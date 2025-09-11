I hate Shabbat. I really do. There is just so much left on my to-do list before the sun sets. People have no idea how much my masters demand of me. Here is the backstory.

Last year, after years of trying, I was finally admitted into the Jewish cabal that runs the world. I was so excited, and it finally got my parents off my back about me becoming a writer and not going to medical school. Yet, no one warned me how much work would be involved or that they would make the new guy do everything.

Working long days are fine, it is just that Shabbat robs me of several badly needed productive hours. For example, this was a recent Friday.

6.30am (Drink blood): I awoke to a minor crisis. I had run out of children’s blood to put on my family’s cornflakes. Usually, I get my blood from the vicar next door’s eight-year-old son, but for some reason, I failed to set the alarm and slept through the vampire hours.

Luckily, a phlebotomist friend raided the local pediatric ward and was kind enough to drop off a few vacutainer tubes of kiddie blood. We moved on from vials some time ago.

6.45am (Set weather): Then I set the day’s weather. It will be 47 degrees in Dubai. Let those Arabs cook. It will be 33 degrees and humid in Singapore because there are fewer variables to play with the nearer you get to the equator. I set the dials for Ireland to “like living under an elephant” as payback for their antisemitism.

7.00am (Trim beard): I got into a WWE-style wrestling match with my beard trimmer, which got tangled in my bristles. Most beard trimmers are made for metrosexual Europeans who do not have proper thick masculine beards like us tough, macho, Mediterranean types. Anyhow, with Leviticus in one hand for guidance, and my trimmer in the other, I had to rip the tangled trimmer from my beard. Ouch.

7.30am (Manipulate commodities markets): This a thankless task. Old-timers tell me it was easier back in the day when you just had to set the price of gold, silver, bronze, and occasionally tin.

Today, there are soybeans, orange juice futures, and cotton bales, to name but a few. Given they are a derivative instrument, I am too scared to ask if pork-belly futures are kosher. These are just the soft commodities.

After that, I must fix the prices of all the metals from gold to iron ore, and now all these new-fangled precious metals such as palladium, and ruthenium that everyone talks about, but no one knows what they do.

8.30am (Arms trading): This is a straightforward and reliable source of income. I just sell weapons to buyers on all sides of conflicts. A world at war keeps demand for all the above commodities strong, not to mention demand for Israel’s high-tech weapons and unmatched missile defense systems.

Still, there are surprises. Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria collapsed in a week out of nowhere - which none of the pundits foresaw because they were too busy making up stories about Gaza - and all 1400 of Syria’s various competing militia were vying to place orders.

Kurds, Druze, Armenians, other unpronounceable Christian groups, the Yazidi, and too many Muslim groups to keep track of such as the Sunni and Aklevi Turkmens, sects such as the Alawites, and a host of other groups that, to be honest, I had no idea existed before I took this job. It is so confusing.

9.30am (Commit genocide): I just go outside and shoot anyone who looks even a little bit different from me. We have tough quotas. It is important to keep the numbers up to preserve the Jewish people’s reputation as oppressive Zionist monsters and do away, once and for all, with the annoying fact that we are history’s most persecuted people.

Then I go back inside for a couple of squares of pistachio halva and a coffee.

10.30am (Manipulate currency markets): Despite having spent the morning fixing commodity markets, that is nothing compared to the foreign exchange market. This is the granddaddy of all markets, where daily about $3 trillion changes hands - by which I mean from Gentile hands to Jewish ones.

It is tricky and time-consuming. You must pay close attention to the currency crosses or you will end up nailed to a cross like Jesus.

Sometimes, when rushed, I confess to cutting corners. I take a swig of Arak and throw darts with my left hand at an upside-down board. This is why currencies are stable on some days and volatile on others. It has nothing to do with the number of buyers and sellers.

12 noon (Lunchtime): I cannot fully recall what we ate. My main lunch memory is of the cabal’s senior members inspecting the kitchen like health inspectors to ensure it was up to standard, and then complaining about the cheesecake being both too rich and the portion too small.

1pm (Displace Palestinians from their ancient ancestral homelands where they have lived since Homo Erectus first tamed fire): Unquestionably, this is the hardest part of my job. Do you have any idea how hard it is to find Palestinian land where there was never any Palestinian nation, people, or country? It is like hunting unicorns.

One day I rented a small digger out of my own pocket, but all I could find were strata upon strata of old shekels from King David’s era.

I called my boss in Jerusalem to explain and ask if kicking Palestinians off Jewish land instead still counted towards my quota.

I am still waiting for an answer. I think he was swaying at the Western Wall when I rang. The Western Wall is, by far, his favorite pub.

2pm (Send malware around the globe): The one part of Shabbat that I do like is not using technology. I am an irredeemable Luddite. I hate technology and believe life has gotten worse since we adopted more of it, especially that new-fangled Interweb thing everyone keeps talking about.

My neighbor, one of those Prozac-happy people with an annoyingly sunny disposition, said surely even I could see the benefits of technology such as the Iron Dome air defense system. What a pedant. I no longer talk to him.

This is a long-winded way of saying that I devoted the next hour to spreading malicious software around the globe, to friends and enemies alike, to wreck their computer systems. Then they must call Israel’s world-beating cybersecurity firms to fix the problem. It is not by accident that Israel is the Start-Up Nation.

3pm (Torture time): At 3pm, I torture the prisoners in the basement. There is no reason to do so. However, the United Nations, human rights organizations, and the foreign ministries of faded European powers accuse Jews and Israel of violating Palestinian rights, so we might as well do it if we are going to get blamed. That is the official reason I am given, anyway. Truthfully, I do not know. I am only following orders.

4pm (Planning): Time for the monthly cabal meeting where all members and associate members (I am only an associate member I so do not get full voting rights for another five years) decide on what to do with planet Earth next.

Cabal members are mainly black hats, but there are a few secular types, too, to avoid suspicion when we gather. There were 24 people, 643 opinions, and it ended in acrimony over whether the cream cheese or lox should go on the bagel first.

Members almost came to blows when the Ashkenazis told the Sephardics that they were not qualified to comment on the matter. I thought the whole Zionist enterprise was going to collapse before my eyes. Still, I concede it is an important matter and there are worse hills to die on.

5pm (Whining more about antisemitism): Cooler heads prevailed when we moved on to the weightier topic of how to whine more about antisemitism and play the Holocaust-victim card more. There was a rare consensus that the antisemites can go and fuck themselves.

5.15pm (Annual performance appraisal): I got roasted. The boss chewed me out over how much negative publicity Israel gets. He wants to know why we bother controlling the global news media if we get bad headlines anyway. I did not have a good answer. Luckily, no one reads the news anymore, he said, after he had calmed down.

He did give me something else to think about. Buddhism, it turns out, is not the only philosophical tradition with koans.

He wants me to work out how we can run, profit from, and destroy the banking system and capitalism at the same time. I told him our team at Goldman Sachs had worked this out years ago, most recently during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

He said that the crisis affected only the US and Europe, and not so much in Asia where most of the world lives. He insisted there was still scope to engineer a good crisis.

Look into tariffs, he said.

That was it. The sun was setting. I had got only a fraction of my work done. I never got around to:

throwing gays off buildings

engaging in so-called honor killings

forcing women to cover themselves under threat of whipping

imposing Medieval Shariah law

planning for a caliphate

canceling elections; now, forever and as a concept

extorting money from workers who earn more money in Israel than they could in Palestinian territories.

digging the world’s biggest terror tunnel system

installing weapons systems in hospitals

placing rocket launchers in schools

hiding grenades in mosques

placing women and children in front of and atop these weapons as human shields

teaching toddlers to hate Jews

firing missiles at Israeli civilians (Jews and non-Jews alike)

hoarding food aid to sell on the black market

distributing copies of Mein Kampf and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, both Arabic-language bestsellers and literary masterpieces

Starving hostages

Shooting fake videos showing Palestinians suffering

Telling porky-pie lies to the foreign media

I could go on and on, but I know it is churlish and entitled to complain about running the word.

Shabbat Shalom.