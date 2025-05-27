British Foreign Secretary David Lammy knows nothing about Judea and Samaria, and not much about anything else either.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy knows as much about Judea and Samaria as I know about what existed before the Big Bang. In imposing sanctions on several “extremist” Israeli settlers in the biblical heartland, he spilled blood libels all over the Parliamentary floor.

Before I set the record straight, I must point out that Lammy is unfit for high office because he is untethered from reality. He thinks men can grow a cervix.

Lammy’s disregard for facts is not limited to biology. His decision to impose sanctions on several “extremist’ Israeli settlers in Judea and Samaria and to suspend talks with Israel about a free-trade deal are the actions of someone who thinks the Palestinian propaganda handbook is an academic tome.

“While the UK government remains committed to the existing trade agreement in force, it is not possible to advance discussions on a new, upgraded FTA with a Netanyahu government that is pursuing egregious policies in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and Gaza,” Lammy said.

Yet, it is Britain’s policies towards Israel that are egregious, so much so that the Hamas terror group has praised them effusively. They must like the way Lammy bases British foreign policy on Palestinian lies.

It is the situation in Judea and Samaria that I wish to delve into in this piece because Lammy’s decision to sanction Israeli settlers shows he knows as much about the Israel-Palestinian conflict as he does about the anatomy of the sexes.

The facts about Judea and Samaria are available to anyone with the diligence to research them, and Lammy has a whole department that could do this. Yet, even this is too intellectually rigorous for him.

As a Woke buffoon, Lammy has imbibed Palestinian propaganda and lies. He parrots them like he is auditioning for a role at a bird park.

I cannot see into Lammy’s heart, although I presume it to be Vantablack. I never give such people the benefit of the doubt. If he looks, walks, and squawks like as antisemite, it is almost certain it is because he is one.

It is time for some facts about Judea and Samaria. The international media rarely reports these, so many people do not know them.

Occupation? What occupation

Israel is not illegally occupying Judea and Samaria; the territory is disputed.

There is an international consensus (excluding the US) that the territory is illegally occupied. Yet, political consensus does not make something a fact.

In 1948, when Israel declared independence, about 40,000 Jews lived in Judea and Samaria, including 17,000 in East Jerusalem. It was part of British Mandatory Palestine, where Jews have lived continuously in cities such as Hebron, Safed, Jerusalem, and Tiberius for three-and-a-half millennia, usually as a minority and without sovereignty.

When Israel declared independence, five Arab states, led by Egypt, Jordan and Syria, attacked in a genocidal effort to destroy the Jewish state stillborn. This was the 1948 War of Independence (also called the First Arab-Israeli War).

Israel won the war, but Jordan won control of Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem, and ethnically cleansed it of Jews. They occupied it illegally, annexed it, and rebranded it as the West Bank.

This renaming was to make the region sound less biblical and less Jewish, feeding the lie that Judea and Samaria is historically Arab land.

In calling it the West Bank, Lammy has adopted a Jordanian view of the world and sided with the ethnic cleansers. Jordan is also an odd place to use as a reference point, as though it is the geographical equivalent to Greenwich Mean Time, rather than a made-up Arab kingdom.

Israel then took Judea and Samaria from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War, in which Arab states again attacked tried to destroy Israel, only to suffer one of the most humiliating defeats in military history.

Israel’s settlements in Judea and Samara involves Jews returning to areas from which they were ethnically cleansed just a few decades earlier. Jews returning to Judea and Samaria is not an occupation. If it was any other indigenous group than Jews, it would be considered justice.

Words also have meanings. Occupation is a legal term. It comes from Articles 42 and 43 of the 1907 Hague Convention. These state that for a territory to be considered occupied, it must have previously been under another state’s sovereign control. A Palestinian state has never existed, so it could not have held sovereignty.

Jordan’s occupation from 1948-1967 was illegal, as it was gained in an offensive war. Before 1948, Judea and Samaria was part of the British Mandate for Palestine, which means Britain had a legal obligation to create a Jewish state in Palestine.

The customary international law concept of uti possidetis juris is clear that new states should have the same boundaries as their preceding dependencies. This means Israel has a legal sovereign entitlement to all of British Mandatory Palestine, including Judea and Samaria and the Gaza strip. Israel is not occupying Judea and Samaria because a country cannot occupy its own sovereign territory.

The Palestinians should have a claim, too, based on the UN’s 1947 partitioning of Mandatory Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state, but the Palestinians rejected it in favor of war. Hence, the territory remains disputed.

Despite the UN’s many theatrical anti-Israel motions, UN Security Council Resolution 242, which was passed at the end of the Six-Day War, laid out a framework for peace talks, recognizing that the territory’s final status as unresolved.

The resolution links the issues of Israel withdrawing from territories captured with Israel’s right to security and recognized, defensible borders. The resolution makes no mention of where a final border should be, as that was to be negotiated.

The 1990 Oslo Peace Accords was an attempt to resolve the conflict in accordance with this framework. The accords divided Judea and Samaria into areas A, B, and C.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) administers Area A, which makes up 18 percent of the territory. It is the most densely populated part.

The PA administers Area B, but shares security responsibilities with Israel. Israel has overall security responsibility and authority over Jewish residents, while the PA over Arab residents. It accounts for 21 percent of the area.

Most Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, about 2.8 million, live in areas A and B, meaning most are self-governing under PA rule. Up until Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, Gaza’s two million Palestinians were also self-governing, under the Jihadist terror group Hamas that Gaza’s radicalized population elected in 2006.

Boneheads such as Lammy talk about the conflict as if every Palestinian was living under an Israeli jackboot. Most Palestinians are living under PA or Hamas dictatorships.

This brings us to Area C, where the settlements are and which Israel administers. It makes up 61 percent of Judea and Samaria. It is sparsely populated, rugged, mountainous, and undeveloped. About 500,000 Israelis and 300,000 Palestinians live in Area C, so it is a small percentage of Israelis and Palestinians.

This map is complicated because it was not meant to be permanent. It was designed to allow the greatest number of Palestinians to live under Palestinian rule, and address Israel’s security concerns, while a final-status agreement was negotiated.

Pending a final-status agreement, the Oslo Accords placed Area C under full Israeli civil and security control, including planning, zoning, and construction, which includes approving and building settlements.

So, Israel’s settlements are legal under the Oslo Accords, to which the Palestinians agreed before changing their minds and murdering more than 1,000 Jews in the Second Intifada.

Declaring Jewish settlements illegal is tantamount to tearing up what remains of the Oslo Accords.

It would be odd for the PA and its Western backers to want to do that because it is these accords that created and give legitimacy to the PA itself. Before these accords, the PA was just the murderous Palestinian Liberation Organization terror group.

Facts can be confronting and awkward, which is why Lammy trips over them like a school boy does his untied shoelaces.

THOSE “CONTROVERSIAL” SETTLEMENTS

Another myth is that the building of Jewish settlements in Area C is a free-for-all. This is nonsense. If that were true, there would be vastly more such settlements.

The Oslo Accords stipulate that Israel must approve any construction in Area C. Jewish outposts beyond the approved settlements are illegal, as is almost everything the PA has built. The PA is unlawfully treating Area C as sovereign Palestinian territory even though its final status remains undetermined.

These maps show Jewish and Palestinian settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Source: Israeli Policy Institute.

Source: Israeli Policy Institute.

While Jewish settlers get lambasted, the PA has built illegal settlements and infrastructure on about 250 sites, covering more than 2,000 acres, with no international objection or foreign media coverage.

The PA even provides tax exemptions, discounts on vehicle registrations, and even jobs, for Palestinians who settle in Area C.

Shamefully, European countries - whose leaders are, on average, as clueless and morally empty as Lammy - fund much of this construction, just as they finance the PA’s abominable pay-for-slay policy in which it pays stipends to Palestinians who murder Jews. The PA claims to have stopped these stipends, although only a fool would accept this at face value.

When it comes to Jewish construction in Area C, some distinctions are needed. There are settlements in Israel “proper”, settlements on disputed territory, and then there are outposts on privately owned Palestinian land. The first category is entirely lawful. The second is disputed, and the third is illegal under Israeli law.

Lammy and his ilk lump them altogether under the banner of “Jewish settlers” or “illegal settlers”, which is indolent and disingenuous. Nuance is not his strong point. Actually, he does not have any strong points. He is a loser for all seasons.

Despite the impression the media gives, settlements on disputed land are built on undeveloped land and do not displace Palestinians. Pictures of the areas earmarked for development show this clearly.

Jewish extremists build the illegal outposts. They are wrong to do so and they should be reined in.

However, Israel’s Far-Right Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has done little to stop the illegal outposts being built. Disgracefully, he encourages them. Yet, Gvir is violating Israeli policy when he allows this. He has become powerful because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs his support to maintain his dysfunctional governing coalition.

While Jewish settlements receive enormous international attention, few people seem to know that Palestinian illegal construction dwarfs illegal Jewish outposts by a factor of about 20. There are 81,317 illegal Palestinian structures in Area C, compared with 4,111 illegal Israeli structures.

Now, that a is a pesky fact for Lammy to choke on.

When Israel bulldozes Palestinian settlements or houses, it is these illegal ones that are being demolished; it is not just a land-grab. Illegal Jewish outposts also get bulldozed. The international media never reports this, but local Israeli media does, so there is no reason for anyone not to know it.

The legal process for Israel to demolish illegal settlements is slow and cumbersome, and goes through Israel’s courts, so the PA can build them far more quickly than Israel can demolish them.

Israel is constrained by its own rule of law, while the PA is under no constraints.

Lammy has somehow looked at this and concluded that a few dozen Jews’ building illegally is a giant problem, worthy of international sanction, while far more aggressive Palestinian Islamists building illegally is okay.

Cephalopods can reason better than this.

While these Jewish extremists are a problem, there are very few violent Jewish settlers. Britain has sanctioned three settlers, two illegal outposts and two organizations. When former US President Joe Biden imposed similar sanctions (which Trump has subsequently lifted), it targeted just 17 individuals and 16 entities, and was said to have list of as many as 75 in its sights).

Yet, more than 500,000 Israelis live in Judea and Samaria. Even if there were a thousand times more extremist settlers, it would still be only a tiny fraction of settlers.

Just as illegal Palestinian construction hugely outnumbers illegal Jewish construction, Palestinian violence against Jews is gallopingly more frequent that the reverse, even though the latter grabs the headlines.

Palestinian terror attacks against Jews in Judea and Samaria average several hundred a month. These include throwing rocks, hurling Molotov cocktails, ramming people with cars, and conducting drive-by shootings.

While a small number Jewish extremists - the Israeli Defense Forces estimate about 100 people, mainly youths - do attack Palestinian villages, overwhelmingly most Jewish violence are acts in self defense, with a small number being revenge attacks.

Just this week, about 40 Israeli settlers attacked and burned cars in the Palestinian village of Bruqin. It was revenge for a terrorist from that village murdering a pregnant Jewish woman on her way to give birth.

Vigilantism is wrong, but it is not hard to see how anger can boil over into pushback and revenge attacks when faced with such grotesque and foul acts of terror.

As for those very small number of Jews who attack Palestinians out of hatred, the problem is not that they are settlers, but that they are extremist goons. Not all of them are even settlers. Some live in Israel proper and conduct raids into Judea and Samaria. These people would be low-life hoodlums whether or not there were settlements.

It is nonsense to think that several dozen violent extremist Jewish settlers are some grand obstacle to peace. Only someone with the knowledge of a blank piece of paper could think this.

Lammy sanctioned three settlers, two illegal outposts, and two organizations that the Foreign Office said supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinians.

These sanctions are barmy. The PA and Hamas are committing terror as a matter of policy with 30,000-strong militias and international support.

It seems Lammy has mastered the anti-Israel antisemitic double-standard in quick time. So, upon reflection, maybe he is fit for corrupt high office after all.

HE WHO CONTROLS THE PAST CONTROLS THE FUTURE

The PA also builds illegally over ancient Jewish archaeological sites to erase Jewish history so they can lie that they, and not the Jews, are the indigenous people. It is morally obscene that this sparks no international outrage.

Lammy is a lawyer by training, so etymology may not be a strength. Fortunately, I am here to help him out. Arabs are from Arabia, just as the Israelites were from Israel. Jews are from…wait for it…you will never guess…Judea.

Foreign media does not cover Palestinian attempts to expunge Jewish history because they have lazily swallowed the Palestinians’ narrative of lies.

It is also partly ignorance. Few reporters have any meaningful knowledge of history, and most have spent only a little time in Judea and Samaria, and under tight PA supervision at that.

The Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

Here is a partial list of PA desecrations in the biblical heartland. These sites are of incredible historical significance and deeply important to Jews and Christians. In theory, many are Muslim holy sites, too. Yet, as we shall see, Muslims do not really care about them.

Sebastia (Samaria): Samaria was the capital of the Northern Kingdom of Israel in the 9th Century BCE. It is in Area B, and the Palestinians have extended nearby villages and planted agriculture on parts of the site. The PA insists its buildings are on land not formally recognized archaeological sites. Archaeologists weep just the same, knowing their historical importance.

It is also of great significance to Christians as it was associated with the early Christian community in the Herodian period and tradition links it to John the Baptist’s beheading.

Tel Shiloh: Tel is generally translated as a hill, but its strict meaning is a hill or mound formed from successive layers of strata. When you see Tel in a place name, it is a strong clue that people have lived there since ancient times. Those people were Jews. Shiloh was an important Israelite religious center before Jerusalem was established as the capital. It is where the Tabernacle was located for over 300 years.

Located in Area C, archaeologists are still working the site and it attracts pilgrims.

The PA has built illegal shacks and agricultural terraces around it, and waiting for the day they can build over it completely.

Tomb of Joseph (Nablus/Shechem): The burial place of the patriarch Joseph sits just outside of the city of Nablus, which is the ancient Jewish city of Shechem. It has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. In Area A, the tomb has been vandalized and damaged many times, and quite extensively so during the Second Intifada. The PA has built in the surrounding areas, including obtruding onto the sacred site.

Mount Ebal: This is where Joshua built an altar to God after the Israelites entered Canaan. Archaeologists believe they have located the altar, a claim the Palestinians reject without even having looked into it as scholarship is not the PA’s strong point.

Situated in Area B, the Palestinians have paved new roads over ancient ones connected to the site, and removed stones that could damage or destroy the structure’s foundation. Unfortunately, neither Israel nor the PA officially protects the site.

Nabi Samuel: The burial place of the prophet Samuel is an Israeli national park. While Nabi Samuel is in Area C under full Israeli control, it is adjacent to Palestinian communities that expand their villages and grazing lands into the park.

Herodium (Herodion): King Herod built this fortress between 23 and 15 BCE. Herod himself is buried there. The site includes fortifications, a palace complex, and an extensive reservoir and tunnel system. This is better infrastructure than the PA can manage today.

Located in Area C, southeast of Bethlehem, Israel has declared it a national park. The Palestinians have built illegally and developed farmland around the ancient remains.

Jericho: Jericho is among the world’s oldest cities and the Bible describes the Israelites’ conquest of it in the Book of Joshua, making it of vital religious and cultural significance.

Fully under Palestinian control in Area A, the PA has done a deliberately shabby job of preserving the city, especially the sections connected to Jewish history. It has been the site of significant urban development and PA has ignored archaeologists’ concerns, claiming that modernization is essential.

Beit El: Identified as Bethel, an Israelite religious center mentioned several times in the Bible, it is associated with Jacob’s vision of a ladder reaching to heaven. Located in Area C, it is close to many Palestinian villages that have deliberately expanded into and encroached upon the site.

Susya: A Jewish village from the Second Temple period, Susya is in the southern Hebron hills. It has an ancient synagogue with a well-preserved mosaic floor, ritual baths, and ancient housing structures. It is in Area C and Jewish settlers and Palestinians in nearby villages contest the area with the Palestinians building and Israeli demolishing housing and agricultural buildings there with some regularity.

Al-Khader: This village near Bethlehem has an ancient Jewish cemetery from the Second Temple period featuring rock-cut tombs and ossuaries. It is in Area B and Palestinian construction continues into the cemetery despite protests from Israeli archaeologists and officials.

The Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

Arabs attempting to eradicate Jewish culture has a long history, which is why the Al-Aqsa Mosque was built atop the Temple Mount. It is also a tactic Islamists have used elsewhere, such as the Taliban’s monstrous destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan, about which I am still angry.

In truth, Islam hardly cares about Judea and Samaria, or Jerusalem. While these sites are theoretically important to all the monotheistic faiths, the PA’s eagerness to build over them shows they do not care about them.

The land of Israel was a neglected backwater under Arabian and Ottoman Muslim rule, with Islam’s most important places being Mecca and Medina. The Arabs started caring only once Jews regained sovereignty in their homeland.

It is this that the Arabs cannot abide because Jew hatred is baked into their religious beliefs, which is the real cause of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The international community, with its imbecilic demands for a two-state “solution”, are de facto supporting these efforts to wipe out Jewish and Christian history. It should be a matter of eternal shame for Western Governments.

It is also an act of suicide. These ancient sites matter beyond religious belief. Jerusalem, Athens, and the Enlightenment, are Western civilization’s cultural and intellectual pillars.

The West is in a civilizational conflict with Islamism, and allowing Islamists to build over ancient Jewish sites is to bury one of the West’s foundations.

THE TWO-STATE DELUSION AND THE WEST’S CONFUSION

Israel and the Palestinians have strategic reasons for building settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Israel built them for security reasons after the Six-Day War (the messianic settlers came later, followed by those seeking cheap land). Judea and Samaria is high ground that is important to Israeli’s defense. The settlements create a buffer between Israel and its enemies. Israel’s dismantling of Jewish settlements when it withdrew from Gaza in 2005 certainly made it easier for Hamas to attack Israel on October 7.

Without Judea and Samaria, Israel’s width at its narrowest point would be just 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), which is nigh impossible to defend. UN Security Council Resolution 242 demands Israel have “defensible” borders as part of any settlement.

Each side also wants to create “facts on the ground” that could help predetermine where any future negotiated border might be.

The PA claims that Jewish settlement expansion is designed to make a Palestinian state unviable due to a lack of contiguity, which is what some on the Israeli Right want to do.

Palestinian leaders know that most world leaders still cling to the dead notion of a two-state solution, so they know that accusing Israel of undermining a future Palestinian state creates enormous international pressure on Israel. The Palestinians show maps of Judea and Samaria looking like Swiss cheese as proof.

Yet, it is the PA itself that created this patchwork of settlements. It did so to encircle and isolate Jewish settlements and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The PA deliberately builds settlements that are far from Palestinian population centers and near Jewish towns to prevent Israel from building a contiguous area that could help determine future borders.

It also applies for permits to build very near Jewish settlements and that it knows Israel will reject on security grounds. The PA does this so it can claim that Israel will not let them build. This is why 99 percent of Palestinian building applications for Area C get rejected; they are designed to do so to create high rejection levels that make Israel look bad.

It is impossible to know what percentage of rejected building permits are due to racism, Israeli intransigence, or Palestinian strategy.

The Palestinians have somehow hypnotized Western leaders into thinking this conflict is about the Palestinians wanting their own state. Yet, they do not care about statehood at all. The PA and Hamas want to wipe out the Jewish state and people. They have always stated this clearly.

Polling from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research shows only 32 percent of Palestinians support a two-state solution, with 63 percent supporting “armed intifada.”

Given that most Palestinians do not want a two-state solution, it is moot to claim Jewish settlements are an obstacle to such an outcome.

It is also untrue that Jewish settlements are an impediment to peace in the fanciful event that peace talks about two states resume. Land can be swapped. Settlements can be torn down. Israel has shown its willingness to remove settlements in Gaza in 2005 and the Sinai in Egypt in 1982.

Jewish settlements are problematic only because the PA is adamant that any state they have be free of Jews. If the Palestinians were willing to have Jews and Jewish settlements in their state, agreeing a border would be relatively easy.

Jewish villages in a Palestinian state would be just like the many Arab villages and cities in Israel. Many countries have minorities. It is not the settlements that are the obstacle to peace; it is Islamism and Jew hatred.

Those European and other Western states that support a Palestinian state are endorsing the creation of a Jew-free state.

The Nazis would be proud of them, much as Hamas is now.