Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is back talking unseamly gibberish about the Middle East. He has declared, from 12,815 kilometers (about 7,963 miles) away in Canberra, that the US and Israel had met their original war aims and that it was “not clear” what more remained to be achieved. Quite how he knows Washington’s and Jerusalem’s target list better than they themselves do is a deep mystery. What he means, of course, is that it was not clear TO HIM, as is his opinion on anything mattered.

There is a darker way to view this. Having betrayed Israel during the war in Gaza against the genocidal Iranian proxy Hamas and allowed antisemitism in Australia to reach deadly levels for political gain, Albanese now wants Israel and the US to end their war against Iran before Israel believes it is secure. That looks like more of the same. If you think this analysis is paranoid, you may be right. But before dismissing it as such, please consider the full extent of Australia’s policy failure towards Israel and moral failure towards Jews. The following story was first published on December 31, 2025.

The Australian Government is in full contrition mode after the mass shooting of 15 Jews on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Hanukkah. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologized, as has Foreign Minister Penny Wong. They now concede they did not do enough to protect Jews after October 7 and are vowing tighter gun laws and a crackdown on extremists.

Only a credulous clown would find this ersatz contrition convincing. It is pathetic, nasty, opportunistic, cheap, shameful and, without doubt, the shabbiest political stunt I have seen in a long time.

There can be no reconciliation between Australia’s Jews and this government.

Albanese’s spin doctors are already starting to rewrite the narrative so, for the record, here is the full story of how Australia got to this point and the Australian government’s role in it.

This is a long one. Maybe grab a coffee.

Let us begin with the central fraud. Albanese’s Labor Government is pretending the Bondi massacre is an unfortunate interruption of Australia’s multicultural bedtime story, a sudden lone eruption of “extremism that nobody could have anticipated, and which can now be fixed with solemn faces, tougher gun laws, and a few properly funded committees.

Hogswash.

Bondi was the endpoint of a long, deliberate process in which Australian Jews were treated as an expendable minority whose safety could be traded for political convenience, and in which the government learned it could appease the country’s most aggressive ideological factions at no meaningful cost.

It was not merely a policing or security failure. It was one of moral comprehension.

As indecent as it feels to type this, the government did not “miss the warning signs.” It watched them march through the streets in broad daylight, week after week, and decided it would be electorally inconvenient to act.

After the October 7 pogrom in 2023—the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust—antisemitism in Australia detonated into a daily feature of Jewish life in Sydney and Melbourne.

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Cars in Jewish areas were graffitied with antisemitic slogans and Nazi imagery. Vehicles were torched. Jewish businesses were vandalized and boycotted. Jewish artists were excluded from cultural events, as though being Jewish were a contaminant. A Jewish parliamentarian’s office was ransacked. An internet “Jew list” circulated, prompting the government to rush through anti-doxxing legislation—because the state can move quickly when embarrassed online, but not when Jews are being hunted.

Jewish schoolgirls were harassed on public transport. Jewish institutions faced bomb threats—real and hoax; it hardly mattered, because terror is as often about control as it is about killing. A Jewish childcare center was attacked. A synagogue was set on fire. Another was defaced. The tempo increased. The message sharpened.

Through it all, Australian Jews were told—sometimes explicitly, often implicitly—that they were overreacting.

They were asked to show “resilience,” encouraged to “reach out,” and assured the government was “monitoring” the situation. They were offered consultations, mission statements, a community-harmony boilerplate, and other forms of bureaucratic lullaby.

What they were not offered was the basic fulfillment of citizenship, which is that the state treat violence and intimidation against Jews as a matter of law enforcement, not public relations.

That is what makes the government’s faux contrition now so grotesque. It is not repentance; it is reputation management.

A healthy society does not allow crowds to chant genocidal fantasies at the nation’s landmarks while police stand around like ushers. It does not watch mobs surge through city streets targeting Jews, praising terror, and issuing public threats, and conclude that the appropriate response is a press conference about “social cohesion” and how Australia is “the world’s most successful multicultural country.”

