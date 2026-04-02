Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Ted Klein's avatar
Ted Klein
4d

"Unseamly"? Oy!

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Gilda Joffe's avatar
Gilda Joffe
3d

Sadly.....100 percent right.

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