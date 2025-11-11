Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Hardly a week passes without Norway taking some anti-Israel action or engaging in some antisemitic rhetoric. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, however, has outdone himself by snubbing his nation’s small Jewish community and attending an alternative event marking the 87th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night when the Nazis declared war on the Jews in 1938. Using such a historically important and somber occasion to score cheap political points against Israel shows that Støre’s conscience is decency-free wasteland.

Norway’s turn against the Jewish state is more than just virtue-drunk leftists being in power. This story, first published on December 9, 2024, under the headline “Norway kicks an own goal against Israel,” explains the deep humiliation that Israel represents to Norway and its national sense of self.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund divesting from Israeli telecoms firm Bezeq because of its operations in Judea and Samaria is the Scandinavian petrostate’s latest act of antagonism towards Israel.

It follows a year of sharp criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza that it launched after Islamist terror group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year, slaying 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Norway’s leaders have frequently parroted Hamas’ well-orchestrated lies that Israel is committing war crimes, violating international humanitarian law and human rights. Norway, under Labor Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, joined Spain and Ireland in formally recognizing a Palestinian state.

Norway even joined South Africa’s Iran-funded bid to bring preposterous genocide charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The country was also the first in Europe to back the International Criminal Court’s grotesque issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide saying Norway would arrest the two men if they went to Norway.

Eide has been hostile to Israel since becoming foreign minister last October, just a week after the October 7 massacres. Since then, Norway has constantly called for a ceasefire that would benefit Hamas, which Norway does not recognize as a terrorist group, despite it being exactly that.

It is safe to say when a country’s policies benefit Jihadist terrorists, that country has taken a moral wrong turn. In Norway’s case, it has driven off a moral cliff.

Hostility towards Israel is de rigueur in European states with left-leaning governments, but for Norway, it is about more than that. The country has never recovered from the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords collapsing and its reputation as a renowned neutral international mediator going down the gurgler.

Fish oil is supposed to be good for brain function, but a diet high in it does not seem to have helped Norway’s leaders. It is hard to fathom how anyone could look at the Oslo Accords collapsing and conclude it was anyone’s fault other than Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who rejected it and launched the murderous Second Intifada.

Share

Arafat, whose tea-towel-like keffiyeh has become fashionable among protesting dunderheads on Western streets and university campuses, walked away from a deal that would have created a Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, 96 percent of Judea and Samaria, and four percent of Israel in a land swap for Israel’s settlements in Judea and Samaria.

As former US President Bill Clinton, who was involved in the negotiations, said recently, ”You walk away from these once-in-a-lifetime peace opportunities, and you can’t complain 25 years later when the doors weren’t all still open, and all the possibilities weren’t still there. You can’t do it.”

Oslo does not seem to grasp this. Given its intimate knowledge of what happened, it is remarkable that it now sees Israel as the aggressor. If a country could get therapy, Norway would need a long stint on the couch.

Despite the Oslo Accords getting Israel and the Palestinians nearer to peace than anything before or since, as the principal mediator, Norway felt humiliated when the accords collapsed. Maybe the country needs to set itself more realistic expectations.

The Oslo Accords’ failure embarrassed Norway because it showed that it had fallen for the lie that the dispute was a territorial one that dividing up land could simply resolve.

It failed to understand that there is no line that will change the Islamist goal of destroying Israel, or “wiping it from the map” in the overheated rhetoric of which the Arabs are so fond. This is the real obstacle to peace.

Oslo should not feel too bad about getting this wrong; most world leaders today still do not get it, despite Hamas and others spelling it out so clearly that a blind chimpanzee with a hearing aid could grasp it.

This shame has combined with Norway moving sharply leftwards into lunatic land and viewing everything through the Woke prism of oppressor versus oppressed. Oslo adopted the Palestinian-as-victim narrative that so many on the Left find irresistible.

This was easy for Norway to do because, like all European nations, it knows who to blame when things go wrong — the Jews.

The antisemitic stench is unmistakable. Norway has remained engaged in various peace processes — such as the Sri Lankan Civil War mediation (2002-2009), the Colombia Peace Process (2012-2016), and the political crisis in Venezuela (2019-20121) — as a neutral party or mediator as a core tenet of its foreign policy. It has abandoned its treasured neutrality only in the conflict involving the Jewish state.

Norway’s tilt to the Left has produced a coalition that Støre’s Labor Party leads, and that takes input from even loopier Far Left parties such as the Socialist Left Party and Red Party.

These parties are irredeemable. As Marxists, they have imbibed all the veritable nonsense about Israel being a colonialist oppressor. Their belief in these provable lies shows that today’s Left are direct intellectual descendants of the Soviet Union, where the beastly Palestinian Liberation Organization and its lies were created in 1964.

Norway also has a typically Scandinavian national ethos. It sees egalitarianism and human rights as defining parts of the Norwegian identity. This makes them prone to the brain-eating virus of Palestinian propaganda, in which Jihadists put on a pretty frock and human rights lipstick, and pretend that they are somehow the victims.

This national ethos explains why grubby non-governmental organizations, such as the Norwegian Refugee Council and Norwegian People’s Aid, have spread across the Palestinian territories, often in support of terrorists that they have confused with victims, or in outright support of terrorists.

Not being a European Union member means Norway is also not constrained by the real politics that collective diplomacy demands. It has allowed Oslo to go deep down the ideological rabbit hole where madness lurks and decency dies.

As everywhere, mainstream media’s biased coverage of the Israel-Hamas War has fanned the flames of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism. Moral Clarity subscribers will know better than most just how dishonest legacy media’s coverage has been.

Domestic politics are at play, too. Norway’s Jewish community stands at just 1,300, so is politically insignificant. Norway’s Muslims number 182,500, or 3.4 percent of the population.

The incoherent Red-Green alliance between Islamists and the Far Left also exists in Norway, meaning there are almost no votes to be found in supporting Israel (although some support comes from anti-immigration quarters).

Another factor is that Norway is a petrostate. Oil and gas exports account for 62 percent of its economy. This means it shares the same interest in the oil price as the Gulf petrostates, making them natural allies in an economic sense, so Oslo can score cheap diplomatic points by being vocally anti-Israel.

Norway would be just another Western nation in cultural decline except that its vast oil wealth — the Norway Government Pension Fund Global is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund with $1.79 trillion in its piggy bank — allows it to make stupid decisions without much regard for consequence.

There is nothing more insufferable than Woke socialists with a bulging bank account.

Such political and economic freedom should position Norway to pursue its own interests unfettered. Yet, strikingly, Norway gains little from being so stridently anti-Israel.

Norway’s actions have reduced its influence in the Middle East, destroying its decades-long effort to be a credible peace-seeker between Israel and the Palestinians. It has also tarnished its credibility as a mediator in other disputes because it has shown it cannot be trusted to remain impartial.

The diplomatic fallout, which included Israel revoking the accreditation of eight diplomats to represent Norway to the Palestinian Authority, means that it can no longer help Palestinians on the ground as much as it did before.

Israel said these diplomats could apply for accreditation to Norway’s embassy in Israel, from where Norwegian diplomats will now have to conduct their Palestinian diplomacy.

Israel’s then Foreign Minister Israel Katz (now Defense Minister) said: “There is a price for anti-Israeli conduct. Instead of fighting Palestinian terrorism after October 7 and supporting Israel’s fight against the Iranian axis of evil — Norway chose to award the murderers and rapists of Hamas in the form of recognition of a Palestinian state”.

Norway’s stiff-necked leaders may not see it, but in terms of helping Palestinians and preserving its own regional and global standing, this has been an own goal for Norway.