Yet that is what Australia did.

The first and most fatal decision was made early. The government and police allowed the anti-Jewish street movement to establish itself as legitimate. Once that happened, the rest followed with mechanical predictability.

When demonstrations began—large, angry, repetitive, and increasingly explicit—Australia’s authorities behaved as though they were dealing with mildly inconvenient weather. Police stood and watched. There were no mass arrests, no decisive dispersals, no message that calls for the destruction of Israel, the murder of Jews, and the celebration of jihadist violence would be treated as incitement, intimidation, and criminality.

Instead, the state adopted an informal policy of indulgence. Officers looked uncertain, hesitant, and often—as Jews observed in real time—afraid. The anti-Israel thugs learned that Jew-hatred could be expressed loudly and repeatedly with minimal consequence.

This taught extremists the state would not punish them. They became more ambitious, more theatrical, and ultimately more violent. That is the chain that led to Bondi.

A recurring feature of Albanese’s response was his insistence on speaking about antisemitism as though it were just another prejudice, rather than a distinct species of hatred. No one who understands antisemitism thinks that.

Antisemitism is not just a dislike of Jews, or generic racial or religious discrimination. It is a conspiratorial worldview in which Jews are cast as uniquely malevolent, uniquely powerful, and uniquely deserving of elimination. It seeks extermination, not merely discrimination. It can operate entirely through ideology.

This is why antisemitism can explode where Jews are a tiny fraction of the population, or in places where there are no Jews, and why it can become lethal even when Jews are well integrated. It is not a normal prejudice. It is a political theology and a psychological pathology.

Instead of naming what was happening, the government spoke in soothing generalities: condemning “all forms of racism,” praising “community harmony,” and—my favorite—urging Australians to be kind. I could not find the bucket quickly enough.

These were statements of abandonment, not reassurance.

The Australian Government likes to pretend its rhetoric about Israel’s war in Gaza is disconnected from antisemitism at home. This is dishonest or delusional.

When a government repeats accusations that Israel is committing genocide, starving civilians, or deliberately targeting innocents—provable lies that jihadists deliberately inject into public discourse—as though they are true, or even “plausible,” it launders the anti-Israel, anti-Jewish narrative.

In modern progressive moral hierarchies, Jews are not granted the status of innocent victims, despite being history’s most oppressed people. So the government’s rhetoric had a predictable domestic effect of making Jews seem morally suspect and supplied official language to people who already hated them.

Worse, the government’s positions became increasingly incoherent—supporting Israel’s right to defend itself while criticizing it whenever it did so; condemning Hamas while advocating outcomes that reward Hamas’ violence; speaking of a two-state solution as though it were a magic spell that could conjure peace from a movement that defines peace as Jewish extinction.

The result was moral confusion which acted an as accelerant.

Perhaps the most alarming development—whose full importance will be felt only in the years ahead—was the formal entrance of sectarian Islam into Australian politics. Politicians are meant to represent their constituents and argue over domestic policy, not treat a foreign war as a religious mandate.

Yet that is what occurred and been allowed to do so.

Labor senator Fatima Payman—elected to represent Western Australia—made Israel the center of her political identity: supporting recognition of a Palestinian state, writing for a Qatar-funded propaganda outlet, then portraying routine party discipline against her as persecution and “exile.”

This theater was strategy. The goal was credentialing: aligning with an explicitly sectarian movement formed after October 7 that seeks to make so-called Muslim issues central to Australian politics.

Muslims can participate in politics, of course, but the point is that explicitly sectarian movements—especially those formed in response to the mass murder of Jews—are not “community engagement.” They are an ideological insertion.

Instead of confronting this toxic threat, Albanese treated it as internal Labor management and tried to appease the constituency he feared losing—signaling weakness and inviting extortion.

Now we come to the decision that should have ended any pretense that this government cared Jews. At the height of the antisemitic surge, the government granted visas to 2,000 Palestinians from Gaza on humanitarian grounds. This was pure madness.

