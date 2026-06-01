France has surrendered to Jihadism.

France’s banning of Israeli participation at this month’s Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris is the garlic chompers’ latest anti-Israel and antisemitic display and further proof that France is now fully a Muslim client state.

Besides obviously not wanting competition from Israel’s world-beating defense industry - would-be buyers can see Israeli technology in action real-time in Lebanon instead of videos in an overly noisy convention center - Paris is upset that Israel has taken its defense into its own hands and is finally blowing Hezbollah to pieces in Lebanon.

Frankly, it is a disgrace that Israel ever allowed Hezbollah to become as powerful as it did and this action is long overdue and still underappreciated. Hezbollah needs to be smashed until its arsenal is nothing, and Israeli school children in Israel’s north can go to school like normal children.

France, which once held the mandate for Syria and the Lebanon much as Britain did for Palestine, imagines it still has interests and influence in the region. Yet it does not. For France, colonial power is nothing but the figment of an overheated dream.

This piece, written July 27, 2025, serves as a reminder of just how far France has fallen, how distant it has become from the Enlightenment values it claims to treasure, and how meekly it has surrendered to Islamism.

France’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state shows it has become a Muslim client state. The land of baguettes and berets has now done away with any remaining pretence that it stands for Enlightenment values anymore.

Paris’ recognition of a Palestinian state - with no conditions, no peace deal with Israel, and no demand for democratic reform - is more than bad policy. It is the Islamization of French foreign policy, a white flag, and a confession that it is no longer a serious country. It is now Muslim vassal state.

A Palestinian state is a terrible idea at the best of times, but no one with an inkling of intelligence or decency could think now is a good time to push for one. The idea of rewarding terrorism - in this case the October 7 pogrom that was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust - is repugnant.

Then there is the practical question of what exactly France is recognizing. A state split in half, one side run by the Palestinian Authority - a corrupt gerontocracy that has not held an election since George W. Bush was in the White House - and the other run by Hamas, a genocidal Islamist death cult that livestreams its slaughter of babies on TikTok?

That smells of appeasement and surrender, both things at which the French have traditionally excelled, in this case to Muslim voters.

France does not collect data on its citizens’ religious beliefs due to its historic commitment to secularism, but the country has an estimated nine million Muslims, or 13 percent of the population. They are also a younger-than-average demographic.

In cities such as Marseille, Lyon, and Paris’ outer suburbs - the same suburbs that were burned last summer in “protests” that looked suspiciously like riots - the percentages run much higher. About a quarter of Marseille’s residents are Muslim, reaching as high as 40 percent in the surrounding metropolitan area. Just under a third of Lyon’s population is Muslim.

The grubby truth is that France recognizing a Palestinian state has nothing to do with peace, or justice, or international law, and everything to do with domestic votes. President Emmanuel Macron, who is unpopular, is pandering to Muslim voters as part of a cold and amoral political calculus.

In France, Macron is considered a centrist, though he would be considered clearly to the Left anywhere in the Anglosphere, which explains his predilection for capitulating to Islamism. Macron is now basing French foreign policy not on French national interests, but on who screams the loudest in the banlieues.

Let us see if you can guess who is doing the screaming. Is it the 400,000 French of Vietnamese descent? Is it the 600,000 Portuguese who call France home? Is it the 600,000 people from other European Union countries? It is certainly not the country’s 400,000 Jews, which is Europe’s largest Jewish population. They are packing their bags to escape an epidemic of antisemitism.

French Jews are leaving because they have seen that the government will not protect them from the people who are attacking them, who are the same people doing the screaming, which is Islamists, native-born and immigrant alike.

While the rise of the Far Right shows many in France are terrified of this Islamist demographic, Macron and his ilk are in league with it as part of the incoherent alliance between the Woke Left and radical Islam.

France has been shifting away from its Western heritage for years. When French Jews were murdered in a kosher supermarket in a Parisian supermarket in 2015, the response was muted. When synagogues were attacked, the police barely noticed. Yet, when anti-Israel protestors flood the streets chanting “Death to Jews”, French politicians fall over themselves to talk about Palestinians’ “legitimate grievances.”

With Paris’ plan to recognize a Palestinian state, the paperwork has now caught up with the ideology. France is not a genuine secular republic, anymore. It is a republic that - after years of being held hostage by fears of riots, fatwas, and electoral losses - has developed a terminal case of Stockholm Syndrome.

France has surrendered, much like it did in 1940 when it held out an entire six weeks before surrendering to the Nazis, with whom the Vichy Regime soon collaborated in rounding up Jews for extermination. Government files were sealed after the war to conceal the vast extent of the collaboration.

In the current political climate, with Israel and Hamas still at war, Israeli hostages still held captive, and antisemitism rampant, France recognizing a Palestinian state is a hostile act towards Israel, Jews, and Western civilization.

France is not recognizing Switzerland. It is recognizing two Palestinian regimes that brainwash their children straight out of the womb to hate Jews, that launch rockets from playgrounds, schools, and hospitals, and that celebrate mass murder as “resistance.”

As for France’s characteristic pomposity in acting as though recognizing a Palestinian state is some kind of noble gesture, please give me a break. There is no nobility in dhimmitude. France is so terrified of its own demographic future that it has surrendered and is calling it diplomacy to save face.

And spare me the nonsense about the so-called “international consensus.” The International Community of the Morally Bankrupt has recognized many odious regimes, such as Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, Bashar al-Assad’s Syria, and, yes, the “State of Palestine.” It would take some serious moral contortionism to argue that recognizing such regimes constitutes the moral high ground.