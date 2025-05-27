Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
May 28Edited

This is the first article I’ve read by Nacham Kaplan and I was absolutely blown away by it! This is up there with the best articles I’ve ever read on this platform! This piece is worthy of the Pulitzer Prize! It’s no wonder Daniel Serret-Clarke was so enthusiastic about a piece he ran by Nacham recently! There are so many important facts here about the reality on the ground in the West Bank that you won’t hear in the mainstream media.

The occupation of the West Bank and the settlements are legal regardless of what the UN or Human Rights Watch may say. When western countries say they are illegal they are showing their ignorance and moral bankruptcy. Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria for three millennia. During the 1948 war, the Jordanians ethnically cleansed the Jews of Judea and Samaria, kicked the Jews out of the Old City of Jerusalem who lived there, banned them from visiting their holy sites, destroyed sacred synagogues, desecrated Jewish cemeteries, and built a town over much of the sacred Mount of Olives. Then in 1967, Israel gloriously recaptured East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the Six-Day War. Jews started to return to their land. The Palestinians who lived there fled and Israel did nothing to stop them, rightly seeing them as national security threats.

They expropriated the land they left behind (which wasn’t there’s in the first place) and sold it to Jews who could now return to the Biblical heartland. The Jewish settlers who flocked there had every right to be there. Israel then started the occupation of the Palestinian population also for security reasons. They offered them all Israeli citizenship which most refused. They’ve been given more autonomy and self-government yet the PA is still not satisfied and continues to play the victim, incite violence against Jews, illegally built settlements, and illegally build on Jewish and Christian historic sites.

Give them an inch and the PA will take a mile and the governments of the West fall for it every time. They think Israel is the problem and are fooled by Palestinian propaganda and mainstream media lies. Great Britain should be ashamed of itself! David Lammy is the biggest moron I’ve ever seen in my life. He has no business being elected dogcatcher let alone being appointed Foreign Secretary. It is the Palestinians who are illegally building settlements and attacking Jews. It happens much more often then the reverse. The vast majority of the settlers are peaceful, non-racist people. The extremists are a tiny minority. Illegal Jewish settlements are bad and Itamar Ben-Gvir ignoring Israeli policy and allowing them is heinous. But it’s nowhere near on the scale the PA does it.

Not a peep out of Lammy or the international community about any of this? I simply can’t imagine why not! 😉 Sanctions on settlers defending themselves and peaceful, legal Jewish settlements? Stay classy, Secretary Lammy! By the way, the West Bank is disputed NOT occupied territory! Also, can we please stop talking about the two-state solution? For the time being, it’s dead. Maybe someday it will be revived but not anytime soon. I pray that day will come but right now it’s out of reach. The Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria are not only legal under the Oslo Accords but are good for Israel’s national security. As to Britain making these legal maneuvers and ending negotiations on a new trade deal with Israel and getting praised by Hamas, I can’t say I’m surprised. It was after all Britain who under King Edward I expelled its Jewish population in 1290 and who gave us Sir Oswald Mosley and the British Union of Fascists.

Bert Doornmalen
May 27

well put but wasted on politicians, no matter where those politicians are and this particular guy is particularly stupid but then we all know why he got the job in the 1st place and it's not because of his intelligence.