Hamas has governed Gaza for nearly two decades and turned it into one of the world’s most radicalized places. It has built a culture of Jew-hatred and indoctrinates children to aspire to become martyrs by killing Jews. It is almost impossible to have grown up in Gaza without being steeped in antisemitism and violence. Yet this is who the government admitted—over the nation’s security services’ stern objections.

People raised security concerns, but the “Islamophobia” flag went up and the conversation was killed. Jewish concerns that the risk was non-trivial in an already febrile climate were dismissed.

Australia is no different to any other country in that when when governments fail, they invent jobs and committees. Albanese appointed distinguished jurist Jillian Segal as Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism—presented as action, but really a confession that antisemitism had metastasized and that the government had lost the ability to speak to the Jewish community directly.

Then he undermined it by pairing it with an “Islamophobia” czar, flattening reality to avoid the obvious fact antisemitism was a vastly bigger problem that anti-Muslim bigotry and that it was Muslims behind much of the antisemitism.

When Segal delivered her recommendations—enforcing hate speech laws, linking funding to compliance and whatnot—Albanese said he would “consider” them. Consider? For Albanese, protecting Jews was not a duty, but a policy choice.

Then there was the government’s intolerable patronization. After the Melbourne synagogue firebombing, the prime minister donned a kippah, issued more condemnations, and treated antisemitism like a branding problem. Then came the nauseating tokenism of sending Mark Dreyfus, Australia’s most senior Jewish politician, to Israel as a diplomatic repairman, as though Jewishness were diplomatic currency.

Through it all, the government failed to speaking plainly. It needed only to say Jews are being targeted because they are Jews; Islamism is a problem; calling for genocide is criminal; police will enforce the law; inciters and attackers will be arrested; extremist networks will be disrupted; sectarian movements will not be appeased. There — that took me a paragraph.

Yet even after Bondi massacre, the government’s instinct was to deny the true cause and blame the massacre on lax gun laws.

What gibberish.

Australia already has strict gun laws. Let me be blunt. Jews have access to firearms in the same legal environment as everyone else, yet synagogues do not erupt into massacres. The problem is jihadists who believe Jews should be killed, and who acted on that belief on a Jewish holiday.

Fixating on tools instead of ideology is the oldest ritual in modern Western governance, which is to regulate objects so you can avoid confronting beliefs.

It is this cowardly politics of evasion that has brought Australia to this nadir. For two years, Australia’s leaders refused to name, shame, or proud and overt Jew-haters, and refused to confront the networks and narratives that produce them. So the jihadists grew bolder until they were killing en masse.

Here us a rough chronology of the betrayal:

After October 7, antisemitism surged.

The government issued generic condemnations while failing to enforce law and order.

Anti-Jewish street mobilization became common in major cities.

Police responded feebly, signaling permissiveness.

Government rhetoric legitimized blood libels, intensifying domestic Jew-hatred.

Sectarian politics gained traction, and Labor appeased it rather than contained it.

Gaza visas imported risk into a febrile environment.

Symbolism replaced policy: envoys, task forces, funding gestures.

Predictable escalation followed.

Bondi happened.

Extraordinarily, the government is bungling the aftermath too. The national mood demands a Royal Commission—an independent judicial inquiry—yet the government refuses because it knows what such an inquiry would reach a damning conclusion.

If Albanese truly understood what happened, he would not lead with gun laws or cliches about extremism and unity. He would speak of ideology, enforcement, and consequences.

Bondi also altered Australian Jews’ psychology. They grew up believing Australia was stable and decent; that even if antisemitism existed in pockets, the state would not tolerate it at scale. No more.

A community that once felt secure is now asking basic questions: Should we keep our kids in Jewish schools? Attend synagogue publicly? Wear Jewish symbols? Change routines? Move neighborhoods? Leave?

Bondi revealed that Australia’s security apparatus cannot protect them. That is a fact. It was a damning verdict on a government that wanted the appearance of moral seriousness without paying the price of moral courage.

Australia did not stumble into this moment. It chose it.