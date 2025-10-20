The European Union (EU) continues to make itself irrelevant in the Middle East. Its latest embarrassment is to pressure US President Donald Trump to ensure that the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) viability as the government of an imaginary Palestinian state is not compromised is continuing peace talks about Gaza.

The EU, which contributed nothing to Israel-Hamas ceasefire, is so detached from reality that it is still talking about a Palestinian state and the PA governing it. No one in Israeli or the Palestinian territories is talking about this anymore. That ship sailed a long time ago and sank on October 7, 2023. Israel is not going to surrender its security and defensibility to another terror state and the Palestinians want to vote PA leader Mahmoud Abbas out as soon as they can, which is impossible because he is 18 years into his four-year term.

For those who are still confused, this story from January 22, 2024, outlines why the two-state solution is a delusion.

The most extraordinary notion in international discourse about the Israel-Palestine conflict is the idea that a two-state solution is an endgame that everyone wants.

Parties from the US to China to the UN are calling for a two-state solution. The latest terms put to Israel are normalized ties with Saudi Arabia in exchange for a path to Palestinian statehood. The idea presupposes that this is what the conflict is about for Hamas. That is a delusion. Hamas wants to annihilate Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state. As long as that is the case, the conflict will remain intractable.

Egypt recognized Israel in 1980, Jordan in 1994, and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco in 2020 as part of the Abrahamic Accords. Saudi Arabia was close to doing so before the October 7 attacks, and is still open to it. Saudi Arabia can offer normalization, but only the Palestinians can offer peace. Hamas does not recognize Israel’s right to exist. The Palestinian Authority (PA) does, but it does not act like it, and has rejected multiple peace deals.

HAMAS MEANS WHAT IT SAYS

The biggest obstacle is the Islamism to which Hamas subscribes. Hamas’ 1988 founding charter is a dizzyingly surreal mix of lies from the past century’s three most deadly ideologies - Nazism, Communism and Islamism. No sane person could believe them; yet many people do. Hamas outlines clearly that its raison d’etre is to destroy Israel, kill Jews, and not accept a two-state solution.

On Israel, Hamas states in the pre-amble to its charter that "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it."

On Jews, Article 7 states that “The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: 'O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him."

On a two-state solution, Article 13 states that "[Peace] initiatives, and so-called peaceful solutions and international conferences are in contradiction to the principles of the Islamic Resistance Movement... Those conferences are no more than a means to appoint the infidels as arbitrators in the lands of Islam... There is no solution for the Palestinian problem except by Jihad. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are but a waste of time, an exercise in futility."

Hamas issued a revised charter in 2017 but refuses to revoke its 1988 one. For Hamas, destroying Israel and killing Jews is a religious commandment. It is a worldview incompatible with any land-for-peace deal. Israel gave the land of Gaza in 2005, and in return got 18 years of Hamas rocket fire, the October 7 pogrom, and vows from Hamas that it would happen “again and again".

Hamas has brought war and misery to Gaza

Israel’s response to the October 7 attack is taking a terrible civilian toll. The question is not whether it is justifiable, but who is responsible for the unjustifiable happening. Hamas bears full responsibility. Hamas is not fighting for terrestrial concerns. Apologists fantasize that there must be some real-world grievance. This is backwards. Hamas is the cause of many of Israel's punishing policies, not a consequence of them.

During its 18-year rule of Gaza, Hamas had a chance to build a state. True to its charter, it did not. It spent billions of dollars building a vast terror infrastructure. Framing every death as martyrdom, Hamas treats Palestinian lives as disposable. It uses civilians as human shields and builds tunnels under, and hides weapons in, schools, hospitals and mosques. It launches attacks from civilian areas and safe zones. It refuses to allow civilians to evacuate to maximize the death toll from Israeli strikes so that Israel looks bad. It destroys civilian infrastructure to repurpose parts as weapons. It steals money and resources from tax revenue and humanitarian aid. It indoctrinates Palestinian children to hate Jews and trains them to be Jihadists, thus ensuring future violence. Hamas is also a master media manipulator, spinning a narrative that obscures how it exploits Palestinian civilians and destroys their lives, all while blaming Israel.

