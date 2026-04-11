Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
1h

Another approach was to pursue education aggressively to learn highly valuable skills, such as being a lawyer, an academic, or a doctor — and we all know the only thing better than a Jew being a doctor is a Jew being a specialist, ideally a pediatrician. I sent this blub to my son the OBGYN and his pediatrician wife...I wonder how they'll take it.

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Drhmay's avatar
Drhmay
31m

What's left unsaid but should be explored is the Darwinian aspect.

Jews often needed to be ultra sensitive to the majority culture and its oft reared antisemitism. Jews who survived to breed needed to be astute, you might say cunning, and able to accurately analyze the political climate. Knowing when to leave was literally a matter of life and death. The brightest did so. Those less astute saw their genetic material die. Quite Darwinian.

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