Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
35m

@Nachum thank you for sharing your varied insights into ‘what was’ and ‘what could be’.

Even before October 7, it was always said, without common sense, that if the palestinians and Israel made peace, the Middle East would be peaceful. Yet another fallacy.

As you rightly point out, 21 Arab states. Virtually all are dysfunctional nations, not based on any form of Western democracy .. dictators, monarchies, generals and autocrats. Throw in Iran and Turkey, that makes 23.

One should never expect a rational response from an irrational person, so creating another Arab nation and expecting to be any different to the other 23 is madness.

Reply
Share
Sharon Katz's avatar
Sharon Katz
2h

There is another option which involves abandoning the toxic myth that the Palestinians are Israel, and only Israel, problem to solve. This will never lead to peace, because too many people are too happy to sacrifice the Palestinians if it causes pain to Israel.

Jordan and Egypt too need to put skin in the game, by skin I mean land. First, Egypt needs to return East Rafah. The silence of all those world leaders about Egypt cleansing the Egypt side of Rafah is outrageous. But let's not stop there. One of the options that was considered during the peace negotiations with Egypt involved giving the Palestinians a large swath of North-East Sinai.

Jordan was a gift to the Arabs from the British that disregarded binding decisions of the League of Nations in the nineteen twenties. The Hashemite kingdom has an incentive to give land on the east side of the river to the Palestinians - it reduces the number of Palestiniam refugees leaving there. Without displacing them, to boot. Finally, Israel would give areas A and B to the Palestinians while keeping areas C. Looking at a topographical map alone explains the need for Israel to avoid a 16 km waist in its middle.

Once the Palestinians can no longer be used as a weapon solely against Israel, solutions will pop right and left. But as long as they are used as a wedge, willingly or not, Islamism will never stop exploiting this.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture