. One of them yelled after me: “Your time will come. Death to America. Death to the infidels.”

Until this point, I had accepted the notion that Indonesian Muslims were moderate, and that had indeed been my experience of them. Yet, it turns out to be more nuanced. It revolves around the complex question of identity.

Those who see themselves first and foremost as Indonesians - and see Islam as part of that broader identity - are indeed moderate and tolerant. Those whose primary identity is being Muslim, as opposed to their nationality or ethnicity, can be extreme and radical.

What struck me was how this religious fanatic spoke so matter-of-factly about this impending holy war. He did not just want to build a caliphate; he saw it as an inevitability. He treated the idea that it would happen as a general truth, like the sun rising in the East.

This belief is what makes Islamists endlessly patient. Consider Egypt’s banned Muslim Brotherhood. It has a 100-year plan to bring down the West. Given they see it an inexorable, they do not care how long it takes and will never stop fighting for it. Why would they, when victory is divinely assured?

Appreciating this worldview is central to understanding the Islamist threat.

On my weekends, I would sometimes make the one-hour ride on my motorbike to the next city, Solo, where Islam is interpreted more conservatively and practiced more strictly than in Yogyakarta where I was living.

There was no Shariah law, but there was Shariah bore. Strict Islamic cultural norms make the city desperately dull. Once you have taken in the old Sultan’s palace and a few cultural sites, there is nothing to do. The night is as lifeless as Tutankhamun’s grave.

While most people were perfectly sane conservative Muslims, interactions between men and women could be weird. Some would refuse even to look at each other while talking. They would stare past each other, or look down, in a performative effort to avoid eye contact.

Besides this making what must be one tough dating scene, it has a proper dark side. Solo has long been a center of Islamic radicalism, which is transmitted through its infamous Islamic boarding schools, called pesantren, where young people can study the Quran devoutly, or get radicalized.

Terrorists that came out of Solo’s extremist circles include the cleric Abu Bakar Ba'asyir, who co-founded Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), an al-Qaeda-linked Salafi-Jihadist terror group devoted to building a Southeast Asian caliphate and active in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Ba'asyir was linked to several terror plots, including the 2002 Bali bombings in which a bomb at a nightclub killed 202 people and injured more than 200. The victims were from 21 countries, including 88 from Indonesia itself.

Bali bombers Amrozi bin Nurhasyim and Umar Patek were also part of this Solo extremist network, as was Noordin Mohammad Top, a Malaysian, who helped orchestrate the 2003 attack on the Hotel Marriott in Jakarta, in which 12 people were killed and more than 150 injured, mostly foreigners.

JI was also behind the 2004 attack on the Australian embassy in Jakarta in which 12 people were killed and more than 150 injured, mostly locals outside as the embassy is a fortress.

As you will have noted, JI did not like foreigners very much.

More interesting to me, though, was that even Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia were not Islamic enough for these Islamists. This is a reckoning that many Arab Kingdoms have had to come to terms with in battling their own extremists.

Western countries need to think about this, too. Some Muslim immigrants are also coming from Muslim countries that are not Muslim enough for them. The chances of such people integrating successfully into a Western country are vanishingly slim.

I should stress, though, that this is not the only source of Islamism in the West. Many Muslim immigrants come to Europe as moderates and get radicalized in mosques there.

Thanks to government crackdowns, terrorist bombings in Indonesia are now rare, but the Islamists have made clear progress. Today, Indonesia is more Islamic than it was when I lived there. Hijabs are far more common; local councils and cities have imposed various Shariah-inspired laws, and regressive laws such as banning sex outside of marriage have made their way onto the statutes.

These extremists are succeeding in making the secular state accommodate their clerical demands. Europe would be wise to note that its own Islamists are using a similar approach. Local councils in parts of Holland, Belgium, and Germany, are now under Shariah-lite governance.

Put another way, parts of Western Europe are now as Islamic as Muslim-majority Indonesia, which itself has grown more Islamic.

The recent ugly antisemitic violence in Amsterdam is not the result of anger over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza or Israeli football fan hooliganism. It is what happens when Islamists are accommodated and grow confident enough to challenge authority and commit atrocities openly.

Looking at how members of the Amsterdam City Council are defending the assailants in the recent pogrom, and even blaming the Jewish victims, these Islamist thugs may be correct that they can do what they like.

This suggests that the Islamists may be winning their long game.

I spent a year working for a newspaper in the capital Jakarta and, like all Indonesian newspapers, it was pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel. Do not judge; a guy has got to earn a living.

It made for some interesting newsroom discussions, and my Hebrew name certainly marked me out as a popular debate partner.

No one at this newspaper was an Islamist. However, they could sound just like extremists as soon as the topic of Israel came up. This is where I learned what the conflict really meant for them.

I asked repeatedly why the Israel-Palestinian conflict bothered them so much more than the world’s other conflicts. The standard answer was Muslim solidarity. I would then ask why this sense of solidarity did not extend to other conflicts involving Muslims and never really got an answer.

This confirmed that it was the involvement of Jews that agitated them, and that religious antisemitism was why they supported the Palestinians so fervently.

There were quite a few Christians in the newsroom, too. Only 10 percent of Indonesians are Christian but the country is so populous that this translates to just under 30 million people. Several told me privately that they supported Israel (some had made pilgrimages there) but that, as a minority, they had learned to shut up. This further showed the extent to which the conflict is more a religious one than a territorial one.

None of these people were Islamists who wanted to murder Jews. Some supported a two-state solution, but most proposed a single democratic state, which would end Israel being a Jewish state.

Jews living in Israel was okay, it seemed, but Jews having sovereignty there was not. This is because a sovereign Jewish state on what was once Muslim-controlled territory reverses the Islamist expansion story.

Islamists believe that a caliphate is inevitable, so Israel’s recreation - and its repeated defeating of Muslim Arab states in war - challenges this belief. It bothers the Islamic mind greatly.

It also shows the extent to which elements of Islamist thought are mainstream in the Muslim world. While my colleagues were not jihadists, nor people who supported genocide, they held an essentially Islamist view of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

They just could not see that the end of Jewish sovereignty was a recipe for genocide against Jews. My colleagues might not have wanted such bloodshed, but Islamists do and tell us so, and a single state with Jews as a minority would allow those Islamists to act on their genocidal beliefs.

For Islamists, everything is just a path to the inevitable.

A key takeaway from these experiences is that Islamism is something that exists on its own terms. It is not a response to Zionism, Western imperialism, or anything else that self-blamers might imagine.

History illustrates this, too. In 1786, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams went to London to negotiate with an envoy from Tripolitania, a semi-autonomous part of the Ottoman Empire in North Africa.

At issue was Tripolitania raiding foreign ships, taking the crews hostage, and enslaving them if no ransom was paid. Ships from the American colonies, as part of the British Empire, were protected from this piracy by treaty. The ships lost this protection when the US won its independence.

The envoy told them: "It was written in their Quran, that all nations which had not acknowledged the Prophet were sinners, whom it was the right and duty of the faithful to plunder and enslave; and that every mussulman (Muslim) who was slain in this warfare was sure to go to paradise."

Jefferson, when president, refused to pay the ransom. In 1801, he deployed his new navy to stop this piracy.

There are definite parallels between this and the Houthi in Yemen attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea and Western navies trying to stop them.

The Houthis might say their actions are about supporting Palestinians but, as the quote shows, such piracy has its own motivations. It has a long history that predates the US as a country, let alone US imperialism or Zionism.

It shows Islamists cannot be appeased or accommodated. They hold a theological position that only conversion to Islam, death to infidels, and the creation of a caliphate can satisfy.

This is true whether it is a small radical cell, a militant militia, local counsels passing Shariah-inspired laws, or the Islamic Republic of Iran, which regards America as the Great Satan.

The only language they understand, as Jefferson understood, is that of strength and force. The West will cede ground as long as its leaders lack the courage to speak the right language.

