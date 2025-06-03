A rare accurate map of Israel.

Let us play a game. Close your eyes and imagine that the Palestinian leadership is not a group of murderous, Jihadist psychopaths, but fully functioning human beings who care about their people. I know it is far-fetched, but stay with me.



If this were so, all sorts of other constitutional arrangements would be possible.



In fact, among the most annoying and dizzyingly stupid claims that world leaders make is that two states is the only path to peace. It is a way for a leader to show the world they know nothing, without saying they know nothing.

Consider these quotes from politicians, who are thoroughly detached from the Israel-Palestinian conflict's realities.

"The only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians is through the two-State formula," - António Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General.

"There was a strong request for a two-state solution. It is consensus among us," - Josep Borrell, former European Union High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"This (two-state) agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the road to a two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law," - Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

"Going forward, the international community should focus more on the two-state solution and give more support to independent statehood for Palestine," - Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister.

"A two-state solution (is needed) to break the cycle of violence – a Palestinian state and the State of Israel side by side within internationally recognized borders," - Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister.

These leaders must have gone to schools where the library history sections were removed and replaced with anime. If they had read even a minimum of history, they would know that the two-state solution failed on the following occasions: