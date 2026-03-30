CORRECTION: Republishing this piece with some necessary corrections. The vehicles attacked were burned and not bombed, which is clearly a different thing. The ones targeted were for used for ambulatory purposes, not transporting children. The mistakes are my own. Too many late nights it seems. I have italicized the changed paragraphs for full transparency. As for the photograph, it still tags as correct in the photo library I used so clearly I need to trust their tagging less. Thanks to all for pointing out my errors.

It has been less than a week since terrorists destroyed four Security Trust ambulances in London, and I have already received my fourth email from a British Jew telling me this has finally prompted them to move to Israel.

The news is depressing. Yet, I admit to a quiet, guilty exhale of relief. At least some Diaspora Jews are finally waking up to reality. They are no longer safe. Every one of them tells me the same thing: it is not merely the violence. It is the normalization. Antisemitism is no longer fringe. It is ambient.

Soothsaying is hard. If you were a German in 1912, you would have boasted of living in the most advanced, cultured nation on earth, home to the most assimilated Jewish community in history. The catastrophe to come—World War One, National Socialism, World War Two—would not have entered even your darkest imaginings.