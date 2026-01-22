A rare accurate map of Israel.

It is with dark amusement that I have been watching the clownery of US President Donald Trump declaring that “We have peace in the Middle East.” It is a claim only a true madman could make, let alone believe.

What Trump was announcing was his Board of Peace in Gaza, a body of kleptocrats, rivals, reptiles, jihadists, and absolute monarchs, which he envisages overseeing a technocratic body that will govern Gaza day-to-day.

Several months after Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire — which has not existed in reality — there is still no plan to disarm Hamas, to unify the Israeli- and Hamas-controlled parts of Gaza, to arrange international peacekeepers, or to create a governing body that exists in reality, not just in name.

Buried among the small print of those nations that have joined Trump’s Board of Peace is an act of sycophancy: a commitment that whatever destined-to-fail arrangement they come up with will include a path towards everybody’s favorite bad idea — the two-state solution.

My goodness, it is tiring. It is not just that a two-state solution is an idiotic idea; it is that the world’s compulsive obsession with it blinds it to the fact that the real problems are Islamism and Jew-hatred, and that if these could be tackled, there are all sorts of better alternatives to two states. This story, from June 4, covers it.

Let us play a game. Close your eyes and imagine that the Palestinian leadership is not a group of murderous, Jihadist psychopaths, but fully functioning human beings who care about their people. I know it is far-fetched, but stay with me.



If this were so, all sorts of other constitutional arrangements would be possible.



In fact, among the most annoying and dizzyingly stupid claims that world leaders make is that two states is the only path to peace. It is a way for a leader to show the world they know nothing, without saying they know nothing.

Consider these quotes from politicians, who are thoroughly detached from the Israel-Palestinian conflict's realities.

"The only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians is through the two-State formula," - António Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General.

"There was a strong request for a two-state solution. It is consensus among us," - Josep Borrell, former European Union High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"This (two-state) agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the road to a two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law," - Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

"Going forward, the international community should focus more on the two-state solution and give more support to independent statehood for Palestine," - Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister.

"A two-state solution (is needed) to break the cycle of violence – a Palestinian state and the State of Israel side by side within internationally recognized borders," - Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister.

These leaders must have gone to schools where the library history sections were removed and replaced with anime. If they had read even a minimum of history, they would know that the two-state solution failed on the following occasions:

In 1937 (Peel Commission),

1947 (UN partition vote)

1967 (Khartoum Summit)

1991 (Madrid Conference)

2000 (Camp David Agreements)

2001 (Taba Summit)

2007 (Annapolis Conference

2008 (Realignment Plan)

2010 (Joint Peace Talks Initiative)

2013 (Joint Peace Talks again)

2019 (Bahrain Workshop)

2020 (Trump Peace Plan)

Why, if l two states is so obviously the only path to peace, has it continually failed with the certainty of the Second Law of Thermodynamics?

Share

It failed because, unlike in my fantasy, the Palestinian Arabs chose war over peace every time because they have no desire for a state; they just do not want there to be a Jewish one.

The Palestinians say this with such consistency and clarity that only a veritable idiot could deny it. Unfortunately, we live in an age of idiocy that even Fyodor Dostoevsky could not have foreseen it.

If the Palestinians were truly open to peace, there are better options other than the two-state solution, which is as dead as my ambition to become a world-class jazz drummer.

Here are seven options.

THE ONE-STATE SOLUTION

There are many one-state variants, ranging from a single democratic state with Arabs and Jews as equal citizens, to ones in which Palestinians become self-governing permanent residents.

The latter is the only viable one-state option because a single democratic state in which Palestinians Arabs outnumber Jews is a non-starter, because Israel must remain a Jewish state in the Jewish homeland.

Besides, in the Middle East there are about two million Arabs with full political rights, and every one of them lives in Israel. It is pure reverie to imagine an Arab majority state with everyone as citizens would be democratic for more than a picosecond.

There are 21 Arab States. The world can accommodate a single Jewish state.

A CONFEDERATION OR BI-NATIONAL STATE

An Israel Palestine Confederation is my preferred constitutional arrangement, though it is a rusted pipedream because the Palestinians refuse to live with Jews.

A confederation model envisions two sovereign states — Israel and Palestine —sharing certain institutions and cooperating on issues such as security, infrastructure, and the economy. This approach aims to balance national self-determination with practical collaboration.

This is the most imaginative proposal because it addresses Israelis’ and Palestinians’ needs, rather than focusing on nation-states per se.

Israel and Palestine would be separate democratic states based on pre-1967 borders. Citizens of each would have equal rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (though explaining that to the Palestinian leadership could be a millenarian project).

Israelis will be allowed to live in Palestine as Israeli citizens and Palestinian residents. Palestinians will be allowed to live in Israel as Palestinian citizens and Israeli residents. Residents must abide by the laws of whichever state they are in.

The two states will share institutions of a confederate nature, to decide on joint matters. Jerusalem would be a shared capital open to people of all faiths, run by a shared municipal council.

Each state would be committed to their own citizen’s security and the other state’s security. Each would have independent security forces, which would cooperate closely and jointly protect external borders.

The advantages are it acknowledges the land’s historical significance to both peoples, and allows freedom of movement; both peoples get a sovereign state and access to Jerusalem, Palestinians get a right of return and Jewish settlers would not be required to move. A good website on this model is here.

THE THREE-STATE SOLUTION

There has been a de-facto three-state situation since Israel withdrew from Gaza unilaterally in 2005. The three states are Gaza, Israel, and Palestinian-run parts of Judea and Samaria.

An advantage is that it solves the problem of a single state comprising Gaza, and Judea and Samaria having to be contiguous. That is possible, but it does require some unusually squiggly lines on a map to connect the two.

It also allows for different Palestinian political entities to run each territory. Having Hamas govern Gaza and the Palestinian Authority (PA) govern parts of Judea and Samaria was hardly a success because both are dastardly, but in principle, such a model could have benefits.

The biggest drawback would be the viability of each Palestinian state, and it would almost certainly end in a Palestinian civil war in both states because the various Palestinian factions have a tribal mindset and loathe each other.

The civil war between Hamas and the PA in Gaza in 2007 was brief but savage with Hamas displaying its customary Jihadist barbarism that never fails to impress the United Nations and Western leaders.

THE JORDANIAN OPTION

This option would involve a confederation between Jordan and the Palestinian territories. It lends itself especially well to Judea and Samaria, which borders Jordan, but there is no reason that Gaza could not be included.

Under this model, the Palestinian territories would be a self-governing part or semi-autonomous region of Jordan.

This is not that different to some one-state models that would have the Palestinian territories as self-governing parts of Israel. The difference is that the Palestinians might be more amenable to Arab Jordan being the national power.

It might also work because millions of Palestinians already live in Jordan, some as citizens and some as refugees. Both groups’ status would need to be worked out.

Another advantage is that Jordan already is a Palestinian state and should be treated as such. In 1921, British Mandatory Palestine was divided into a Jewish state (including Gaza, and Judea and Samaria), and the Arab state of Transjordan (now Jordan).

There was never a state of Palestine or a Palestinian people. That is a historical fact that will not go away just because the anti-Israel ignoramuses do not like it and refuse to read anything other than a kindergarten picture book.

The Jordanians might not be keen on this because the Palestinians are radicalized Jihadists who once tried to overthrow the Jordanian King in 1970 (Black September). These Islamists continue to destabilize the kingdom today.

The Iranians, Qataris, and Muslim Brotherhood have brought nothing positive to Jordan—or anywhere else for that matter.

No Arab states want to take the Palestinians because they are Caliphate-seeking extremists. Those who think the Palestinians are fighting for their own state next to Israel know nothing at all and should never speak again for the sake of everyone’s sanity.

UNILATERAL APPROACHES

Up until Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, a unilateral approach was broadly in place, albeit not very satisfactorily.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, so the strip was self-governing under Hamas’ Jihadist cruelty, while about 90 percent of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria are self-governing in Areas A and B under a PA dictatorship.

The complex arrangements in Judea and Samaria are drawn from the 1993 Oslo Accords, some parts of which remain in effect even though the accords collapsed because the Palestinians returned to violence and murdered more than a thousand people in the Second Intifada.

The advantage of unilateral arrangements is that they allow the warring parties to work out practical solutions on the ground without having to grapple with the nigh impossible politics that a full peace agreement requires.

The challenge is that quasi-government entities are unaccountable and there could be constant battles between all sides to strengthen their positions as they are not codified or enshrined in a treaty. Hamas’ attacks on Israel and Israel’s expansion of settlements are examples of this.

PALESTINIAN CLANS JOIN THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS

In what was easily the most interesting story in the Israeli press over the past week, some Palestinian clans in Judea and Samaria are considering recognizing Israel and joining the Abraham Accords.

Palestinian Arab society is tribal and these clans are powerful mafia-like organizations. However, they also manage some Palestinian daily social affairs such as personal conflict resolution.

If these clans were to join the Abraham Accords, there could be strong security and trade relations between them and Israel and the losers of PA and Hamas could be bypassed altogether.

The danger is that this model would fragment Palestinian politics further, leading to more violence, though it could hardly be worse than now.

THE AS-IT-SHOULD-HAVE-BEEN MODEL

If we lived in a sane world, after the 1948 Israeli War of Independence, the Arabs in Judea and Samaria should have become Jordanian citizens and the Arabs in Gaza should have become Egyptian citizens. A century of warfare and misery could have been avoided.

This never happened because the Arabs believed they could eventually destroy Israel and the Palestinians could return there.

Many Palestinians still believe this, despite the Israeli Defense Forces humiliating Hamas and PA forces again and again as they are destined to do forever.

This possible solution has no chance of being resurrected because the Palestinians have become such Islamist extremists that neither Egypt nor Jordan wants anything to do with them.

No constitutional arrangement is perfect, and none of these (or any other arrangement) can work as long as Islamist Palestinian wants to kill Jews.

Yet, it does show that there are myriads of options beyond the two-state solution that has no chance of working and never will.