It is patronizing that apologists in the West (and elsewhere) claim to tell us what Hamas wants, when Hamas has told us itself. It has told us with words, and with deeds so vile that trying to describe them is merely to acknowledge the paucity of the English language.

If Hamas released the remaining 130-odd Israeli hostages it holds and surrendered, peace would break out. If Israel laid down its guns, every Jew would be murdered. Why can so many not see this? Tragically, anti-Semitism explains most of it, and the media's biased coverage reflects this.

The problem is wider than Hamas in Gaza. Measuring Palestinian support for Hamas is hard, but it clearly enjoys significant support in the West Bank, too. Polling from Arab World Research and Development shows that almost 70 percent of Palestinians supported the October 7 massacre. Bizarrely, given this level of support, denialism is also strong. More recent polling from the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) shows that more than 90 percent of Palestinians do not think that Hamas committed atrocities on October 7. The figure was 97 percent in the West Bank. The PCPSR attributes this to the massacre getting little coverage in the Arab media (despite it being widely available online).

The idea that the corrupt PA, which misgoverns the West Bank, is a credible, moderate alternative is fanciful. Extremism has long infiltrated it. Its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, is a wild anti-Semite who praised the October 7 barbarism. He swings between denying the Holocaust happened and blaming Jews for it because of their alleged “social role” as money lenders and usurers. The PA pays stipends to the families of those who murder Jews. It wants any independent Palestinian state to be free of Jews. Nazi Germany wanted that, too. Many Palestinian leaders who support a “two-state solution” do so only because they see it as a stepping stone to eradicating Israel as part of a “final solution”.

A LACK OF COMPREHENSION

A big reason many cannot understand that Hamas means what it says is that the secular West has lost its understanding of religion. The West has gained an enormous amount by pushing religion to the fringe of its societies. Secular countries do better than religious ones. This success has not been cost-free, though. It has come at no longer understanding what it is like to believe something with such conviction that you will do anything in service of that belief.

This has ill-equipped the West to recognize fully the threat Hamas poses not only to Israel, but to the West itself. Militant pro-Palestinian supporters carrying the flags of proscribed terrorist organizations through the streets of Western capitals, calling for Jihad and genocide, and burning their countries’ national flags, should serve as a wake-up call. Israel is the frontline in this clash of civilizations, as Samuel Huntington put it, kindly.

The political Left, which has formed an incoherent alliance with Islamists, is also in thrall to a dangerous religion - the Marxist belief that everything fits into a narrative of oppressor and oppressed. It is not obvious that if the tape of history was replayed, that we would not produce a taxonomy that categorizes ideologies such as communism and fascism as religions, too. Much of the Left is now a religious movement, with all the fervor and apologetics that implies.

Religion poisons the Israeli side, too. Far-right Jewish zealots are Messianic maniacs who believe that God gave them the land of Israel and that rebuilding the Jewish temple is a pre-requisite to bringing about the End of Days. Their ugly modus operandi includes building settlements in disputed Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), chanting “Death to Arabs”, roughing up and even murdering Palestinians. Police’s reluctance to tackle Jewish extremist violence is a constant and legitimate Palestinian grievance.

While Islamists are mainstream in Palestinian politics, Jewish extremists are a small minority in Israel. They enjoy an outsized influence due to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu needing their support to maintain his disgraced, dysfunctional, and teetering coalition.

Israel speaks of the need to De-nazify the Palestinian body politic to create a partner for peace. Deradicalization is necessary to stop terror groups moving into areas that Israel evacuates, which is what has happened in Gaza, in southern Lebanon, and in parts of Judea and Samaria. That is the real barrier to peace. This may be harder than be-nazifying Germany after World War Two. Religion’s centrality to Hamas’ worldview means it would involve members all but renouncing aspects of their faith, which seems unlikely. Malevolent foreign actors such as Iran and Qatar (and non-state actors) are continually seeding and feeding Islamism among Palestinians, and globally.

Until the world faces up to this and rids the region of Hamas and Iran's other proxy - Hezbollah in Lebanon - a political solution seems impossible. The idea that a ceasefire and the creation of a Palestinian state is all that is required for peace sounds good, but it is detached from reality.